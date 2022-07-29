ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Schenck, Tornetta, Yeager Represent Princeton With USA Field Hockey

 4 days ago
Women's Rugby Announces Inaugural Varsity Schedule

History will be made this fall as Princeton opens its inaugural women's rugby campaign with the first varsity season for the program. Four home matches highlight the eight-match slate as the Tigers begin their first season in the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA). "There are so many exciting sports on...
PRINCETON, NJ
Community News

Former MCCC sports star inducted into 2022 Hall of Fame class

When Diane Rose Kelly got word that she was being inducted into the 2nd Annual Mercer County Community College Athletic Hall of Fame Class, it led to a moment of shock, followed by entry into a time machine. “I was totally surprised to get the call,” the Lawrence Township native...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
goprincetontigers.com

Men’s Swimming & Diving Impresses at Phillips 66 National Championships

IRVINE, Calif. – Three school records. A top-seven finish in the nation. Eight total competitors. The Princeton University men's swimming & diving team made an impact at the Phillips 66 National Championships last week in Irvine, California. Raunak Khosla carried the momentum from his stellar 2021-22 season through to...
PRINCETON, NJ
Yardbarker

The best players in Villanova basketball history

With three national championships, six trips to the Final Four, and consistent dominance in conference play, Villanova has nicely built itself into one of the best program's in the nation. Naturally, the Wildcats have produced some of the best players in college basketball history. Here is our list of 20 notable players to come out of Villanova — listed in chronological order.
VILLANOVA, PA
State
North Carolina State
Princeton, NJ
Sports
City
Princeton, NJ
State
Virginia State
Centurion

Bucks Baseball Team Has Big Impact in Small College World Series

This season the Bucks County Community Colleges Baseball team joined the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. Shocking most of the conference, the 7th-seed team finished the tournament with two wins followed by two losses. The Centurions baseball team went pretty deep into the tournament. However when it came time to...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

The best cookie in New Jersey is made at 2:30

Just ahead of National Cookie Day on Aug. 4, Yelp released a list of the best chocolate chip cookie in each state. The winner for New Jersey was The Corner in Montclair, which only serves their special 2:30 cookies in fresh batches at noon and 2:30. I decided to take a trip down there for myself to let you know if it was worth it.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Woonsocket Call

Mercer County, NJ, Senior Housing Community Sold for $98M

HAMILTON, N.J. - August 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC, a subsidiary of Pike Construction Co LLC, has announced the sale of Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton, NJ. Pike Senior Housing Partners LLC developed and contracted the project. Pike also secured project financing. Solvere...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Fairfield Sun Times

Have Philly Democrats Finally Had Their Fill of Larry Krasner?

In 2017, a Philadelphia police officer shot an armed felon who was attempting to escape during a traffic stop. Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner charged the police officer with murder. The officer intended to assert that deadly force was justified under Pennsylvania law, which permits such force either to prevent death or serious bodily injury, or when necessary to stop someone attempting to escape while in possession of a deadly weapon. Krasner didn’t like the “escape” portion of the law, so he engaged in a series of maneuvers in an attempt to change the law for the police officer’s trial, well after the conduct in question. Every court that looked at the issue disagreed with Krasner – most recently, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. In a biting concurrence, a Democratic justice ripped into Krasner’s tactics and said that it was necessary to “pull back the curtain” on the district attorney’s conduct.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Is This The BEST Cheesesteak in NJ?

One thing we have to be supremely proud of: The tri-state area is the BEST corner of the world to get an authentic cheesesteak. However, working out where to get the BEST one is a hotly debated subject, as we are a passionate people who are proud of our food.
CAMDEN, NJ
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Sports
billypenn.com

A tour of dead and dying malls around Philadelphia, monuments to a bygone age

Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Date Set For 14th Annual Beer and Wine Fest in Yardley, PA

Here's something to look forward to. The 14th Annual Yardley Beer and Wine Fest is on for this fall, according to the Yardley Business Association website. Save the date and tell your friends. The popular Bucks County festival is going to be happening on Saturday, October 15th (2022) from 12pm - 4pm. I love having fun outside in the fall.
YARDLEY, PA

