PA Barber Featured On 90 Day Fiancé Make US Marshals’ Most Wanted List For Murder

Cumberland County woman gets 2.5 to 7 years in prison in West Shore drug death case
A Silver Spring Township woman received a minimum two-and-a-half year prison sentence Tuesday for her role in the October 2020 drug overdose death of an Enola woman. Jessica Smith pleaded guilty in June to involuntary manslaughter and a drug delivery charges stemming from the death of Jaime Lynn Gilbert, 36. Gilbert, a mother of three, was found lying on the rear porch of her home in the first block of High Street, East Pennsboro Township, on the morning of Oct. 20, 2020.
DUI Conviction: Lancaster County Man Facing up to 7 Years in Prison
LANCASTER, PA — A Columbia, Pennsylvania man was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013 after being stopped for illegally passing in the center lane, announced the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Dung V. Dang, age 49, was convicted by a jury on July 14, 2022, of DUI...
Argument led to central Pa. father DUI driving SUV into daughter: police
A York County man was intoxicated on several substances when he drove his Toyota 4-Runner into his daughter in May, according to police. After a preliminary hearing last week, an aggravated assault charge was dropped, however simple assault, reckless endangerment, accidents involving death or serious injury and DUI-related charges remain against Robert Dean Troxel Jr., according to online court dockets.
Infamous-Ryders Biker Gang Leader, Lancaster County Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that Jose Antonio Ramos a/k/a “One,” age 40, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 14, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to 87 months imprisonment for drug trafficking.
abc27.com
York County father charged with hitting daughter with car
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County father has been charged with allegedly hitting his daughter with a car while intoxicated. On May 1, police responded to a home on Dade Ct. for a report of a woman being run over by a car. The young woman told police who arrived on scene that her dad had run her over.
WGAL
Vehicle crashes into M&T Bank in York County
DOVER, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a bank in Dover Township, York County. It happened shortly before noon Tuesday at the M&T Bank in the 3900 block of Carlisle Road in Dover Township. The impact pinned a loan officer under her desk, and the driver was trapped in...
Man Still Wanted After Lancaster County Drug Bust; Task Force Confiscates Drugs, Firearms, and $86,000
LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force discovered and confiscated multiple drugs, firearms, and over $86,000 from a Lancaster city home as a result of an investigation that began on June 2, 2022. Christopher Alvelo, age 30, of the 500 block of E. Orange Street, Lancaster, Pennsylvania...
local21news.com
As gun violence continues in York, community, officials call for more police officers
York County, PA — One man is dead after a shooting in York City. This marks the 16th homicide in the city this year. That eclipses the number of total homicides in York City in all of 2021. Now police are calling on city council and the mayor to...
32-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Assault in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, PA- Sarah Hoff of Waynesboro has been arrested after a domestic incident that occurred...
Fentanyl Dealer Admits Guilt, Sentenced to 48 Months in Federal Prison
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that Brian Pena Villanueva, age 38, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 14, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to 48 months imprisonment for drug trafficking. According to...
Man freed on $1 bail while awaiting retrial in wife's death
YORK, Pa. — A York County man has been freed on nominal bail while awaiting retrial on charges of killing his wife and then faking an all-terrain vehicle accident to cover up the slaying a decade ago. An appeals court earlier in the week upheld a York County judge's...
abc27.com
Man killed in York City shooting
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police say one person has died after a shooting on the 300 block of Miller Lane on Monday at 2:17 a.m. York City Police Captain Dan Lentz tells abc27 that a 37-year-old man was shot around 1:33 p.m. Police attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
Mechanicsburg Man Arrested for Stalking
ETTERS, PA- The Newberry Township Police Department has arrested Jeffrey Alan Sutton of Mechanicsburg. Sutton...
Fraudulent cards used to purchase gas in Dauphin County
Police are investigating a series of access device frauds in which at least one suspect used fraudulent debit/credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of diesel fuel.
Cumberland Township Police investigating thefts at two construction sites
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Cumberland Township Police Department is investigating two thefts that occurred at separate home construction sites in Adam's County. The thefts occurred near the intersection of Hers Ridge Road and Old Mill Road. Police believe the thefts happened between 6 p.m. on July 27 and 7 a.m. on July 28.
Thieves target Midstate car dealerships for catalytic converters
Mechanicsburg, Pa. (WHTM)- Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise nationwide and thieves are targeting car dealerships. “I know there are several dealers in the area that have been hit,” said Mike Dorazio. Dorazio owns Platinum Central Pennsylvania. He has 6 locations in the midstate. So far, thieves have hit the Carlisle and Mechanicsburg locations […]
Motorcycle struck in apparent hit-and-run in Palmyra, police investigating
PALMYRA, Pa. — The Palmyra Borough Police Department is investigating an apparent hit-and-run in Lebanon County. The crash occurred at the 400 block of East Main Street in Palmyra. Police determined that a black Kawasaki motorcycle had been struck while legally parked in the westbound lane of the street.
Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan […]
Alicia Jackson cold case subject of 'The Daily Crime' podcast
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from April 2022. The case of Alicia Jackson is now the focus of a new podcast episode. The podcast, 'The Daily Crime', launched in 2021 and its latest episode (available on Aug. 1) will focus on the murder of Jackson.
Woman charged with killing her mom in N.Y.; both are ex-Harrisburg residents: reports
A 26-year-old woman has been charged in the death of her mother July 28 in northern New York, and online public records shows both formerly lived in Harrisburg. A news release from the New York State Police said that Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, was found dead around 1 p.m. Thursday at a home on Lakeview Avenue, according to a syracuse.com story. Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, of Tupper Lake, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder later in the day, police said.
