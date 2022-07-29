ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Grape harvest kicks off with early pick in Sonoma County

By BILL SWINDELL THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eVgAE_0gxV9cch00

Under a light marine layer, the wine grape harvest kicked off in Sonoma County early Friday morning in the Russian River Valley with a season that has started earlier than expected and should yield a smaller crop.

Work crews were out at 5 a.m. at a vineyard at the Martin Ray Vineyards and Winery east of Forestville to pick an anticipated 10 tons of pinot noir grapes that will go into sparkling wine for the winery.

“This is the earliest we have ever done it,” said Jim Pratt, owner of Cornerstone Certified Vineyard who was managing the crew.

The pick at the vineyard was about a week earlier than last year and Pratt said he thought the 2022 harvest for the property would likely happen around Aug. 10. But tests on the grapes that came back to winemaker Leslie Mead Renaud showed the fruit was at a sugar level ready to be picked immediately, Pratt said.

“It hit the spot,” he said.

The pick came as a surprise as this summer’s weather has been relatively mild as opposed to some past years with increased heat, which would speed up the ripening of the fruit to be harvested. In 2016, the first pick was July 28 in the Carneros region of Napa County, which was one of the earliest harvests over the past decade.

“We attribute this early start and predicted light harvest to the lack of rain and the warm spring and early summer,” said Karissa Kruse, president of the Sonoma County Winegrowers trade group.

The earlier start date is not necessarily a bad situation, especially as the danger of wildfires in recent years has made the harvest much more difficult. The direct threat of damage from fires in recent years has destroyed a few winery properties, most notably in the 2020 Glass Fire in Napa Valley.

But the bigger threat has been that of smoke taint, which at a certain level can turn the smell of a wine into that of an ashtray or a wet newspaper. Most growers have crop insurance to guard against such catastrophic losses.

The July start date also can get more grapes into a facility before weather patterns change, such as a heat spike putting temperatures into triple digits or October rains that, if they linger, can devalue the crop.

“The best thing is we can pick because we are ready and not because we have to because the weather is bad,” Mead Renaud said

This year’s crop is expected to be lighter than average as the result of a spring frost and rains that occurred during bloom. The 2021 crop was valued at $1.4 billion for the counties of Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Lake and Marin.

The harvest last year resulted in a 15% decrease from the 10-year average of 477,327 tons for the area that is considered the country’s best growing spot and offers the most prized wines.

“The crop is a lot lighter than we expected,” Mead Renaud said. “We were expecting the first block we were going to get four tons out of it. We just got over two.”

The quality looks really good, Mead Renaud said, and the fruit has so much concentration that should result in a flavorful wine. It will take about four years before wine from this harvest will be available to consumers, she added.

“It’s a four-year commitment and multiple hands touch every single bottle,” Mead Renaud said.

In fact, the winery on Friday was taking the final step for its 2018 sparkling vintage by removing the sediment that was residing in the neck of the bottle ― a process called disgorgement. Those bottles will be available for purchase in October and will be Martin Ray’s first sparkling vintage.

The grape picks in the region will continue into August for grapes used to produce sparkling wines. Depending on the whims of Mother Nature, the harvest around Labor Day will move into Burgundian varietals for still wine like pinot noir and chardonnay, and that will be followed in October by cabernet sauvignon and merlot. The work should wrap up for the most part around Halloween.

Comments / 2

Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com

See who attended Impact Sonoma Conference on business crisis PR

On July 26, the North Bay Business Journal hosted its Impact Sonoma Conference at the Friedman Center in Santa Rosa. This year, the focus of the conference was “Is Your Business Prepared for a PR Crisis?” Scroll through the photo gallery to get a taste of the event.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Steelhead Beach Designated Environmental ‘Hot Spot’

Steelhead Beach Regional Park in Forestville has been designated an environmental ‘hot spot’ for 2022. It was deemed a hot spot by Leave No Trace, a national organization dedicated to sustainable outdoor exploration. The organization says ‘hot spot’ is another way of saying Steelhead Beach is “being loved to death.” Sonoma County Regional Parks is partnering with Leave No Trace to host a week of training and cleanups at the beach. It runs from tomorrow to next Monday. Volunteers are planning to pick up litter at Steelhead Beach and Sunset Beach on Thursday morning.
FORESTVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
Forestville, CA
County
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Industry
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Sonoma County, CA
Government
City
Spring Valley, CA
City
Mendocino, CA
Local
California Government
sonomasun.com

The passion of Hilda Swartz

I first met Hilda Swartz thirty-some-odd years ago. My wife Norma and I had just moved to Sonoma, and as the cook in the family I quickly learned about the local farmers market, one of our community’s ongoing miracles. Hilda is the beating heart of the market, a tall, imposing woman with a natural sense of command and presence who, like a composer before an orchestra, manages to pull together a disparate collection of local farmers into a working whole. Going to the market quickly became one of the highlights of my week. It still is.
SONOMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grapes#Harvests#Wine Bottle#The Pick#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Napa, CA — 20 Top Places!

Napa is the perfect place to go on a late-morning or early-afternoon food trip. The region in Central California is not just a popular tourist destination for its beautiful 1800s and 1900s architecture and vibrant art scene. It’s also a culinary mecca, with its multitude of dining establishments serving amazing...
NAPA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Water conservation expert says this is how to save water around your home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - As calls for water conservation rise amid California's severe drought, KTVU is taking a look at the drought's impact on the Bay Area and exploring how to best conserve water. KTVU's Chief Meteorologist Bill Martin spoke with Charles Bohlig, a Supervisor of Water Conservation at East...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

First Alert Weather: Plume of monsoonal moisture triggers popup showers with lightning

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A plume of monsoonal moisture drifted over the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering popup storm cells with lightning, elevating fears of wildfires and bringing with it a First Alert Weather day.The National Weather Service warned of a day of unstable weather."Currently in our local area, the bulk of these showers are located in 3 hot spots: the interior Central Coast, across the coastal waters, and increasingly in the North Bay, the weather service said. "Showers are due to a surge of monsoonal moisture advecting northward from the south in a clockwise fashion."There was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Cannabis, hemp firm Sonoma Lab Works picks new president

Antonio Frazier has joined Sonoma Lab Works as its new president, the Santa Rosa-based cannabis and hemp testing company announced. “Antonio brings a skill set that is almost unparalleled in today's cannabis testing market,” said Sonoma Lab Works CEO Darius Anderson. “With his extensive connections in the industry and his acumen for cannabis science and consumer safety, we believe that Antonio will help Sonoma Lab Works continue our position as the premier cannabis testing lab in California.”
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

How common are shark attacks in the Bay Area?

(KRON) – Shark sightings are becoming more common in certain areas of the country this summer, which of course is a scary sight for those who frequently visit the water. In June, a swimmer was seriously injured off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove after he was attacked by a shark.  Lovers Point Beach […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Forestville’s Carr’s morphs into skatepark for a day

Kids and adults have been asking for a skatepark in Forestville for years. And who can blame them? Skateparks are the contemporary park for youth where kids, friends and families go to be active and have fun together. So when a temporary skatepark appeared at Carr’s Drive-In one Saturday in June, it was like a dream come true.
FORESTVILLE, CA
ksro.com

Details Released on Deadly Deputy-Involved Shooting Near Healdsburg

There are new details about last Friday’s deadly deputy-involved shooting in a rural area east of Healdsburg. A 36-year-old man named David Pelaez-Chavez from Lake County was shot and killed by a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy. The Santa Rosa Police Department says the man was standing about ten to 15-feet away from deputies, holding a rock, a hammer, and a garden tool similar to a pickaxe. The deputy fired three times, but it’s unclear how many bullets hit Pelaez-Chavez. An autopsy is scheduled for today. Investigators believe, earlier in the day, Pelaez-Chavez used the rock he was holding to smash a pane of glass in an attempt to break into a home. He then allegedly stole a pickup truck that was on the property.
HEALDSBURG, CA
ksro.com

Sebastopol Residents Complain of Private Shooting Range

Residents of a rural part of Sebastopol are fed up with the noise coming from a private shooting range. A resident has been operating a private shooting range on his property since late May. Several longtime residents tired of the sound of gunfire are asking the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to do something to mitigate or stop it. They’ve also contacted the Permit and Resource Management Department, and the county Sheriff’s Office. People who live near the private range say the shooting starts at unpredictable times in the afternoons and evenings, and can last anywhere from ten minutes to an hour.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
5K+
Followers
261
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy