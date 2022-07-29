Clarksburg City Councilman Wayne Worth to chair United Way of Harrison/Doddridge campaign

www.wvnews.com
National Night Out celebrations draw thousands of Harrison County (West Virginia) residents
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Residents from across Harrison County got an opportunity to meet first responders during National Night Out activities Tuesday evening. Events were held in Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Anmoore and Shinnston, as well as in other counties of North Central West Virginia.
Morgantown (West Virginia) council denies rezoning requests
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council denied two petitions to change the zoning status to allow increased capacity for a pair of homes at its regular meeting Tuesday night. There were speakers both for and against the petition during the meeting's public comment portion.
Second Annual Lewis County Bluegrass Festival scheduled
The second annual Lewis County Bluegrass Festival will be held at historic Annamede in Walkersville on Friday, August 19, and Saturday August 20. All proceeds will benefit Audrey Westfall’s leukemia treatment. One organizer, Chuck Goldsborough, said they had originally chosen the WV State Wildlife Center as proceeds recipient. But...
Fairmont, West Virginia, Police Department's third annual National Night Out draws a crowd
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County residents flocked to downtown Fairmont Tuesday evening to take part in the Fairmont Police Department’s third annual National Night Out, an event that aims to build relationships between law enforcement and the local community. Tuesday marked the first time the event...
65th-annual Garrett County Agriculture Fair is this week
McHENRY, Md. — The 65th annual Garrett County Agriculture Fair continues through Saturday. “The fair has something for everybody,” said Jason Rush. “I want to thank everyone and all our sponsors who help make this such a great event every single year. Garrett County is a wonderful community, and the fair reflects that every year.”
Hatfield-McCoy exhibit coming to Lewis and Hardy Counties
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Humanities Council traveling exhibit, The Hatfields & McCoys: American Blood Feud, will open this Wednesday at the Museum of American Glass in downtown Weston, 230 Main Ave. It will remain open to the public daily through September 21. There is no charge to see the exhibit. Interested visitors may contact the Museum of American Glass at (304) 269-5006 or visit www.magwv.org for museum operating hours.
Hotsinpiller Scholarship fund has awarded five additional scholarships
The board of directors of the Lt. James W. Hotsinpiller, Jr. and Deputy United States Marshal Derek W. Hotsinpiller Scholarship fund has awarded five additional scholarships in 2022. The scholarship honors the memory of Jim and Derek Hotsinpiller. Jim was a member of the Bridgeport Police Department at the time...
Opportunity to support local public lands upcoming
This September, Lewis County Blueprint Community hopes to inspire you to stewardship, discovery, and adventure. Mark your calendars for September 24 and be a part of the largest volunteer event for public lands, National Public Lands Day. Held each year on the fourth Saturday in September, it is an opportunity for you to support, and maybe even re-discover, local public lands.
A life dedicated to printing
Lewis County Printing LLC has been, for 50 years, a go-to place for businesses and organizations needing printed material, whether posters, brochures, or other materials. The business has its roots as Three Rivers Printing, which LC Printing owner Marilyn Workman started with her then-husband. It was located on Post Office Drive in Weston.
Buckhannon (West Virginia) Community Theatre presents 'Frozen Jr.'
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon Community Theatre is presenting the children's production of "Frozen Jr." Showings will be 7 p.m. Aug. 11-13, and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 14, at the Virginia Thomas Law Center for the Performing Arts at West Virginia Wesleyan College.
Traveling folk music duo, Andy & Judy, perform at Bridgeport (West Virginia) Public Library
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The folk duo Andy and Judy made their West Virginia debut July 25 at the Bridgeport Public Library. The married couple from Bridgewater, Massachusetts — about 30 miles from Boston — sang a dozen original songs, often asking audience members to sing along to the chorus.
Calendar of Events for Wednesday
William Marconi Lodge 1140, Order of the Sons and Daughters of Italy, regular monthly meeting, 5 p.m., FOP in Nutter Fort. Prospective members also welcome.
Jamboree at the Mill celebrates 20 years
The 20th Jamboree at the Mill was held the week of July 25. Dubbed “The Best Five Days of Summer,” the Jamboree let Lewis County 4-H members show off their skills in various contests, including photography, livestock, and projects, some of which will be on display at the State Fair of WV this month.
Autism training conducted for law enforcement
Drs. Jim Harris and Marc Ellison conducted an autism specific training in Weston for law enforcement officers. Thanks to Samantha Ribeiro Matos for setting up the event, and the officers for their interest. Matos also thanked Weston McDonald’s (Andrew Hendricks, General Manager James Woodson, and the JW Ebert Corp) for...
WVU working with smoking cessation project
MORGANTOWN — Contributing to more than 480,000 deaths annually in the United States, smoking remains a problem nationwide, especially in the state of West Virginia. A West Virginia University professor is part of a team that is leading an effort to help adults quit smoking. To learn more about...
Preston High student is Rotary Exchange student
KINGWOOD — The Rotary Club of Kingwood is sponsoring a Preston High junior as an exchange student in Germany. Margot Cerbone left Sunday for Bielefeld, Germany. She’ll spent 10 months there, living with a host family who also will be hosting a Slovakian exchange student.
Free drive through COVID vaccine clinics offered
KINGWOOD — Drive-through COVID-19 vaccinations for adults will be available during August at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital. The vaccines will be free and available 1-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. The clinics are being sponsored by the Preston County Health Department. Pfizer vaccines will be given.
Exciting times
With Fairmont State University students set to return to campus this weekend and classes scheduled to start Aug. 8, there is an excitement in the air, both on campus and throughout the community. There is something about life in a college town, a sense of energy that builds as summertime...
Missing seizure dog found
KINGWOOD — Heidi, a seizure alert service dog owned by Bridget Spangler, has been found. Spangler said the dog was found in the Bruceton Mills area last week.
Fairmont State University to kick off fall semester with Welcome Week activities
FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University will host a series of events as part of the University’s Welcome Weekend, taking place Thursday, August 4 – Sunday, August 7. The aim of Welcome Weekend programming is to allow new students to become acclimated on campus prior to the first week of classes, beginning Monday, August 8.
