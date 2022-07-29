Thomas and Friends chugging into Duluth next weekend

Our latest low pressure system is leading with a warm front. That is lifting up warm and moist air that can be converted into strong storms on one hand but on the other, it is also creating a cap of warm air aloft that slows the rapid lift needed for violent storms. So, a splitting of the differences gives up a forecast for a slight chance of severe weather. That chance has already paid off for some towns and could continue to do so Tuesday night. Come Wednesday, a new high will take over and clear the sky in the afternoon.

DULUTH, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO