Paris police arrest report || Aug. 2, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Reasno,Kendarrius Zituan – BURGLARY OF HABITATION.
Paris Police Report 08.03.22
Paris Police arrested Tabor Ryan Pardee, 40, of Paris, at the Paris District Parole Office, at 4:07 P.M. on August 1, 2022, on a parole violation warrant. He was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail. Paris Police arrested Kendarrius Zituan Reasno, 24, of Paris, at his residence...
Paris Police respond to robbery and assault
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police responded to a woman who claimed she was assaulted trying to prevent a robbery Friday night. Paris police said a clerk reported that she exited the store to collect cash for nightly closing preparation in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue. She said she observed a male who left the store shortly after buying a bottle of water, re-enter the store around 9 p.m.
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Evading Arrest Charge
A 41-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed on an evading arrest charge Sunday afternoon, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County sheriff’s deputies responded at 5:27 p.m. July 31, 2022, on County Road 3341 to check out a vehicle suspected to have been involved in a crash. The vehicle reportedly traveled at a high rate of speed despite having a flat tire, then turned into a County Road 3341 address.
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 1, 2022
LESTER, JOEY DEWAYNE – MTAG-BURGLARY OF A HABITATION. RUNNELS, MARIO DEWAYNE – SEXUAL ASSAULT; OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION. HUGHES, MICHAEL DEWAYNE – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. ROSER, MICHAEL VINCENT – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. CHAPMAN, JEFFERY DALE – CPF/PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY. WOODS, OKOYUS STEPPHON...
Woman indicted for hindering apprehension of Ladonia murder suspect
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The woman accused of helping one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted has been indicted for hindering apprehension or prosecution. Carmen Cuba is accused of driving Justin Marquiwis Cuba away from the scene of a shooting in Ladonia back in August. Police said 48-year-old JC Campbell...
SSPD: Van Sickle Street Search Warrant Yields Meth, THC Marijuana, 3 Arrests
When Sulphur Springs Police and Special Crimes Unit investigators executed a search warrant at a Van Sickle Street address at 5 p.m. Sunday, they found suspected methamphetamine, THC, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and took three people into custody, according to arrest reports. In an unrelated incident, a Brashear man was accused Sunday of trying to discard meth pipe under a car during a Como traffic stop, according to sheriff’s reports.
Titus County Man Arrested Again
Titus County deputies arrested 37 year old Carl Floyd Grant Monday on Highway 67 just east of Cookville. Grant was recently arrested on July 29th, 2022, for felony possession of Marijuana and domestic abuse. Grant’s arrest last week triggered the issuance of an arrest warrant related to Grant having violated the conditions of his parole. Grant is currently being held in the Titus County Jail without bond.
Denison man arrested for assaulting police officer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is in the Grayson County Jail after being charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer. Denison police said they responded to a disturbance call off of East Morton Street early Sunday morning, where Darian Tray Thomas resisted arrest by kicking, spitting, and punching the officers.
Wood County Grand Jury No-Bills Murder Suspect
A Wood County grand jury has decided that no criminal charges will be filed against Devin Jevon Harper , who was arrested for fatally shooting Ibory Taylor at JJs Fast Stop in Hawkins. Harper admitted to shooting Taylor with a 9 mm handgun in self-defense. First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Brandon Baade said this does not mean the case is dropped.
A Mineola Man Led Police On Chase Going The Wrong Direction On I-30
A 75-year-old Mineola man led police on a vehicle pursuit while traveling the wrong direction on I-30 early Saturday morning, according to police reports. A Texarkana man was jailed Friday on a warrant. I-30 pursuit. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Matt Glenn responded to a report of a pickup traveling east...
Arrest in Choctaw Casino embezzlement case
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A vault clerk at the Choctaw Casino and Resort has been arrested, almost 10 months after admitting that he stole $10,000 in cash, according to court records. Investigators said 37-year-old Gregory Perry was caught on video placing a strap of $100 bills in his shirt...
Record Settlement In Fatal 18-Wheeler Crash
A fatal crash on I-30 near Sulphur Springs that occurred when an 18-wheeler collided with a disabled passenger car has resulted in a record settlement. The fiery crash happened in May of 2020 and claimed the lives of 2 small children. The firm of Goudarzi & Young announced the settlement of $150 million against Werner Enterprises, the owner of the 18 wheeler. The suit claimed the driver of the 18-wheeler was negligent in the operation of the tractor-trailer. The lawsuit also said Werner was negligent in its hiring, training and supervision of the driver.
Wood County grand jury no-bills case of gas station shooting
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County jury voted not to pursue criminal charges against a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Hawkins convenience store that was captured on surveillance video. Devin Jevon Harper was facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Ibory Taylor at...
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 27)
Officers arrested Joseph Adam Mattaliano, 32, of Paris, in the 1500-block of Clarksville Tuesday morning at 6:44. Mattaliano had a parole violation warrant, and they booked and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail. Tiffany Kristine Dozier. Paris Police arrested Tiffany Kristine Dozier, 34, of Paris, at the Lamar County...
UPDATE: Highway 19 near Canton back open after wreck
UPDATE: Highway 19 is back open. RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A “bad” accident has traffic on part of Highway 19 shut down, officials said. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 19 south towards Canton near RCR (Rains County Road) 1495 is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Man dies in skydiving accident in Whitewright
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a skydiving accident at a facility outside Whitewright over the weekend. Sunday around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland Dallas where a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones. Trenton Fire Chief...
Drug bust in Quinlan nets 7 arrests
In Quinlan yesterday, Hunt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Quinlan police arrested seven adults and placed two children in state custody. Officers executed a search warrant in the 9700 block of Blue Jay Parkway. The seven adults were all placed in the Hunt County Jail and charged with drug-related offenses.
Skydiver injured in hard landing in Fannin County
A Fannin County skydiver is recovering from some broken bones after a hard landing in Whitewright yesterday. The calls came in just before 2 p.m. from Skydive Spaceland, a parachuting club in rural Fannin County
Skydiver hurt in Fannin County jump has now died at a McKinney hospital
A skydiver who crashed to Earth in Fannin County over the weekend has now died. The accident was Sunday afternoon when the victim became entangled in his parachute, crashing outside of Whitewright.
