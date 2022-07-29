Schenck, Tornetta, Yeager Represent Princeton With USA Field Hockey

goprincetontigers.com
Women's Rugby Announces Inaugural Varsity Schedule
History will be made this fall as Princeton opens its inaugural women's rugby campaign with the first varsity season for the program. Four home matches highlight the eight-match slate as the Tigers begin their first season in the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA). "There are so many exciting sports on...
Former MCCC sports star inducted into 2022 Hall of Fame class
When Diane Rose Kelly got word that she was being inducted into the 2nd Annual Mercer County Community College Athletic Hall of Fame Class, it led to a moment of shock, followed by entry into a time machine. “I was totally surprised to get the call,” the Lawrence Township native...
Men’s Swimming & Diving Impresses at Phillips 66 National Championships
IRVINE, Calif. – Three school records. A top-seven finish in the nation. Eight total competitors. The Princeton University men's swimming & diving team made an impact at the Phillips 66 National Championships last week in Irvine, California. Raunak Khosla carried the momentum from his stellar 2021-22 season through to...
