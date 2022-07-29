NBA Rumors: Kings' Keegan Murray Had Surgery on Wrist Injury; Quick Recovery Expected

bleacherreport.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Joe Tsai to Meet with Nets Star This Week
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant reportedly will meet with team governor Joe Tsai this week after requesting a trade that hasn't come to fruition yet this summer. "What I'm hearing is that KD is going to meet with the owner this week," a league executive told Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports. "He's going to go directly to the owner, Tsai, sometime this week. We'll see how that works."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Knicks' Signing of Jalen Brunson Under Investigation for Tampering
The NBA has reportedly opened a tampering investigation into the New York Knicks' free-agent pursuit and eventual signing of point guard Jalen Brunson, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Per that report, "the league will look into whether the Knicks made contact with Brunson prior to the start of...
Bleacher Report
Druw Jones, Diamondbacks' Top Draft Pick, to Undergo Surgery on Shoulder Injury
Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Druw Jones, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft, will have shoulder surgery on Wednesday. Diamondbacks farm director Josh Barfield told reporters that Jones will have an arthroscopic posterior labral repair procedure done by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel reported...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' James Washington Expected to Miss 6-10 Weeks with Fractured Foot Injury
Wide receiver was already a position with some short-term question marks for the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2022 season, and now there is even more reason for concern. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News shared video of wide receiver James Washington being carted off the field during Monday's practice. He was injured while attempting to haul in a deep pass and couldn't put weight on his right leg after the play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Rumors: NBA Insiders Believe Jazz Star Would 'Likely' Leave in 2025
As the wait to see if Donovan Mitchell gets traded before the start of the 2022-23 season continues, there is new insight into why the Utah Jazz would consider moving their 25-year-old superstar. Per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune, there is an "overwhelming" feeling among NBA insiders that...
Bleacher Report
5-Star PF Kwame Evans Jr. Commits to Oregon over Arizona, Auburn, Kentucky
One of the top talents in 2023 is off the board after Kwame Evans Jr. committed to Oregon. "I feel like it fits me the best and gives me the best chance to go to the NBA," he told ESPN's Paul Biancardi. Arizona, Auburn and Kentucky were among the other...
Bleacher Report
Enes Kanter Freedom: 'I Did Not Receive One Single Offer' During NBA Free Agency
Free-agent center Enes Kanter Freedom is still awaiting a phone call from an NBA team that will pave the way for his return to the league. In an interview with Israeli outlet Walla (h/t Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops), Freedom claimed he's being frozen out because of his social activism, saying he hasn't received any offers from a team yet because of comments he's made about the league and its players' relationship with China.
Bleacher Report
Pacers' Myles Turner on 5th Season of NBA Trade Rumors: 'I Am Finally Numb to It'
Myles Turner is no longer allowing constant trade rumors to bother him. The Indiana Pacers center said he is "finally numb" to the speculation in a first-person article published at Andscape. "This is my fifth offseason with trade rumors going on. ‘He’s going to land here; he’s going to do...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Suns' Cam Johnson Comments on Being Named in Kevin Durant Trade Rumors
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson understands the calculus at play when he's included in hypothetical trade packages for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Johnson told the Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin, "You’ve got to expect a team to do what’s in their best interests and try to win a championship." He added that mindset should be shared by players as well:
Bleacher Report
Draymond Green Told JaMychal Green He Can Set Himself Up for Life by Joining Warriors
JaMychal Green did not wait long before agreeing to join the Golden State Warriors after he reached a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder. It turns out a call from Draymond Green helped sell him on the defending champs. JaMychal revealed Draymond said he could "set [himself] up for life"...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Steve Kerr on Andre Iguodala: 'I’m Leaving Him Alone' to Make Decision
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is willing to let Andre Iguodala take his time to decide whether he wants to return to the team for the 2022-23 NBA season. "I leave Andre alone," Kerr told The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I’m leaving him alone. Whenever he makes his decision is fine with us."
Bleacher Report
WNBA Power Rankings: Who's Getting Hot at the Right Moment?
Following the Commissioner's Cup championship game, in which the Las Vegas Aces won the title and the prize money in Chicago, we are back to the final games of the WNBA regular season. There are two weeks left, and five of the eight playoff spots have been secured. It was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Report: Zion Williamson 'Truly' Bothered by 'Constant Ridicule' About His Weight
Zion Williamson's weight has been a constant topic of conversation dating back to his days at Duke. While Williamson is reportedly fine with the occasional joke, William Guillory of The Athletic reported it "bothers" the New Orleans Pelicans star that his weight is used to question his work ethic or desire to be great on the floor.
Bleacher Report
76ers' Doc Rivers Says He Had 'Good' Talk with Ben Simmons After Trade to Nets
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers appeared on ESPN's The VC Show with Vince Carter on Tuesday and said he's spoken to Ben Simmons once since his fallout with the organization and subsequent trade to the Brooklyn Nets. Rivers said he believed all parties could have worked the situation out,...
Bleacher Report
Kevon Looney to Start over 2020 No. 2 Pick James Wiseman, Says Warriors HC Steve Kerr
Kevon Looney will open the 2022-23 season as the Golden State Warriors' starting center, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “Loon will come back as the starter,” Kerr said. “He has earned that and then some. We’re all thrilled that he’s back. There was a real fear that we’d lose him. To get him back is massive for our team. It sets up well for Loon to continue what he did for us last year. In doing so, he’s really a good mentor for James [Wiseman].”
Bleacher Report
Bulls Rumors: Chicago 'Poised to' Revisit Coby White Trade Talks Around 2023 Deadline
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White has reportedly "been on the trade block for the last year," according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, and that doesn't appear likely to change anytime soon. Per that report, the Bulls are unlikely to extend him this year and "seem poised to keep...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Nets' Seth Curry Defends Ben Simmons: 'I Don't Think He Needs a Jump Shot'
Seth Curry thinks Ben Simmons will be just fine even if he never develops a consistent jump shot. "I don't think he needs a jump shot," Curry told The Australian (h/t HoopsHype). "He's just got to do what he does best—which is defend, rebound, push the ball, make plays for other people and attack the rim. When you've got the size and talent like him, who takes not one but two and sometimes three guys to stop him getting to the rim, that is a lot in itself."
Bleacher Report
Anthony Edwards on T-Wolves' Playoff Loss to Grizzlies: 'We Handed It to Them'
Anthony Edwards thinks the Minnesota Timberwolves blew their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Timberwolves guard told Zion Olojede of Complex that Minnesota "handed" the series over to Memphis. "Man, I feel like we handed it to them, man. It was like taking candy from a baby, and they...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Browns' Deshaun Watson to Sue NFL If League Appeals 6-Game Suspension
The NFL could appeal the six-game suspension levied against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Wastson, but it might open the league up to legal trouble. ESPN's Jeff Darlington provided a breakdown Tuesday on Get Up (2:00 mark in video):. "I'm told if the NFL does appeal this, that Deshaun Watson's side...
Bleacher Report
7-Time F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Joins Denver Broncos Ownership Group
The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, which is in the final stages of purchasing the NFL's Denver Broncos, announced Tuesday seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is joining the organization's incoming ownership team. Hamilton, a 37-year-old Englishman, ranked No. 17 on Forbes' list of the highest-earning athletes for 2022 at $65...
Comments / 0