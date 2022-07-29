I have doubts that Zach Calzada is up for the task at hand for Auburn, but I'm as intrigued as ever

www.saturdaydownsouth.com
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn QB TJ Finley makes history with NIL deal
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley has inked a new deal with Amazon fashion, the first of its kind in college football, per On3 Sports NIL. Finley has 26 total pieces of merchandise up on the marketplace, ranging from sweatshirts to cell phone accessories. Items range from $17 to $35 and are available for shipping through Amazon Prime.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Iron Bowl in Austin? Alabama could face kicker with familiar name in Week 2 at Texas
Alabama fans can breathe a sigh of relief. No, another game with the Auburn Tigers isn’t going to happen, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see Auburn on the field in the Week 2 game at Texas. Could this Auburn shake things up with a win against...
247Sports
2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit
AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
247Sports
Big-man transfer Johni Broome 'absolutely belongs' at Auburn
AUBURN, Alabama — As was the case with K.D. Johnson at Georgia in 2021, Bruce Pearl was well acquainted with one of the transfer portal’s top players, thanks to Auburn’s matchup against him. Pearl called Morehead State transfer Johni Broome the top target on the Tigers’ board...
WAAY-TV
Auburn baseball announces changes to coaching staff
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn baseball and head coach Butch Thompson announced changes to the coaching staff Monday, including the addition of pitching coach Daron Schoenrock to coincide with the departure of Tim Hudson. "The whole college baseball world recognizes Tim's enhanced legacy as our pitching coach the last three...
BREAKING: Florida State beats out Auburn, lands Jacksonville State DB transfer Malik Feaster
Jacksonville State defensive back transfer Malik Feaster has announced his commitment to Florida State. He chose the Seminoles over other scholarship offers from programs like Auburn, SMU, MTSU, and Troy. In recent days, Feaster visited both FSU and Auburn. After his trip to see the Tigers, he decided to join...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn legend, Atlanta Braves great Tim Hudson leaving AU baseball staff to coach son's HS team
Tim Hudson is leaving the Auburn baseball staff, the program announced. Hudson, an AU legend, will coach his son as the head coach at Lee-Scott Academy, where his son will be a high school senior. “Auburn University has been special to my family and I for nearly three decades, and...
L.J. Green Makes it Official
Montgomery Catholic cornerback L.J. Green recently named his final four schools. At that time, he also announced that he would be choosing one of those schools on August 1st. This afternoon, Green announced that he had committed to Georgia Tech. Green felt relieved to have that decision behind him. “It...
WTVM
Former Auburn coach, MLB veteran named head coach at Lee-Scott Academy
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Former Auburn University pitching coach and MLB veteran named new baseball coach at Lee-Scott Academy. On August 1, Lee-Scott Academy announced Tim Hudson as its new head baseball coach. Hudson spent 17 years in the major leagues, playing for teams such as the Oakland Athletics, Atlanta...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn legend Tim Hudson named new head baseball coach at Lee-Scott
Auburn baseball legend Tim Hudson is taking on a new challenge in the city, being named on Monday the new head baseball coach at Lee-Scott Academy. Hudson steps away from his position as volunteer pitching coach at Auburn University and will be united with his son who is a rising senior at Lee-Scott.
WSFA
Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
Alabama Republicans to consider resolution this month to move primary elections from ‘open’ to ‘closed’
Alabama Republicans are expected to vote on a resolution this month that has the backing of its top officials that could lead to sweeping changes in how primary elections are administered. Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl confirmed on Monday that one of the resolutions under consideration at the party’s summer...
Alabama man charged with attempted murder in Phenix City shooting
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On July 30 at around 2 a.m., the Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at the Jack Houghston Hospital. After arriving at the hospital, authorities found the victim, Jacorey Battle, 32, from Phenix City, Alabama, suffering from several gunshot wounds. […]
Central High student loses battle with brain cancer, leaves impact on former teachers
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – As teachers and faculty at Central High School prepare for the upcoming school year, they are remembering the lessons they learned from a former student. Despite battling cancer throughout high school, Tatiana Gordon was determined to walk across the graduation stage. No matter how long it took to get out […]
Authorities respond after a traffic collision in Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities respond after a traffic collision in Columbus (Columbus, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities responded after a traffic collision in Columbus. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Oakley Drive [...]
BET
The Tuskegee Experiment: The Granddaughter of One of the Syphilis Study Victims Explains How His Story Has Implications That Are Still Felt Today
The 40-year study in which Black men were subject to experimentation by U.S. government doctors has been the subject of scrutiny since it ended in 1972. As horrifying an incident as this was in American History, it tracks differently for Sharon Hawks and her family. Hawks’ grandfather, Willie Harris, was...
WSFA
Montgomery Stockyards ending cattle sales
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Stockyards have held cattle sales since 1958. Now, more than 60 years later, the current owner says they will hold their last public sale on Aug. 22. “It’s going to be a sad and different day for us,” said Jerry Etheredge. Etheredge...
Press conference to release details in alleged Tallapoosa County kidnapping
TALLAPOOSA CO., Ala. (WRBL) – The Tallapoosa County Sheriff is holding a Tuesday afternoon press regarding the chilling circumstances surrounding an alleged kidnapping in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says he will answer questions then, and release what investigators have discovered. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County […]
Opelika Police search for local man wanted on attempted murder charges
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old Opelika man who is wanted on attempted murder charges. According to officials, Montavious Demetrel Dawson’s charges stem from an incident that happened on July 14 at the 100 block of Chester Avenue in Opelika, Alabama. Anyone with information is asked call the […]
WSFA
Kidnapping arrest made after child found wandering in Tallapoosa County
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A kidnapping investigation is underway in Tallapoosa County, and one suspect is in custody. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said his department responded to a possible kidnapping call Monday morning on County Road 34 just south of Dadeville. He said the investigation led them to a 12-year-old girl wandering down a road. She was taken in for medical assistance.
