PA Barber Featured On 90 Day Fiancé Make US Marshals’ Most Wanted List For Murder

A Silver Spring Township woman received a minimum two-and-a-half year prison sentence Tuesday for her role in the October 2020 drug overdose death of an Enola woman. Jessica Smith pleaded guilty in June to involuntary manslaughter and a drug delivery charges stemming from the death of Jaime Lynn Gilbert, 36. Gilbert, a mother of three, was found lying on the rear porch of her home in the first block of High Street, East Pennsboro Township, on the morning of Oct. 20, 2020.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO