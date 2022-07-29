ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Wingstop Fans Need To Know About Its National Chicken Wing Day Freebie

By Amberly Mckee
 4 days ago
National Chicken Wing Day: Where to get free wings on Friday

National Chicken Wing Day is Friday, July 29 and multiple restaurants are celebrating by offering their guests free chicken wings. National Chicken Wing Day was first declared in 1977 by the mayor of Buffalo, N.Y., the birthplace of the chicken wing. Wingstop, Buffalo Wild Wings and Hooters are all offering deals to honor the national holiday.
