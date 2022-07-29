New Assistant Superintendent Named, $1.27 Million in Security Upgrades Approved for Fairfield ISD

freestonecountytimesonline.com
Related
KWTX
Central Texas school districts discuss vacancies for upcoming school year amid pay raises
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Several Central Texas school districts boosted pay for teachers, staff and administration for the upcoming school year, hoping that it would help the teacher shortage and incentivize employees to work at the school longer. As the districts approach a new school year, the pay raise affected vacancy numbers in different ways.
KWTX
Aug. 1: City of Waco will start enforcing the water conservation plan
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Aug. 1, the City of Waco will start enforcing the water conservation plan. Stage two of Waco’s water conservation plan went into effect on July 13; At that time the lake sat at 70.5% capacity. Now, 19 days in, Lake Waco sits at 67.3%...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Attention: Parents, Community, Family & Friends!
Lady Eagles Little Dribblers Board to Meet Wednesday. Our Lady Eagles Little Dribblers Board has two open positions!. We are also looking for at-large members to come aboard to make this program a success. Make plans to attend the board meeting on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 beginning 6:00 p.m. at...
KWTX
Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night. The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship. Each contestant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Waco Hwy 6 road closure in place until next year
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project. Crews will close the westbound Highway 6 frontage road on Monday – from past the on-ramp before Beverly Drive to Beverly...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
‘Struttin’ On Commerce’ Set for Thursday, August 4th for Local Back-to-School Shopping
As you plan your back-to-school shopping, be sure to mark you calendars for this local event!. Join downtown Fairfield retailers for ‘Struttin’ On Commerce’ next Thursday, August 4, 2022. The Business After Hours event will include fun, fashion, and what the shops of Fairfield, Texas has to...
messenger-news.com
HUNG JURY CAUSES MISTRIAL IN CASE OF FORMER GRAPELAND TEACHER
PALESTINE – A hung jury of 10-2 caused a mistrial in the case of a former Grapeland teacher accused of sexual assault of a minor. Melissa Singer was indicted by an Anderson County grand jury in May of 2019 charging her with continual sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age.
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Central Texas man pays it forward with $5 for kids going back-to-school
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An elderly Central Texas man is making back-to-school shopping a bit easier for local moms, walking the aisles of a Walmart a couple of times a week and passing out $5 bills to those with school-aged children. The man, who doesn’t want to be identified by...
Dallas Observer
The Largest Bitcoin Mining Facility in the World Is Coming to Navarro County. Not Everyone Wants It There.
Ever since a new Bitcoin mining facility was proposed in Navarro County, some residents have been upset about the drain on local resources they say the operation would cause. In April, the Colorado company Riot Blockchain announced in a press release that it was in the process of developing a large-scale, 1 gigawatt facility just outside Navarro County’s Corsicana, about an hour's drive south of Dallas. The first phase of the project will include 400 megawatts of capacity on a 265-acre site, according to the company’s press release.
2 injured after two-vehicle crash near Coffee City
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two were injured after a crash near Coffee City on Highway 175 Sunday night. One man is in stable condition and one woman was life-flighted after the accident, according to officials and no updates were available on her condition as of Monday morning. Coffee City Police who responded to the […]
WacoTrib.com
2 Bedroom Home in Waco - $375,000
This meticulously kept home sits on a large 2.39-acre treed lot. Downstairs features a garage and oversized workshop area, mudroom, and half-bath. Upstairs, you'll find an open concept floor plan featuring a wood-burning stove, tongue-and-groove Ponderosa Pine accent walls, and vaulted ceilings. The well-maintained kitchen boasts granite countertops, large pantry, and an oversized island. Outside you'll find a second story balcony overlooking the secluded backyard - perfect for relaxing with a cup of coffee or grilling dinner for your family. The lot is fully fenced for the animals and kids to run and play, and the new paver patio is perfect for your backyard entertainment. Located in the desirable Chalk Bluff area, it is outside city limits but is a short drive to McLane Stadium, Magnolia, and Waco's newest additions: Top Golf, Main Event, and Cinemark. Come check this one out in person today! BACK ON THE MARKET due to buyer's inability to attain financing! Don't miss this second chance at a great property!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Early morning crash leaves 1 dead: Waco police
Waco police said 46-year-old James May died in an accident on East Loop 340 over the weekend. Next of kin has been notified.
fox44news.com
Deadly crash under investigation in Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed one man. Police say the crash happened around 4:37 a.m. Saturday morning near the Loop 340 westbound access road and Marlin Highway southbound access road. According to initial reports, one vehicle hit the other as...
Affidavit: Texas woman arrested after chasing neighbor while on riding lawn mower, threatening ‘I’m going to get you’
MABANK, Texas (KETK) – 60-year-old Judy Coggeshall was arrested and charged with stalking in Henderson County on July 25. On June 6 at approximately 7 p.m., law enforcement received a call from Henderson County Communications advising of a disturbance at a woman’s residence. The woman informed officials that Coggeshall had been stopped in front of […]
Comments / 0