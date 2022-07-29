School Board veteran Dr. Marta Perez wants to continue serving students

MIAMI - CBS4 first reported Friday, that longtime Miami-Dade School Board Member Dr. Marta Perez is accusing Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez of intimidating her staff and supporters, insisting they do not support her re-election campaign. CBS4 talked with Nuñez for a one-on-one interview to hear from her. "I don't know what staffer she's referring to. I have never sat down with anyone and told them that if they don't support our preferred candidate in this race or any other race. As you know, we're involved in 29 races across the state," Nuñez said.Nuñez called the allegations coming from Perez completely...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO