Auburn, AL

I have doubts that Zach Calzada is up for the task at hand for Auburn, but I'm as intrigued as ever

By Connor O'Gara
saturdaydownsouth.com
 4 days ago
www.saturdaydownsouth.com

saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn QB TJ Finley makes history with NIL deal

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley has inked a new deal with Amazon fashion, the first of its kind in college football, per On3 Sports NIL. Finley has 26 total pieces of merchandise up on the marketplace, ranging from sweatshirts to cell phone accessories. Items range from $17 to $35 and are available for shipping through Amazon Prime.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

2024 Enterprise DB gets good news on Big Cat visit

AUBURN, Alabama—A dynamic defensive back heading into his junior season at Enterprise (Alabama) High, 6-0, 194 Keion Dunlap was on the Auburn campus Saturday for Big Cat Weekend and while several players made big news with commitments, he got some news of his own when the Tigers offered him a scholarship for the 2024 class.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Big-man transfer Johni Broome 'absolutely belongs' at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama — As was the case with K.D. Johnson at Georgia in 2021, Bruce Pearl was well acquainted with one of the transfer portal’s top players, thanks to Auburn’s matchup against him. Pearl called Morehead State transfer Johni Broome the top target on the Tigers’ board...
AUBURN, AL
WAAY-TV

Auburn baseball announces changes to coaching staff

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn baseball and head coach Butch Thompson announced changes to the coaching staff Monday, including the addition of pitching coach Daron Schoenrock to coincide with the departure of Tim Hudson. "The whole college baseball world recognizes Tim's enhanced legacy as our pitching coach the last three...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

L.J. Green Makes it Official

Montgomery Catholic cornerback L.J. Green recently named his final four schools. At that time, he also announced that he would be choosing one of those schools on August 1st. This afternoon, Green announced that he had committed to Georgia Tech. Green felt relieved to have that decision behind him. “It...
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

Former Auburn coach, MLB veteran named head coach at Lee-Scott Academy

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Former Auburn University pitching coach and MLB veteran named new baseball coach at Lee-Scott Academy. On August 1, Lee-Scott Academy announced Tim Hudson as its new head baseball coach. Hudson spent 17 years in the major leagues, playing for teams such as the Oakland Athletics, Atlanta...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn legend Tim Hudson named new head baseball coach at Lee-Scott

Auburn baseball legend Tim Hudson is taking on a new challenge in the city, being named on Monday the new head baseball coach at Lee-Scott Academy. Hudson steps away from his position as volunteer pitching coach at Auburn University and will be united with his son who is a rising senior at Lee-Scott.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
ALABAMA STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama man charged with attempted murder in Phenix City shooting

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On July 30 at around 2 a.m., the Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at the Jack Houghston Hospital. After arriving at the hospital, authorities found the victim, Jacorey Battle, 32, from Phenix City, Alabama, suffering from several gunshot wounds. […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Stockyards ending cattle sales

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Stockyards have held cattle sales since 1958. Now, more than 60 years later, the current owner says they will hold their last public sale on Aug. 22. “It’s going to be a sad and different day for us,” said Jerry Etheredge. Etheredge...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Press conference to release details in alleged Tallapoosa County kidnapping

TALLAPOOSA CO., Ala. (WRBL) – The Tallapoosa County Sheriff is holding a Tuesday afternoon press regarding the chilling circumstances surrounding an alleged kidnapping in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett says he will answer questions then, and release what investigators have discovered.  Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County […]
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police search for local man wanted on attempted murder charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Opelika Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old Opelika man who is wanted on attempted murder charges. According to officials, Montavious Demetrel Dawson’s charges stem from an incident that happened on July 14 at the 100 block of Chester Avenue in Opelika, Alabama. Anyone with information is asked call the […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Kidnapping arrest made after child found wandering in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A kidnapping investigation is underway in Tallapoosa County, and one suspect is in custody. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said his department responded to a possible kidnapping call Monday morning on County Road 34 just south of Dadeville. He said the investigation led them to a 12-year-old girl wandering down a road. She was taken in for medical assistance.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL

