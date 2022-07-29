Maine cut greenhouse gas emissions 25% from '90, report says

fox23maine.com
WPFO
Ask the I-Team: Why are gas prices cheaper outside Portland?
While we’re still feeling some pain at the pump, the average price of gas nationwide is down for the seventh straight week. According to GasBuddy, prices in Maine range from $3.99 to $5.04 a gallon. Ben asked the CBS13 I-Team:. “What gives with the price gouging? We are a...
WPFO
Average price of recreational marijuana continues to fall in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- The price of pot is no longer as high as it once was. Since the first few recreational shops opened their doors in 2020, the industry has boomed in Maine. "Just since we've been open, pricing in the industry has changed a lot," SeaWeed Co. Retail Manager Emily Hyman said.
WPFO
Unemployment dropping in Maine
Maine's unemployment rate is dropping. It's at its lowest level since the start of the pandemic. According to data from the Labor Department, the unemployment rate in Maine in June was 3-percent. It is the lowest it’s been since right before the start of the pandemic when it was 2.7...
WPFO
Community college applications rise in Maine
More people are applying for community college in Maine now that it’s free for people who graduated during the pandemic. The Maine Legislature approved a plan backed by Gov. Janet Mills to provide free community college to students who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program applies to...
WPFO
Maine fire departments face drought, volunteer and heat challenges
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A brush fire in Harpswell is now under control after days of burning in the Long Reach area. Although it is under control, there is still concern with the area in a moderate drought. "Because it's so dry, once it gets into the root system, it can...
WPFO
Kentucky flooding death toll rises to 28, governor says
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — The death toll from flooding in eastern Kentucky reached 28 on Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Beshear said 15 people have died from historic flooding last week in Knott County, followed by six in Breathitt, three in Perry and two each in Clay and Letcher counties, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
