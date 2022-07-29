Pennsylvania state trooper recovering from bullet wound, suspect in custody

www.foxnews.com
Corgi survived shot to the head in Pennsylvania: 'lucky to be alive'
An 8-year-old corgi from Pennsylvania is still alive despite being shot between the eyes after running away from the breeding farm where he lived. r suffered a blow to the head, he crawled under a fence to a family farm in Lancaster County. Arthur was found at the farm on July 14 and the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) was called.
Vermont man charged with killing mom at sea will remain in jail, judge rules
A Vermont man charged with murdering his mother at sea in 2016 in a scheme to get his hands on her millions was denied bail Tuesday in federal court. Nathan Carman has been detained since his arrest in May on an eight-count indictment for insurance fraud and fatally shooting his mom, Linda Carman, in Sept. 2016, while the pair were on a fishing trip near Block Island in Rhode Island.
Texas police discover bodies of 3 young sisters in pond hours after they were reported missing
Police discovered the bodies of three missing girls in a Texas pond on Saturday, hours after they had been reported missing. The three girls, 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amanda Hughes and 5-year-old Temari Oliver, were staying with a family friend while their mother was working. The friend reported the sisters missing at roughly 10 p.m. on Friday.
New York authorities lift ban on book about Attica uprising for prisoners
New York authorities have lifted a ban that had stopped state prison inmates from reading a book about the 1971 Attica Correctional Facility uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit brought by its author. State officials, however, said they will continue to censor one small part of the Pulitzer-prize winning book...
Kentucky flooding devastation 'nothing like I'd ever seen before': Wolfe County Search and Rescue chief
Wolfe County Search and Rescue Chief John May described the destruction wrought by the Kentucky flooding as "nothing like [he]'d ever seen before" Tuesday on "Your World." "Once we arrived on scene, the amount of water - the debris that was coming down the north fork of the Kentucky River was nothing like I'd ever seen before," he told guest host Charles Payne. "It was actually quite terrifying."
Michigan GOP cancels election night watch party after staffer allegedly threatened
The Michigan GOP has canceled an election night watch party after a staffer was allegedly threatened outside the party’s Lansing headquarters. Lansing police said officers went to the building Tuesday morning in response to a complaint about a threat, but that the person who allegedly made the threat was not still there. Officers will pay special attention to that area, said police spokeswoman Jordan Gulkis.
New executive director of liberal dark money education group has repeatedly called to defund the police
The new executive director of a liberal dark money education group intent on combating conservative-led school reforms ahead of the midterms has repeatedly called for defunding the police. Heather Harding celebrated her new role as executive director at Campaign for Our Shared Future on Monday, tweeting, "It’s an incredible opportunity...
California battles worst wildfire this year as flames scorch more than 51,000 acres
California is battling its worst wildfire this year with more than 51,000 acres burned and evacuations mounting. Chaotic weather is threatening to make matters worse. Crews battling the McKinney Fire in Northern California were bracing for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday.
New Jersey food bank shuts its doors after running out of food, supplies: 'It's heartbreaking'
A New Jersey food bank was forced to shut its doors for the first time this week as rising demand and skyrocketing grocery costs left them out of options. Americans crippled by inflation are returning to food banks around the U.S. with the hopes of feeding themselves and their families. But food banks say they're struggling to provide relief amid the sudden surge in demand and soaring grocery costs.
Lila Rose confident US 'trending for life' despite Kansas setback: We 'have the truth on our side'
Live Action founder and president Lila Rose spoke exclusively to Fox News Digital on Tuesday as Kansas residents voted not only on primary candidates in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races, but also on an amendment that would affirm the state's Constitution doesn't enshrine abortion access. The Value Them Both...
Eric Schmitt wins Missouri's heated Republican Senate primary
The Associated Press projects that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won Missouri's Republican Senate primary in the race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt. "We did it. Now let's go save America!" Schmitt tweeted. Schmitt was one of the front-runners in the race, along with former Missouri Gov....
MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions
MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
Stacey Abrams hammers Kemp following reports cancellation of Atlanta music festival linked to Georgia gun laws
Democrat Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is hammering incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp following reports that the cancellation of Music Midtown, an annual Atlanta music festival, was due to Georgia's permissive gun laws. In an exclusive statement provided to Fox News Digital, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his views on...
Tudor Dixon post-primary victory: Voters will hold Whitmer and her 'terrible record' accountable
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon reacted to her primary victory Tuesday and her plan to defeat Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on "The Ingraham Angle." TUDOR DIXON: My message to Gov. Whitmer is families won tonight, families came out and voted and families want a family-friendly Michigan, and we’re going to deliver it, and we are going to hold her accountable to her terrible record here in the state of Michigan. We're not going to let the people forget and trust me, as I’ve gone around the state, they haven’t forgotten.
Voters decide primary elections in Michigan, Missouri, Kansas, Arizona, and Washington: LIVE UPDATES
Trump's influence is being tested in several different states, including Washington's Third and Fourth Congressional Districts and Michigan's Third Congressional District. Kansas voters cast their ballots on whether to provide lawmakers in the state with the ability to regulate abortion. Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who is backed by...
Music Midtown Festival canceled in Atlanta reportedly due to Georgia state gun laws
The 2022 Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta was reportedly canceled at the 11th hour following changes to Georgia state firearm laws that prevent the ban of weapons on public property. Headliners for this year’s event, which was set to take place on Sept. 17-18 at Piedmont Park, included My Chemical...
Kansas voters reject constitutional amendment granting lawmakers ability to regulate abortion
Residents of Kansas have voted against an amendment to the state's constitution that would have given lawmakers in the state the ability to regulate abortion, the Associated Press projects. With Tuesday's vote, Kansas became the first state in the nation to vote on an abortion-related issue since the Supreme Court's...
Gov. Greg Abbott: We will be sending more migrants to D.C. until Biden admin 'does its job' on border security
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blasted the Biden administration on "Hannity" for refusing to handle the ongoing border crisis as Democratic mayors call for the National Guard to assist their cities. GREG ABBOTT: Believe me, we have more buses headed their way as we speak right now. But this just shows...
Trump-backed congressional candidate John Gibbs pulls off upset victory in Michigan
John Gibbs has defeated incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer, R-MI, in the closely watched Republican primary for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, the Associated Press called just after 3 a.m. Wednesday. The race pitted former President Donald Trump, who backed Gibbs, against one of only 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach...
Trump-backed Tudor Dixon wins crowded Michigan GOP gubernatorial primary
Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has come out on top in a crowded primary field and will face incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November general election. The Associated Press called the race for Dixon with approximately 19% of the vote counted, showing her in the lead with...
