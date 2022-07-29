ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Training Camp Recap: QBs in the Rain, First Camp Fight

By Noah Strackbein,Donnie Druin
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTdPN_0gxVB9H200

The Pittsburgh Steelers get their first taste of bad weather, and their first fight.

The Pittsburgh Steelers love the rain. Well, at least Mike Tomlin does. As it poured at Saint Vincent College, the head coach was shouting and pumping up his guys, which clearly got the juices flowing. Ask Mason Cole.

The quarterbacks struggled, but there were times that left potential. For the rest of the group, there's still plenty of excitement when it comes to the offense. There's also some lineup changes.

Plus, the first camp fight is always memorable, but it's even better when it's one offensive lineman taking on the entire defense.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube , iTunes , Spotify , or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers QB Camp Notebook: Not Kenny Pickett's Best Day

Steelers Camp Takeaways: First Fight

Ben Roethlisberger Vouches for Diontae Johnson Extension

Steelers Training Camp Recap: QBs, Calivn Austin, George Pickens All Impress

Mitchell Trubisky Confident in Filling Ben Roethlisberger's Shoes

Mike Tomlin Shares Favorite Ben Roethlisberger Camp Story

Steelers Roster Projection: Only Two QBs, Another Signing Coming

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts

Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Reveals If He's Dating Kay Adams

Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has been linked to NFL host Kay Adams over the past year or so. However, Uzomah and Adams are just friends. Uzomah, who signed with the New York Jets in free agency, was asked about the Adams dating rumors on the Bussin With The Boys podcast, hosted by Will Compton.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qbs#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Saint Vincent College#Steelers Qb Camp Notebook
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Reveals Why Kenny Pickett Got 2nd Team Reps

After taking third-string reps behind Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph in training camp, Kenny Pickett moved up to the second team during Monday's practice. Observers itching for clues to solve the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback depth chart jumped to conclusions, but Mike Tomlin downplayed the change. When speaking to reporters, per...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Texans Betting Favorites to Land 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo?

TexansDaily.com has already stated the case for why a trade for Garoppolo would be less than ideal for the franchise. However, the Texans have nowhere to go but up after a frustrating 4-13 campaign in 2021. In an attempt to "go up,'' general manager Nick Caserio and the Texans have...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Spun

Look: Video Of Steelers Fans Lining Up For Camp Going Viral

Steeler fans are excited about watching their team practice at training camp on Sunday. NBC's Peter King took a 60-second video outside of Latrobe where the Steelers practice and its car after car after call all lined up to see the team practice. He took the video at 10:37 a.m....
Pro Football Rumors

Browns unlikely to re-sign C JC Tretter

The Browns released center J.C. Tretter in March, and he has lingered on the free agent market ever since, with no concrete reports of interest in his services. However, even if Cleveland was able to re-sign its five-year starter to a team-friendly pact, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com does not envision such a reunion.
CLEVELAND, OH
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy