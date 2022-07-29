ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

PA Barber Featured On 90 Day Fiancé Make US Marshals’ Most Wanted List For Murder

firststateupdate.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
firststateupdate.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Cumberland County woman gets 2.5 to 7 years in prison in West Shore drug death case

A Silver Spring Township woman received a minimum two-and-a-half year prison sentence Tuesday for her role in the October 2020 drug overdose death of an Enola woman. Jessica Smith pleaded guilty in June to involuntary manslaughter and a drug delivery charges stemming from the death of Jaime Lynn Gilbert, 36. Gilbert, a mother of three, was found lying on the rear porch of her home in the first block of High Street, East Pennsboro Township, on the morning of Oct. 20, 2020.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Argument led to central Pa. father DUI driving SUV into daughter: police

A York County man was intoxicated on several substances when he drove his Toyota 4-Runner into his daughter in May, according to police. After a preliminary hearing last week, an aggravated assault charge was dropped, however simple assault, reckless endangerment, accidents involving death or serious injury and DUI-related charges remain against Robert Dean Troxel Jr., according to online court dockets.
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hanover, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Carlisle, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Harrisburg, PA
abc27.com

York County father charged with hitting daughter with car

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County father has been charged with allegedly hitting his daughter with a car while intoxicated. On May 1, police responded to a home on Dade Ct. for a report of a woman being run over by a car. The young woman told police who arrived on scene that her dad had run her over.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Vehicle crashes into M&T Bank in York County

DOVER, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a bank in Dover Township, York County. It happened shortly before noon Tuesday at the M&T Bank in the 3900 block of Carlisle Road in Dover Township. The impact pinned a loan officer under her desk, and the driver was trapped in...
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Davis
MyChesCo

Fentanyl Dealer Admits Guilt, Sentenced to 48 Months in Federal Prison

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that Brian Pena Villanueva, age 38, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 14, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to 48 months imprisonment for drug trafficking. According to...
abc27.com

Man killed in York City shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Police say one person has died after a shooting on the 300 block of Miller Lane on Monday at 2:17 a.m. York City Police Captain Dan Lentz tells abc27 that a 37-year-old man was shot around 1:33 p.m. Police attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful. The name of the victim has not yet been released.
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Us Marshals#U S Marshals Service#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals Service#Police Department#The U S Marshals Tip App
abc27 News

Thieves target Midstate car dealerships for catalytic converters

Mechanicsburg, Pa. (WHTM)- Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise nationwide and thieves are targeting car dealerships. “I know there are several dealers in the area that have been hit,” said Mike Dorazio. Dorazio owns Platinum Central Pennsylvania. He has 6 locations in the midstate. So far, thieves have hit the Carlisle and Mechanicsburg locations […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27 News

Adams County building collapse victim identified, OSHA investigating

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The victim of last week’s fatal Adams County building collapse has been identified. The Adams County Coroner’s Office says Jose Rojas-Flores, 53, of Harrisburg died of traumatic asphyxiation when the building collapsed. The manner of death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office. According to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan […]
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman charged with killing her mom in N.Y.; both are ex-Harrisburg residents: reports

A 26-year-old woman has been charged in the death of her mother July 28 in northern New York, and online public records shows both formerly lived in Harrisburg. A news release from the New York State Police said that Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, was found dead around 1 p.m. Thursday at a home on Lakeview Avenue, according to a syracuse.com story. Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, of Tupper Lake, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder later in the day, police said.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy