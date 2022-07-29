Pit Spitters take down Kenosha Kingfish in first of two-game series

upnorthlive.com
Harbor Days set to begin in Elk Rapids
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Elk Rapids is preparing to host thousands as Harbor Days gets underway. The 67th Annual Harbor Days starts Wednesday, August 3. The festival officially begins with Opening Ceremonies during Evening on River Street in downtown Elk Rapids. The fun continues through Saturday, August 7. A...
Long-time Traverse City bridge project passes first phase
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Hammond Road is the site of a project that has taken Grand Traverse County 50 years to start. The estimated $100 million bridge will connect the corridor to Hartman Road. The Grand Traverse County Road Commission approved the bridge that spans across the Boardman...
Portion of shopping plaza demolished in Gaylord, two months after tornado
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WBPN/WGTU) -- The Hobby Lobby and Jimmy John's in Gaylord was demolished on Tuesday. The shopping plaza in Gaylord was heavily damaged by the tornado that struck Gaylord on May 20. In July, the Gaylord City Council submitted an application to the state asking for $250,000 to...
New 'smart' traffic system expected to ease traffic in Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Road Commission is rolling out a new program that is creating "smarter" traffic signals. The Split Cycle Offset Optimization Technique, or “SCOOT,” is designed to make traffic signals more driver-friendly. SCOOT uses sensors to calculate the flow of...
Deputies investigating fatal three-way crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Deputies in Grand Traverse County are investigating a deadly crash over the weekend that involved three cars. It happened Saturday on East Traverse Highway just west of Gray Road. A 44-year-old man from Ironwood in the western Upper Peninsula died on scene. A 23-year-old...
Samba wasps can help reduce pesticide use for fruit farmers
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Fruit farmers in Leelanau County say Tuesday marked a breakthrough in finding a solution to a decades long, multi-million-dollar problem. For years, an invasive pest has plagued fruit farmers across the country. The spotted-wing drosophila will damage fruit just before harvest. This spring, Michigan...
Petoskey District Library receives $30,000 grant for tutoring
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Petoskey’s District Library has received $30,000 in grants to continue its Growing Readers Together program. The program is going into its fifth-year helping students between kindergarten and third grade with reading skills. The library works with the public schools of Petoskey to connect...
Traverse City sees significant increase in absentee voting for primary election
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Traverse City is seeing a significant increase in the number of absentee voters for the August 2 election, making it a little more challenging for election staff to get results out in a timely manner. About 25% of Traverse City's registered voters used...
Crews battle wildfire in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Firefighters from several departments are on scene of what's being described as a large wildfire in Leelanau County. Elmwood Township Fire Department was first alerted to the fire around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Additional crews were requested at 5:25 p.m. It's happening off of Hoxie Road...
County clerks expect 30-40% turnout for August 2 primary elections
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) – While Tuesday’s election isn’t expected to draw the same number of votes as November, there’s still a lot of work that goes into getting ready. “Usually, it's like between I would say 30 and 40 percent,” said Emmet County Clerk Suzanne Kanine. “We had 40% in 2020 for our primary, which was pretty high. But I would say 30% voter turnout is what is average.”
Boil water advisory issued for Thompsonville
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A boil water advisory has been issued for the village of Thompsonville, according to a press release from the system operator of Thompsonville's water supply. The advisory was issued after a drop in pressure raise the concern of bacterial contamination in the water supply. "DO...
