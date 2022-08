A new eatery with a liquor license is being planned for Newark’s Urby complex and it could be operated by a chef who ran a Michelin-starred spot in New York City. Jersey Digs has learned that a company named 155 Washington Cafe LLC has applied to transfer a liquor license to the retail space inside the soon-to-be-completed Urby development. The move involves the activation of what is known as a “pocket” license, meaning one that is not currently in use at any established address.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO