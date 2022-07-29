Thomas and Friends chugging into Duluth next weekend

www.cbs3duluth.com
Dozens of Duluth neighborhoods celebrate National Night Out
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The first Tuesday in August is National Night Out. It’s an evening for bringing communities across the country together for fun and games. But there’s also a serious side to holding the event: neighborhoods letting criminals know they’re not welcome. Dozens...
Pop-Up CoLab giving a boost to local start-ups in downtown Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - Eight new businesses opened in downtown Duluth Tuesday. They all have something in common, they share the same space. It’s part of an innovative new program helping entrepreneurs get their start. For many high school students, the summer after graduation is all about spending...
New baby monkey makes arrival at the Lake Superior Zoo
DULUTH, MN -- The Lake Superior Zoo welcomed a new baby Angolan Colobus monkey!. Kero, the mom, and Ndizi, the dad, welcomed the new baby on July 11. Zookeepers said Kero is doing a great job taking care of her new baby. She has a lot of experience as she has given birth to several babies over the years.
Northland National Night Out celebrations; find your area’s event here
DULUTH, MN-- Communities across the Northland are preparing to host National Night Out celebrations this Tuesday, July 2. National Night Out aims to bring people together and create connections with local police officers. “Our greatest strength is the community we serve with,” said Duluth Chief Mike Tusken. Northland National...
City by City: Ashland, Carlton, Wisconsin
Ashland, WI - The Chequamegon Theatre Association has teamed up with Prairie Fire Theater for their Children’s Summer Theatre Camp. This summer’s show is “Beauty and the Beast.” Forty students from ages 6 to 16 will spend Aug 1 - 6, rehearsing their acting, singing and movement under the direction of two professional actors. Performances will be on Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. and Aug. 6 at 1 and 4 P.M. Tickets are available in advance or at the door.
Duluth fire crews battling Lincoln Park house fire
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth fire crews are battling a house fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to our reporter on scene, it started around 3:30 p.m. near Piedmont Ave. and W. 1 St. Workers at Genes AutoBody said they saw the flames from across the street. It’s unclear...
Nice Monday, more storms Tuesday night into Wednesday
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Monday: We will start Monday with partly to mostly cloudy skies as yesterday’s showers and storms make their exit. As we head through the rest of Monday we will gradually see more sunshine which will give way to mostly sunny skies for a good portion of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures today are nice in the low and mid-70s across the Northland. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.
Severe storm threat will cover Tuesday night but Wednesday will be calmer
Our latest low pressure system is leading with a warm front. That is lifting up warm and moist air that can be converted into strong storms on one hand but on the other, it is also creating a cap of warm air aloft that slows the rapid lift needed for violent storms. So, a splitting of the differences gives up a forecast for a slight chance of severe weather. That chance has already paid off for some towns and could continue to do so Tuesday night. Come Wednesday, a new high will take over and clear the sky in the afternoon.
Superior Football Team Seeks Fresh Start
DULUTH, MN. (CBS3 Duluth) - For high school football players in the state of Wisconsin, that magical feeling was finally back as Tuesday marked the official start to the season with their first day of practice in the books, and that included the Superior Spartans. Across the bridge in Superior,...
Books & Baseball: Huskies players read to local youth before game
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The dreaded “summer slide” takes hold of many students once the school year ends. “So when kids aren’t in school and they’re not continuing reading or keeping their skills up, they can experience a little dip in some of their skills,” said Executive Director of the Duluth Library Foundation, Erin Kreeger.
Douglas County mobile home park residents face eviction
PARKLAND, WI. (CBS 3) - An eviction is looming for some residents of a Douglas County mobile home park. County officials informed residents at the Country Acres mobile home park earlier this summer they would need to move by the beginning of August. Residents are packing up just days ahead...
Fire in Superior destroys garage, causes $30k worth of damage
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A detached garage in Superior was destroyed by fire Saturday night. According to the Superior Fire department, firefighters were dispatched to East 5th street around 9:00 p.m. Authorities said when they arrived on the scene, flames were coming out of the roof and the...
New program in Superior aims to help students who experience trauma
SUPERIOR, WI -- This fall, the Superior School District will roll out a new program called “Handle With Care.”. According to Superintendent Amy Starzecki, the program is meant to notify schools when students have been in a potentially traumatic situation. “Every student comes to school every day, with a...
Sheriff: Intoxicated pilot arrested after crashing small engine plane in Sturgeon Lake
STURGEON LAKE, MN-- Authorities responded to a small engine plane crash last Friday allegedly involving alcohol. Deputies said the Pilot, 70, of Missouri crashed on the 4000 block of Birchview Rd. in Sturgeon Lake. The Pine County 911 Communications Center received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated. He was...
Cloquet man accused of threatening to kill his family
CLOQUET, MN -- A Cloquet man faces felony charges, accused of threatening to kill his own family. Officers responded to a house at 3692 Mallard Drive where James Bosto, 43, allegedly made the threat. According to the criminal complaint, Bosto’s daughter told police her dad was intoxicated when she got...
Iron Range standoff suspect who injured 4 officers was charged
VIRGINIA, MN-- The man involved in last Friday’s standoff is being charged with burglary and disorderly conduct after four officers sustained injuries. Friday, July 29, officers from the Virginia Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at a Virginia home.
