Fort Lauderdale festival offers free entry & drink discounts

miamionthecheap.com
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
"Climate change problems are real,” says Republican Mayor Francis SuarezToni KorazaMiami, FL
5 Day Itinerary in Miami BeachJoJo's Cup of MochaMiami Beach, FL
foodgressing.com
Dine Out Lauderdale 2022 Florida: Menu Highlights, Dates
Enjoy the very best tastes of Greater Fort Lauderdale at some of the area’s top restaurants during Dine Out Lauderdale 2022 happening the months of August and September. Take advantage of taste-tempting meals, all with at least three courses for $35 and/or $45. Discover the mouthwatering ingredients that make dining here so extraordinary.
Eater
The Best New Restaurants to Try During Miami Spice 2022
August is here and despite the record-breaking heat and humidity, locals know to celebrate. After all, it marks the start of Miami Spice, the restaurant promotion organized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) that runs from August 1 through September. With 169 restaurants already signed up (and...
communitynewspapers.com
Shops at Merrick Park welcomes new retailers
Shops at Merrick Park, Coral Gables’ premier destination for fine shopping and dining, has welcomed several new luxury retailers to its impressive retail lineup. Earlier this year, the popular destination welcomed designer shops Eden Park, Saya/Sitka Semsch, LensCrafters Specialty Optical and Eyewear and Sisu Clinic. This summer, Lafayette 148 and IMO Glow will open.
Boca Raton Greek Restaurant Cited For Health Violations
ELEVEN VIOLATIONS… Insects… Food Not Protected From Contamination… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Greek Restaurant Taverna Kyma was cited for eleven health violations during an inspection on July 25th by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The restaurant was not required […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
matadornetwork.com
This Fort Lauderdale Hotel Rivals Anything in Miami for the Perfect Beach Vacation
If you’re looking to party or hang out with millennials and gen-zers, many people would advise you to head to Miami for vacation. Whereas if you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, Fort Lauderdale or Orlando are probably your best options. I’ve been to Miami, and while it’s true that it’s a fantastic city to meet people, I often found it overwhelming and chaotic, even during the slow season. So when I arrived in Fort Lauderdale, I wasn’t sure what to expect. When I got there, I found a thriving beach city with sleek hotels, gorgeous beaches, and a fantastic food and drinks scene — all without the upcharges from the glitz and glamour in Miami. And the best place to stay in this beach town is the W Fort Lauderdale.
‘This is not Dubai:’ Critics question push for taller towers in Fort Lauderdale
Sky-high towers as tall as 500 feet could start cropping up all over Fort Lauderdale, critics fear. It could happen if a controversial proposal goes through that would raise the height cap to 500 feet on projects that get special zoning. The new ordinance would apply citywide, not just in high-rise-friendly downtown, where zoning already encourages supersized towers. So far, the idea is ...
southfloridareporter.com
Party Boat Fishing in Fort Lauderdale: A Handy Guide
Home to over 100 marinas and the largest yacht fleet in the world, Fort Lauderdale is all about living it up on the water. There are numerous ways to experience the “Venice of America.” For anglers, party boat fishing in Fort Lauderdale is a sure-fire way to meet people, have fun, and reel in some prized catch.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Weston-Davie, Florida
Every week, Macaroni KID Weston-Davie shares five things to do with your kids in Weston-Davie and surrounding area over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Weston-Davie's picks for the five things to do in Weston-Davie with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. 1. SUMMER-WEEN.
Miami's Black community outraged over city's plan to relocate homeless population
MIAMI - A pilot program aimed at tackling the area's homeless problem was recently approved by Miami city Commissioners. But many in the Black community say the options on the table are only targeting their community. "What the current leadership in the city of Miami is doing is targeting communities of color, more so the Black community," said Harold Ford with the local chapter of the NAACP The pilot program would involve putting the homeless in tiny homes, creating what's being called a Transitional Zone. It's where the homes will be constructed that is causing the issue. "I'm...
Blue-collar on the brink: Working-class families are getting priced out of their apartments into homelessness
Fifty-nine-year-old Danzell Madison spent 11 months living out of hotel rooms or sleeping on couches at friend’s homes as she tried to find a place to live in South Florida. Madison, an outreach coordinator with the Lord’s Place, a nonprofit that actually addresses homelessness in West Palm Beach, never expected to find herself without a roof over her head and having to skip meals — she had a ...
At the Table newsletter: Happy hour at a new neighborhood gem
Happy hour at a new neighborhood gem. Wing Day deals. New and upcoming restaurants. I hesitate to tell you about the gem within a gem that is happy hour at Lewis Steakhouse. But some pleasant surprises I found during a recent visit to the new Jupiter restaurant compel me to do so.
WSVN-TV
Kiwanis Club of Lauderhill hosts backpack giveaway
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida chapter of the Kiwanis Club is making sure children are ready to go back to school in style. Kiwanis Club of Lauderhill hosted a backpack giveaway along West Oakland Park Boulevard, Saturday afternoon. Different schools and programs teamed up with the club to...
TICKET ALERT: Michael Carbonaro’s “Lies on Stage” Heads to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts
Tickets are on sale now to see Michael Carbonaro’s “Lies on Stage” event at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts. Best known as the star and executive producer of the hit series, The Carbonaro Effect, Michael Carbonaro, 46, has also made frequent television appearances in shows such as Happily Divorced, 30 Rock, Grey’s Anatomy, and CSI Miami.
New 'Affordable' Airline Offers Flights Under $100 as Travel Prices Soar
Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed airline fares increasing by 34.1 percent over the past year.
WSVN-TV
Local organizations donate backpacks, school supplies to students for upcoming school year
(WSVN) - Local organizations prepared children with back-to-school essentials. Las Olas Chabad Jewish Canter gave away free backpacks and school supplies in Fort Lauderdale, Sunday. Foundations in the area partnered up with the Jewish organization and organized a drive-thru for students. They welcomed children and teenagers from elementary, middle and...
Boca Chase Starts Foreclosure Over Unpaid HOA Fees
In Florida, Even A Seemingly Small Unpaid Assessment Can Lead To HOA Foreclosure. BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you live in community with a Homeowners Association, you need to pay all dues and fees on time. If you don’t, no matter how small […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Weekend things to do (updated): New pizza in Fort Lauderdale, a new brunch in Delray Beach, cornhole in Boca Raton
This is opening weekend at Patio Bar & Pizza, a sweet new spot for drinks and noshing at the gateway of Fort Lauderdale’s Progresso neighborhood. The 2,500-square-foot restaurant and its remodeled terrace are located at the historic Progresso Plaza building, nearly 100 years old, a rare feat in South Florida. The ground-floor space in the iconic wedge-shaped building, best known as home to bar ...
Elite Daily
These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked
Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
Here's The Best Chicken Wings In Florida
Mashed consulted many sources to pinpoint the best chicken wings in every state.
ROCCO’S TACOS DELRAY BEACH CITED FOR MULTIPLE HEALTH ISSUES
Restaurant Receives Eight Violations On July 18th. Read The Issues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Ultra-popular restaurant Rocco’s Tacos at 110 East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach is under scrutiny from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation after an inspector logged eight […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Comments / 0