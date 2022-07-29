ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Body of teen, 16, recovered following disappearance in Scioto River

By Alyssa Hannahs
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Body of Scioto County Teenager Recovered from Scioto River

Rescue workers have recovered the body of a teenager who disappeared in the Scioto River in Scioto County while swimming. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Jeremy Sheppard Jr. had been swimming on Tuesday near the State Route 348 Bridge, near State Route 104, and was unable to make it back to shore.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Teen’s body recovered from Scioto River near Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A teen’s body was pulled from the Scioto River on Thursday after a rescue involving multiple crews who searched the riverbanks and water. Jeremy Sheppard Jr., 16, had been swimming in the Scioto River on Tuesday afternoon near the State Route 348 bridge near Portsmouth, but wasn’t able to swim to […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Scioto County – Missing 16-Year-Old Body Found in Scioto River

Scioto County – Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that he received a call from the Rapid Response Services Search & Rescue Team at approximately 5:30 P.M. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 that they had recovered a body, believed to be that of Jeremy Sheppard Jr. The body was located approximately ¼ to a ½ mile downstream from the State Route 348 bridge, near State Route 104. This bridge goes over the Scioto River.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Search for missing Lucasville teen ends in tragedy

LUCASVILLE, Ohio — The search for a missing Scioto County teen ended in tragedy. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the body of 16-year-old Jeremy Sheppard, Jr. has been located. Tuesday afternoon, multiple rescue crews arrived in the area of the route 348 bridge in Lucasville to search...
LUCASVILLE, OH
