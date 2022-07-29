ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayti, SD

Hamlin County 4-H Achievement Days start Monday in Hayti

By Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LBsqt_0gxVCI6700

The Hamlin County 4-H Achievement Days begin Monday at the 4-H Grounds in Hayti.

A schedule of events follows.

Monday

  • 9 a.m.: 4-H Dog Show and Showmanship at the 4-H Grounds.
  • 2 p.m.: Companion Animal/Cat Show in the 4-H Auditorium.
  • 5 p.m.: Set up at 4-H Grounds.

Tuesday

  • 8 a.m.-9 p.m.: Livestock stalling available.
  • 5-7 p.m.: Display exhibits, which includes foods and nutrition and horticulture/cut flowers.
  • 5-8 p.m.: Interview judging on building exhibits. Registration sheet with ribbon placings are to be taken to the Extension table upon completion of judging.
  • 8:30-11:30 p.m.: 4-H dance at the Old Gym in Hayti. Dance is free to 4-H members and $5 for all others. The music will be provided by Nite Life Entertainment, Inc.

Wednesday

The 4-H bake sale will Wednesday and Thursday with proceeds going to the Hamlin County 4-H Junior Leaders.

  • 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.: Display exhibits, open to the public.
  • 8-9:30 a.m.: Livestock check-in.
  • 10 a.m.: Dairy and dairy goats show.
  • 1 p.m.: Rabbit show, followed by poultry show.
  • 4 p.m.: Beef show.

Thursday

  • 8 a.m.-7p.m.: Display exhibits open to the public.
  • 9 a.m.: Swine show.
  • Noon: Meat goats, followed by sheep show.
  • 3 p.m.: Round robin showmanship.
  • 5 p.m.: Pork supper, free to 4-H members; $5 for the meal and $3 for an extra sandwich.
  • 6 p.m.: Fashion revue.
  • 6:30 p.m.: Parade of champions, followed by release of exhibits and cleanup.

The grand and reserve champion livestock will parade through the show arena, and the achievement days and county horse show top points winners will also be recognized.  Check-out of all exhibits will be after the parade of champions.

All events are open to the public.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Hamlin County 4-H Achievement Days start Monday in Hayti

