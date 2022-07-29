What happens when 21 million Bitcoin are fully mined? Expert answers

Cryptocurrency investors have arguably just had one of the least chaotic weeks in several months now. Overall, prices have stabilized. The market as a whole is back above $1 trillion. Admittedly, we are still very far from the $3 trillion reached in November in the midst of crypto mania, but it is much better than the thresholds of $700 billion and $800 billion to which the market fell in June and early July.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO