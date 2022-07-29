ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles motorcycle officer injured in hit-and-run crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer was injured in a hit-and-run crash on a freeway Thursday night, authorities said.

The motorcycle officer was struck on the 110 Freeway around 8:15 p.m. and paramedics took the officer to the hospital, officials said.

LAPD Officer Matthew Cruz, a police spokesperson, told the Los Angeles Times that the officer is in stable condition.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told KTLA that the vehicle that struck the officer was a 2014 or 2015 white BMW convertible.

