Body of teen, 16, recovered following disappearance in Scioto River

www.wsaz.com
Related
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
Teen dies in suspected alcohol-involved crash in Jackson Co., Ohio
Both occupants were not wearing seat belts and alcohol impairment is suspected to be a contributing crash factor.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Large marijuana grow operation found in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices uncovered a large marijuana grow operation. According to reports, the crop was discovered in the 1700 block of Big Rock Road in Jackson County by an aviation unit....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Tree falls on moving truck as man uses chainsaw in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is okay after a tree fell upon her while she was driving down a back country road. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night in the 3000 block of Rozelle Creek Road in Ross County. A woman was driving a small pickup...
Two taken to hospital after crash in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Green Valley Road in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say this came in just after 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers investigate hit and run crash just north of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel with troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 3000 block of route 159 just north of Chillicothe on an injury crash. According to initial reports, a tractor-trailer collided with a car and then fled the scene. The semi was described...
iheart.com
Body of Scioto County Teenager Recovered from Scioto River
Rescue workers have recovered the body of a teenager who disappeared in the Scioto River in Scioto County while swimming. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Jeremy Sheppard Jr. had been swimming on Tuesday near the State Route 348 Bridge, near State Route 104, and was unable to make it back to shore.
RELATED PEOPLE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. battle early morning blaze
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In the early morning hours, firefighters in Ross County responded to a fire near the village of Bainbridge. Dispatchers received a call about a structure fire on South Benner Hill Road around 2:30 a.m., according to reports. Multiple township crews from neighboring areas helped put...
Teen dies in crash in Jackson Co., Ohio
Both occupants were not wearing seat belts and alcohol impairment is suspected to be a contributing crash factor.
sciotopost.com
Three Arrested in Nelsonville for Hiding Juvenile from Police
Nelsonville – three people were arrested after attempting to hide a juvenile from police that was wanted for theft. According to police 02:44PM on 7/31/22 Officers responded to E Canal St for another attempt to locate a missing/runaway juvenile. The juvenile male was found hiding in a closet. Three.
Teen’s body recovered from Scioto River near Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A teen’s body was pulled from the Scioto River on Thursday after a rescue involving multiple crews who searched the riverbanks and water. Jeremy Sheppard Jr., 16, had been swimming in the Scioto River on Tuesday afternoon near the State Route 348 bridge near Portsmouth, but wasn’t able to swim to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotopost.com
19-Year-Old Killed in Jeep Rollover Crash in Wellston
Wellston – One young adult was killed the other was hospitalized after being ejected from their vehicle during a crash. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one vehicle, fatal crash that occurred at approximately 11:03 p.m., July 30, 2022, on SR327 near Mile Post 8 in Jackson County.
Portsmouth Times
19 Indictments handed down
PORTSMOUTH – Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 22 and returned 19 public indictments. There were 2 no bills. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:. Kevin T. Clark, 45. Oak Hill, Ohio, was...
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Missing 16-Year-Old Body Found in Scioto River
Scioto County – Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that he received a call from the Rapid Response Services Search & Rescue Team at approximately 5:30 P.M. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 that they had recovered a body, believed to be that of Jeremy Sheppard Jr. The body was located approximately ¼ to a ½ mile downstream from the State Route 348 bridge, near State Route 104. This bridge goes over the Scioto River.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search for missing Lucasville teen ends in tragedy
LUCASVILLE, Ohio — The search for a missing Scioto County teen ended in tragedy. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the body of 16-year-old Jeremy Sheppard, Jr. has been located. Tuesday afternoon, multiple rescue crews arrived in the area of the route 348 bridge in Lucasville to search...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio Man Found Dead On Log Near River
This is the second person found dead by the same river this week.
WSAZ
Huntington Police Department to host National Night Out
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - National Night Out is celebrated annually to promote connections between law enforcement and the communities they serve. This year, the Huntington Police Department is in on the fun. HPD Chief of Police Karl Colder stopped by First Look at Four to explain.
sciotopost.com
Marijuana Eradication Operation Seizes Hundreds of Plants in Pickaway and Fairfield County
Pickaway – Over the past week most towns in Easern Pickaway and the West side of Fairfield county have reported a helicopter circling overhead at close range, now they have reported that hundreds of plants were seized in the drug bust. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office, the...
WSAZ
Police: Man breaks into shop twice, steals tens of thousands in cash
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating after troopers say a man called 911 saying someone rammed the gate to his shop in the 2500 block of Rt. 52 near Kenova. This happened Sunday around 10:15 a.m. Troopers found a rail buggy, that was inside the shop,...
Comments / 0