The 7 Best Gun Stocks to Buy Now

7 Oversold Energy Stocks to Buy Now
APA Corporation (APA): Trading at a heavily discounted valuation, APA has several potential catalysts. Vaalco Energy (EGY): A small-cap energy play with a strong balance sheet, generating high earnings relative to its stock price. Equitrans Midstream (ETRN): Issues with one of its main pipeline projects may be overly reflected in...
7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
Why Is Target (TGT) Stock in the Spotlight Today?
Wissink outlines four reasons why the firm isn't hopeful for TGT. That includes a lowered earnings per share outlook for the retail company. Target (NYSE:TGT) stock is in the news today as investors react to a new note from Jefferies that gives the retail company flak. Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink...
TBLT, HOUR: 5 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week
Short squeeze stocks are still on the minds of traders looking for shares that could experience major growth this week. Luckily for them, Fintel has it covered with its Short Squeeze Leaderboard list of stocks that traders will want to watch. That list uses a scale of 0 to 100 to determine the short squeeze potential of a stock. Those closer to 100 are more likely to be the target of a short squeeze.
7 Electric Vehicle Stocks Trading at a Discount Right Now
As EVs become more and more relevant to our transportation future, here are the top electric vehicle stocks trading at a discount. Tesla (TSLA): It recently reported earnings that were far better than what analysts feared. Nio (NIO): In June, the company delivered 12,691 vehicles, up 60.3% year over year.
HKD, AMTD Stock Alert: What to Know as AMTD Digital Thanks Investors
AMTD Idea (NYSE:AMTD) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) are both jumping in pre-market trading today, with AMTD stock soaring more than 400% to $11.61 at one point and HKD stock advancing 14.6% to $799. Hong Kong-based AMTD Idea is an investment bank, while its subsidiary, AMTD Digital, has created digital tools that perform functions related to financial services.
Why Is ON Semiconductor (ON) Stock Stumbling Today?
The American semiconductor race is officially on, with President Joe Biden expected to sign the CHIPS Act into law any day now. As this legislation becomes reality, investors are taking stock of the chip-manufacturing field. Earnings season is giving these investors a great opportunity to see which companies are financially healthier than others. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is one such company, posting solid earnings. But, ON stock seems to be taking blows nonetheless.
3 Beaten-Down Dividend Growers for Income Investors
The bear market in 2022 has provided opportunities to buy solid companies at a discount. Fears about a recession and rising interest rates have punished equities. Although this is painful for existing buy-and-hold shareholders, investors can take this opportunity to add to holdings or start new positions. Some investors are...
PSNY Stock Alert: Will Partnerships Be Key for Polestar?
Polestar Automotive (PSNY) stock is in the news following a new note from Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner. This saw the analyst initiating coverage with a "hold" rating and price target of $10 per share. Rosner points to current partnerships as a positive for PSNY shares. Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ:PSNY) stock...
LCID Stock: 3 Things to Watch When Lucid Motors Reports Earnings
Shares of Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) are in full focus, as the company will report second-quarter earnings tomorrow after the market close. During Q1, the company delivered 360 electric vehicles (EVs) and disclosed over 30,000 vehicle reservations. Those do not include an order from Saudi Arabia of up to 100,000 vehicles over the next ten years.
Why Is Cazoo (CZOO) Stock Up 200% Today?
Shares of Cazoo (NYSE:CZOO) soared higher by as much as 200% after the company reported its second quarter and first half of the year results. Cazoo debuted on the public market last August through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger at more than $9 per share. Today, CZOO stock is trading in the $1 range.
Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) stock is rocketing more than 208% thanks to AMTD Digital’s (NYSE:HKD) recent initial public offering (IPO). Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) shares are soaring over 40% after making their public debut through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger yesterday. Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) stock is gaining more than...
Why Is Innoviz (INVZ) Stock Up 16% Today?
The company will supply its LiDAR tech to Volkswagen. This has it acting as a Tier-1 supplier. Innoviz (NASDAQ:INVZ) stock is on the rise Tuesday as investors react to news that Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) entered into an agreement with it. This will have Innoviz supplying Volkswagen with LiDAR sensors and perception...
OPEN Stock Alert: What to Know as the FTC Fines Opendoor
Opendoor (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock is sliding on Tuesday as investors react to news of fines from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over false advertising. The allegations from the FTC claim that Opendoor misrepresented its services to customers. That includes claims that it would save customers money with lower transaction fees while still buying homes at market value. It would show customers charts to support its claims after they showed interest in selling their homes.
Generate Passive Income as This Dividend Payer Eyes a Stock Split
The growing SaaS business offers promise for investors, plus a rising dividend.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Stock Surges 15% on Patent News
Clinical-stage biotechnology firm Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) – which focuses on novel therapeutics and diagnostics – is making waves today, announcing the issuance of a patent. Specifically, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (or USPTO) granted a patent on TNX-1900 for the indication of treating pain, including that stemming from migraine headaches. TNXP stock shot up around 12% in late-morning trading.
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian
Amazon took a major hit from its stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter of 2022.
FFIE Stock Pops 30% as Faraday Future Gets Cash
Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is gaining on Tuesday following news of the electric vehicle (EV) company getting more cash to work with. According to a press release from Faraday Future, several financial investors are willing to lend the company up to $600 million. This would be through a non-binding term sheet for a proposed convertible term loan facility. That includes potential senior secured convertible notes.
MULN Stock Alert: Why Is Mullen Revving Up Today?
Electrice vehicle (EV) penny stock Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) is revving up today, as shares are up about 9% on the day. Currently changing hands near 90 cents, bulls would love to see MULN stock clear the $1 mark. What’s helping drive the stock higher is that the Southern California-based company...
Why Is Oatly (OTLY) Stock Down 12% Today?
One of the most disappointing stocks for investors in the alternative foods business has been Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY). Since its initial public offering (IPO) a little more than a year ago, OTLY stock has been in a relatively consistent down trend. It has lost more than 80% of its value since its peak, with significant declines continuing to take place this year.
