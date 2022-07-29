School Board veteran Dr. Marta Perez wants to continue serving students

communitynewspapers.com
islandernews.com
FL Democratic Party releases list of endorsements in school board races, including Miami-Dade
The politicization of traditionally nonpartisan local school board races continues with first Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsing candidates, followed by Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist and now the Florida Democratic Party has also issued endorsements in local school board races. Party chairman Manny Diaz announced endorsements in 18 races in 13 counties.
communitynewspapers.com
Positive people in Pinecrest : Natalia Lopez
Recent Gulliver Prep graduate Natalia Lopez volunteered for the Miami-Dade County Teen Court for two years, going once or twice a week. “I have always wanted to become an attorney,” she says. “I would like to go into constitutional law and eventually branch into political commentating.”. She became...
communitynewspapers.com
Arts for Learning celebrates 10 years of paid internships
Arts for Learning/Miami (A4L)’s ArtWorks Internship in the Arts for High School students hired 53 teen interns to work alongside professional Teaching Artists in five artistic disciplines at the program’s new home, Miami-Dade College’s Koubek Center in Little Havana. Celebrating its 10th year as an A4L program,...
communitynewspapers.com
Positive people in Pinecrest : Isabella McNeil
Incoming Palmetto High School senior Isabella McNeil is the co-founder of a student run community service organization called Lotus Miami. The organization was created about a year ago. “We are focused on donating feminine care products and books to organizations such as Kristi House,” she says. She and co-founder...
Miami New Times
Uncle Luke: Virginia Key Homeless Camp Plan Is a Travesty
In the City of Miami, governing like it's a banana republic never goes out of style. Last Thursday, July 29, droves of residents and activists left Miami City Hall believing they had thwarted a poorly conceived plan to create a "homeless transition camp" on a historic spot. Of five potential...
miami.edu
Welcome from the Secretary of the Board of Trustees
Welcome to the University of Miami Board of Trustees website, where you will find an introduction to our rich institutional history reaching back to 1926 when the inaugural Board of Regents was founded. Throughout the ensuing decades, the trustees have provided the guidance and stellar leadership in partnership with the University administration and faculty to firmly establish the University of Miami as a leading comprehensive research university and continue its upward trajectory.
Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez calls allegations made against her "completely false"
MIAMI - CBS4 first reported Friday, that longtime Miami-Dade School Board Member Dr. Marta Perez is accusing Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez of intimidating her staff and supporters, insisting they do not support her re-election campaign. CBS4 talked with Nuñez for a one-on-one interview to hear from her. "I don't know what staffer she's referring to. I have never sat down with anyone and told them that if they don't support our preferred candidate in this race or any other race. As you know, we're involved in 29 races across the state," Nuñez said.Nuñez called the allegations coming from Perez completely...
communitynewspapers.com
Positive people in Pinecrest : Ella Karakadze
This summer Miami Palmetto Senior High School senior Ella Karakadze started a community service program called Saving Suits. “It’s a non-profit that collects work attire for women who have difficulty finding clothing and those who may not be able to afford it,” she says. “In working with Warm Ears Warm Hearts, I saw how one piece of clothing can change someone’s life, and in doing so for women like me, it’s something I can put all my determination and empathy towards.”
fiu.edu
College of Medicine welcomes new class at White Coat Ceremony
The Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine welcomed its newest class under the leadership of a new dean, Dr. Juan C. Cendan, at this year's White Coat Ceremony. At the annual event, incoming medical students receive their first short white coat symbolizing their entry into the medical profession. And the beginning of their journey to achieve the long white coat worn by physicians.
wlrn.org
'I was absolutely shocked': Virginia Key homeless encampment approval causes uproar
Miami city commissioners initially shot down a proposal to move many unhoused people to an encampment on Virginia Key. But Esther Alonso, founder of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center, knew that this wasn’t the end. And she was right. Hours later, on Thursday, the motion to pilot the “transition...
communitynewspapers.com
Peter Pruitt Jr. named Chapman Humanitarian Award Recipient
Chapman Partnership will honor Peter T. Pruitt Jr. with the Alvah H. Chapman Jr. and Betty B. Chapman Humanitarian Award for his outstanding compassion for others and philanthropic commitment to our community at the annual Illuminations Gala on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the JW Marriott Marquis. “We are excited to...
Click10.com
Recent redistricting causing some voters in Broward County to receive wrong ballots
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – As vote-by-mail ballots begin to arrive in South Florida, some eagle-eyed Broward County voters have noticed something wrong. Those voters reported to the county that they received the wrong ballots in their mailbox. Debby Eisinger, the former mayor of Cooper City, is one of those...
communitynewspapers.com
PNC Foundation to award $300,000 to Miami cultural arts organizations
The PNC Foundation recently announced recently that over the next three years it will award $300,000 in PNC Arts Alive grants to Miami-Dade County nonprofit, visual and performing arts organizations, in keeping with its mission to support the arts and increase arts access and engagement. Since launching its Florida PNC...
Some voters say they got wrong ballots for primary elections. Updated forms are on the way.
With the primary elections just weeks away, some South Florida voters say they’ve received mail-in ballots — only to realize they have the wrong candidates and races on them. Debby Eisinger, who previously served as Cooper City mayor, is currently a Fort Lauderdale resident and said she was one of the people who received an incorrect ballot. “It was mailed to my residence, but I knew it wasn’t ...
FLORIDA: New HOA Survey Shows Most Despise Living In Controlled Community
Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach… Survey Also Shows Nearly Half Of HOA Homeowners Believe Their Board Is Incompetent. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new study just out by Rocket Mortgage reveals that while most Floridians tolerate living in communities controlled by Homeowner […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Black Residents Say Miami’s Plan to Relocate Homeless Targets Their Community
Black residents of Miami’s Virginia Key Beach are speaking out against the city’s approved plan to build tiny homes for the homeless and relocate them to predominantly Black towns. The pilot program was approved by Miami city commissioners to combat homelessness, CBS News reports. Tiny homes were built...
communitynewspapers.com
George Merrick, Richard Blanco meet on Founder’s Day in Gables
This slideshow requires JavaScript. The Historic Preservation Association of Coral Gables recently commemorated the second annual “Founder’s Day” in recognition of George Merrick and his legacy. The event honored Merrick’s love of poetry with selected readings from his 1920 book Songs of the Wind on a Southern...
NBC Miami
Broward Schools Hires Hundreds On the Spot
They made a big dent in the problem. Broward County Public Schools says it hired 764 people on the spot today at a career fair held at Western High School in Davie. The school district had 1,200 job openings, including a need for 433 teachers. The career fair drew just...
bocamag.com
More Chick-fil-A Battles and an Unexplained Boca Robbery
Neighbors opposed to another Chick-fil-A in East Boca Raton didn’t come to last month’s planning and zoning board meeting just with their grievances. They came with their attorney. The owner of the Best Western Hotel at 2700 North Federal Highway wants to redevelop the roughly 3.5-acre site into...
City Commission Expresses Negative Views Over Recreational Vehicle Pilot Program
The pilot program that eased restrictions on recreational parking came under criticism at the Coral Springs city commission’s workshop on July 27, saying it “created confusion.”. The criticism came in response to an update that Julie Krolak, Director of Development Services, gave to the commission almost six months...
