How to negotiate a sabbatical when a vacation isn't enough

There are two pressing crises tied to the state of religion in America today. A new style of atheism can help answer both of them. The first crisis is rooted in an excess of religion. Christian theocracy is not far-off specter but an emerging reality in America. Fueled by a radically reactionary Supreme Court that is two-thirds Catholic, Thomas Jefferson’s already-dilapidated and graffitied “wall of separation” between church and state is crumbling. The overturning of Roe v. Wade means the lives of women across the country are being held hostage by a conservative Christian conception of life. Kennedy v. Bremerton permits school officials to publicly pray and make students feel pressured to join in. Carson v. Makin allows taxpayer dollars to be used to fund religious education. And at the state level, Republican-led legislatures have invoked Christianity as they pursue a systematic assault on transgender rights, while “abortion abolitionists” convinced some Louisiana lawmakers that people who get abortions should be charged with homicide.
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis and New York Times Diplomatic Correspondent Michael Crowley join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on President Biden’s vocal opposition to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s possible Taiwan visit amid warnings from China. “China should not have veto power on U.S. citizens, U.S. elected officials, or U.S. military who go to Taiwan,” says Stavridis. “On the other hand, I think the President was well within the bounds of propriety, indicating that this would not come at a helpful time.” Aug. 1, 2022.
Rachel Maddow reports on President Joe Biden's reinfection with Covid following treatment with the drug Paxlovid, an increasingly common occurrence. While the drug was effective in treating Covid, the "rebound" infections (and whether they are even related to Paxlovid) are not yet well understood.Aug. 2, 2022.
America’s 1 percent continue to profit from decades of growing legal loopholes that are out of reach for the average citizen, costing the federal government billions of dollars as Republicans keep up a plan to take money from the IRS. The Manchin-Schumer reconciliation deal, however, aims to change that with some major tax policy changes. ProPublica’s Jesse Eisinger joins Mehdi to discuss the bill and its potential effects.Aug. 2, 2022.
More than 40% of people who give birth in Australia use epidurals for pain relief during labour. That amounts to around 92,000 epidurals a year. They’re also used for pain relief outside obstetrics. However, Australia is feeling the effects of a global supply shortage of particular brands of epidural kits. While this shortage was expected to be resolved at the end of last month, a spokesperson for the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) told The Conversation it would continue beyond July. Health authorities are reportedly distributing stock to affected hospitals and working to secure additional kits, while the TGA is investigating how...
China blocks some Taiwan imports but avoids chip disruption
BEIJING (AP) — China blocked imports of citrus and fish from Taiwan in retaliation for a visit by Nancy Pelosi, a top American lawmaker, to the self-ruled island but has avoided disrupting one of the world’s most important technology and manufacturing relationships. The two sides, which split in 1949 after a civil war, have no official relations but multibillion-dollar business ties, especially in the flow of Taiwanese-made processor chips needed by Chinese factories that assemble the world’s smartphones and other electronics. They built that business while Beijing threatened for decades to enforce the ruling Communist Party’s claim to the island by attacking. Two-way trade soared 26% last year to $328.3 billion. Taiwan, which produces half the world’s processor chips and has technology the mainland can’t match, said sales to Chinese factories rose 24.4% to $104.3 billion.
UK ‘heading for stagflation’ as households face cost of living crisis – business live
NIESR predicts the UK will enter a recession this quarter, while CPI inflation heads to 11%
Some of America's most significant challenges are the least likely to register in the upcoming midterm elections. Amid historic clashes over the Jan. 6 insurrection, democracy and women's rights, there are signs the midterms will still ultimately turn most on the economy. Specifically, on inflation and the pandemic's...
Last week, the Federal Reserve announced its second consecutive monthly interest rate hike of 0.75% to combat inflation. It's the biggest such move since the early 1980s, when it intentionally contributed to a massive recession and crushed the American labor movement to fight price increases. The day after the...
