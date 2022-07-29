ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Dot resident’s exhibition set: ‘There Once Was Parking II’

Dorchester Reporter
 4 days ago
dotnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Nauset Transforming Historic Back Bay Brownstone into Luxury Condominiums

Boston– The transformation of an 1880 Back Bay double-wide brownstone into five luxury boutique condominiums is now underway. The residences, known as ‘Maison Commonwealth,’ located at 260 and 262 Commonwealth Avenue in Boston, are being built by Needham-based Nauset Construction for developer Chevron Partners. The buildings were...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action

The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Developer submits plans for towers close to JFK/UMass MBTA Station

Seven buildings filled with labs, offices, commercial and retail space alongside housing and below-grade parking would be sited on Morrissey Blvd. properties between the former Boston Globe headquarters and the JFK/UMass Boston MBTA Station under the latest plan offered by Center Court Mass LLC. On Monday, the developers submitted a...
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

11 Things to Do North of Boston This August

August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorchester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
quincyquarry.com

City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #cityofquincydepartmentofpublicworks

City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. A Quincy Quarry News Citizen Photojournalist who is also a night owl is continuing to digitally capture images of City of Quincy Department of Public Works workers continuing to spray weedkiller in at least Quincy Center under the over of darkness.
QUINCY, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore

BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
BOSTON, MA
goodmorninggloucester.com

What a “Crate” Event!

The first Lobster Crate Race was held yesterday at Pavilion Beach to a large and appreciative crowd of supporters. The Gloucester Police Department put this fundraiser together to support the Gloucester High School weight room renovation and by all accounts, it was a huge success. There were 4 classes of participants that took their chances running across a bridge made of plastic crates that bounced and tilted with the waves. As expected, the youngest and lightest were most successful. There was a Municipal group which will need a great deal more practice before next year’s event. The event drew several boats, pedestrians and beach-goers who cheered everyone on with enthusiasm. Follow the Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association on Facebook for updates and donation information.
GLOUCESTER, MA
westfordcat.org

Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford

WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
WESTFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Gallery#Classical Music#Free Arts#Contemporary Art
universalhub.com

Two shot in Nubian Square

Live Boston reports two men were shot near the intersection of Roxbury and Washington streets in Nubian Square around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Three-family home in East Boston collapses, displacing 11 people

The building collapsed overnight on Saturday. A three-family home in East Boston partially collapsed overnight Saturday, displacing 11 people. The Boston Fire Department tweeted just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning that the exterior masonry veneer of 282 Sumner Street had partially collapsed, and that the residents were evacuated. The fire...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Caught in Southie

Community came out against Proposed Cannabis Shop in the Neighborhood

Universal Hub is reporting that the neighborhood came out in full force against a proposed cannabis shop at 313 Old Colony Ave. (the now closed Supreme House of Pizza). In addition to neighbors and residents, the Andrew Square and City Point civic associations, City Councilors Ed Flynn, Michael Flaherty, Erin Murphy and Frank Baker all opposed the proposed Simplicity Dispensary, along with state Sen. Nick Collins. The Gavin Foundation was also against the shop.
BOSTON, MA
Axios Boston

Unpacking Boston's nastiest eyesores

As pretty as Boston is, with its harbor, rivers and enviable parks, it can also be downright gross when you look at its dilapidated or neglected buildings and infrastructure.State of play: We asked readers to suggest some of the worst offenders around the area, and boy did they deliver.We received dozens of suggestions for Boston's worst eyesores, and will name and shame some of them today, and as a recurring feature in the newsletter.Why it matters: Decrepit vacant buildings and underutilized property take away much-needed housing, commercial and transportation opportunities for the people who call Boston home.That giant post office...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Vandals target Boston man's tractor-trailer with hateful graffiti

BOSTON — A Massachusetts truck driver's vehicle is out of service for several days after it was vandalized sometime over the weekend on a busy Boston road. The incident happened in the area of 110 Talbot Avenue in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Eugene Miles said when he went to go...
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

New landlords bring higher rents and displaced tenants with no where to go

MANCHESTER, NH – The toilet rocks from side to side. A hole in the kitchen floor was “repaired” by covering it with two self-adhesive vinyl tiles. The kitchen floor is spongy. The ceiling is yellowed with age. And until a recent repair, for months septic water from the toilet flooded the bathroom and kitchen every time there was a heavy downpour.
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Fire Erupts in Boston Skyscraper Under Construction for 2nd Time This Summer

Firefighters battled a blaze in a high-rise under construction in downtown Boston Saturday afternoon. The fire was burning inside multiple floors high up the One Congress building, according to the Boston Fire Department. "The fire is traveling thru the duct work and shafts," the agency wrote on Twitter, adding that...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy