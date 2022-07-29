The O’jays & Gladys Knight Last Stop on the Love Train The Final Tour in Canton, OH Sep 17, 2022 – presale password

www.tmpresale.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio Man Leaves His Six-Year Teaching Job To Work At WalmartCadrene HeslopMassillon, OH
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
International travel destination in Ohio, Pro Football Hall of Fame.Everything Kaye!Canton, OH
Where to find the best coffee in AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
Jazz Is Dead at Agora Theatre in Cleveland – official presale code
A Jazz Is Dead presale password is available below to our members: This official Jazz Is Dead presale is for the 2022 tour and grants instant access to Jazz Is Dead tickets for a limited time. Your access to this Jazz Is Dead presale is instant once you have joined.!
Diana Ross to perform at MGM Northfield Park in September
NORTHFIELD, Ohio -- Motown icon Diana Ross will be “coming out” to Northfield Park for a headlining performance on Sept. 6, according to a press release. Tickets to the show will go on sale on Aug. 5 on Ticketmaster. Over the past six decades, the singer has released...
Cleveland Scene
Diana Ross Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in September
Motown icon Diana Ross recently headlined the Glastonbury Festival and performed for Queen Elizabeth at the Platinum Jubilee celebration. Now, she's just announced a U.S. tour. She'll perform on Sept. 6 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Her latest release, "Turn Up the Sunshine,” pairs her with Tame...
cleverock.com
OneRepublic | Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | 07.28.22
OneRepublic concert photos from Cuyahoga Falls, OH’s Blossom Music Center on July 28, 2022. Photos © Alessandra Minotti / CleveRock.com.
BBQ expert and Cleveland native Michael Symon hosts episode 4 ‘BBQ USA’ | How to watch for free (8/1/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- National BBQ expert and celebrity chef Michael Symon hosts the Food Network’s six-episode series “BBQ USA.” The Clevelander returns to the show Monday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. Eastern for a one-hour episode titled, “Who are you calling chicken?”. HOW TO WATCH FOR...
Meet Cleveland’s Own Mookie Motonio… aka The Ohio Playa
Mookie Motonio, perhaps better known as The Ohio Playa, is Cleveland through and through. Motonio was born, raised, and still resides in Northeast Ohio. He recalls being a gifted artist since middle school when he started rapping as a joke, though it didn’t take long for him to realize that he was actually extremely talented. His ability has led him to collaborate with high-profile artists over the years, including Bone Thugs, DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia, Chip tha Ripper, Caine & Nefertitti Avani.
Tickets still available for Elton John’s final show in Cleveland
While Elton John has been in Cleveland for a farewell tour before, the legendary singer says this is really the very last time.
Cleveland Scene
The Best Things to Do in Cleveland This Week (Aug. 1 -9)
The Guardians return from a lengthy 10-game road trip to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game interleague series that begins tonight at 7:10 at Progressive Field. The Diamondbacks sit at or near the bottom of the NL West, so the Tribe should be able to take this series. Check the club's website for more info.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Vanessa and Michael Grandison
July 31, 2021 | Cleveland residents Vanessa (Gibson) and Michael Grandison traveled to Columbus to be married by Michael’s father, pastor Bradley Grandison, in a ceremony that included other family members and friends. Vanessa’s grandfather, himself a reverend, gave a pastoral message and prayer; her college professor and gospel choir director played piano before Vanessa’s processional, and close friends of the couple performed musical selections during the ceremony. The celebratory song continued at the reception, in fact, when members of Vanessa’s sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, serenaded her.
WFMJ.com
Niles discount movie theater to permanently close at start of August
A discount movie theater in Niles will be showing its final screenings on Sunday, July 31 before it officially closes for good. Encore Cinema 6 in Niles has announced via its Facebook page that the theater will be permanently closing beginning August 1. The theater will be showing the following...
ashlandsource.com
Open Source: Jake's Restaurant becomes "The Jake" habilitation services
ASHLAND — A reader recently saw cars parked at the former Jake's restaurant, and asked Ashland Source to find out what was happening there. So we did. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, Ohio
After my friend and I saw Where the Crawdads Sing at the movie theater (a good movie for fans of the novel, which both my friend and I are), we were hungry. Since we were in Middleburg Heights, we decided to check out Capri Pizza.
cleveland19.com
Tower City’s Skylight Park hosts carnival in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A free, family-friendly carnival was hosted at Skylight Park in Tower City on Saturday for many to enjoy. But, visitors like Tiffany Wright still miss the way things were. “At first I was kind of sad that they took it out because it was like a...
weeklyvillager.com
Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3
Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
Where do we go during the ‘Dark Night of the Soul?’ – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – My father died in 1998, his 78th birthday. His long, often painful and frustrating journey to death started with a major stroke and ended with congestive heart failure. Couldn’t walk. Couldn’t read. Couldn’t dress himself. His speech was limited to a few words. Right-handed all his life, that arm hung lifelessly thanks to the stroke.
