ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

The O’jays & Gladys Knight Last Stop on the Love Train The Final Tour in Canton, OH Sep 17, 2022 – presale password

tmpresale.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Scene

Diana Ross Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in September

Motown icon Diana Ross recently headlined the Glastonbury Festival and performed for Queen Elizabeth at the Platinum Jubilee celebration. Now, she's just announced a U.S. tour. She'll perform on Sept. 6 at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. Her latest release, "Turn Up the Sunshine,” pairs her with Tame...
NORTHFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canton, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Canton, OH
93.1 WZAK

Meet Cleveland’s Own Mookie Motonio… aka The Ohio Playa

Mookie Motonio, perhaps better known as The Ohio Playa, is Cleveland through and through. Motonio was born, raised, and still resides in Northeast Ohio. He recalls being a gifted artist since middle school when he started rapping as a joke, though it didn’t take long for him to realize that he was actually extremely talented. His ability has led him to collaborate with high-profile artists over the years, including Bone Thugs, DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia, Chip tha Ripper, Caine & Nefertitti Avani.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Best Things to Do in Cleveland This Week (Aug. 1 -9)

The Guardians return from a lengthy 10-game road trip to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game interleague series that begins tonight at 7:10 at Progressive Field. The Diamondbacks sit at or near the bottom of the NL West, so the Tribe should be able to take this series. Check the club's website for more info.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Benson
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Gladys Knight
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Vanessa and Michael Grandison

July 31, 2021 | Cleveland residents Vanessa (Gibson) and Michael Grandison traveled to Columbus to be married by Michael’s father, pastor Bradley Grandison, in a ceremony that included other family members and friends. Vanessa’s grandfather, himself a reverend, gave a pastoral message and prayer; her college professor and gospel choir director played piano before Vanessa’s processional, and close friends of the couple performed musical selections during the ceremony. The celebratory song continued at the reception, in fact, when members of Vanessa’s sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, serenaded her.
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles discount movie theater to permanently close at start of August

A discount movie theater in Niles will be showing its final screenings on Sunday, July 31 before it officially closes for good. Encore Cinema 6 in Niles has announced via its Facebook page that the theater will be permanently closing beginning August 1. The theater will be showing the following...
NILES, OH
ashlandsource.com

Open Source: Jake's Restaurant becomes "The Jake" habilitation services

ASHLAND — A reader recently saw cars parked at the former Jake's restaurant, and asked Ashland Source to find out what was happening there. So we did. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.
ASHLAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Love Train#Passwords#The O Jays
cleveland19.com

Tower City’s Skylight Park hosts carnival in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A free, family-friendly carnival was hosted at Skylight Park in Tower City on Saturday for many to enjoy. But, visitors like Tiffany Wright still miss the way things were. “At first I was kind of sad that they took it out because it was like a...
CLEVELAND, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Octane Nights In Ravenna On August 3

Ravenna – Hey Ravenna, when does a Wednesday feel like a Saturday? When you attend Mongoose Motorsports and Portage Trim’s Octane Nights! It’s coming up soon, Wednesday August 3, so be sure to plan for it. For those readers who are in the Gear Head community, this...
Isla Chiu

4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

In the mood for barbecue that makes your mouth water?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Cleveland. If you're looking for a delicious slab of ribs, you can't go wrong with this joint. If you're not looking for a full slab, customers also love their rib sandwiches. Mt Pleasant also has a fantastic Polish Boy and great wings. If you have room for dessert, a slice of their cake is a must.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy