Roadwork to Cause Lane Shift in Camden and Pennsauken

www.camdencounty.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Collingswood
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be installing two utility poles at 197 and 225 Richey Avenue in Collingswood on Thursday, August 4. There will be a partial road closure northbound at the intersection with Dwight Avenue and at the intersection with Harrison Avenue. “Since crews will be working...
camdencounty.com
467 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County
The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 372 cases, 68 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
camdencounty.com
Mosquito Spraying Throughout Camden County Wednesday
(Lindenwold, NJ) – Early Wednesday morning the Mosquito Control Commission will be in the community spraying and surveilling areas throughout Camden County. The summer weather has created an ideal environment for mosquitoes to breed. Commissioner Jeff Nash, liaison to the Camden County Mosquito Commission, talked about being cognizant of...
Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge
If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Vineland NJ is Restricting Water Usage for Residents
Water consumption has reportedly become such a problem in Vineland that the city has put certain restrictions in place. Summer, so far, has been hot and dry. Vineland needs more rain and cooler temperatures to help its cause of being able to provide residents with the water they need. Officials...
trentondaily.com
Trenton Puerto Rican Community Teams up With Isles for Perry Street Clean Up
A small group of volunteers came out on Saturday morning to do a street cleanup on the block of Perry Street. The group was a combination of Isles and volunteers from the Trenton Puerto Rican Friends and Community organization. They started at the Wood Street parking lot, made their way through North Montgomery, Academy Street, Olive Street, and then worked their way down North Stockton Street.
Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ
WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
wrnjradio.com
E-ZPass customers overcharged at Trenton-Morrisville toll bridge urged to call commission for refunds
TRENTON, NJ (Mercer County) – Some drivers of passenger vehicles (two axles and less than 8-feet high) may have been overcharged if they used the right E-ZPass-only lane at the Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) Toll Bridge’s toll plaza between February and early July, according to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)
A pedestrian was struck and reported to be unconscious, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 on Route 130 northbound near Tanby Chase Drive in Delran, initial reports said. Injuries were critical, an unconfirmed report said. The driver stopped and...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Labor awards $1.1M through first CARE grant to boost access to worker benefits, protections
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has awarded $1.1 million through its inaugural Cultivating Access, Rights, and Equity (CARE) grant program to 13 grantees, including four collaboratives, totaling 28 organizations. The CARE grant was created to facilitate equitable outreach, education, and access...
NBC Philadelphia
Truck Crashes Into Crowded Friendly's in South Jersey
A pickup truck crashed into the side of a crowded Friendly's restaurant in Deptford, New Jersey Sunday night. An employee told NBC10 the restaurant was crowded around 8:30 p.m. when the truck hit the building on the 1200 block of Hurffville Road. According to officials on scene, the driver was...
Discover Soupy Island in West Deptford
The history of Soupy Island is what makes Soupy Island one of those special places to go with kids in South Jersey. It was a place for children to go during the Great Depression. Kids could still have fun while everything else was going on, ride some rides, and get a free bowl of soup. The same stands true today. While the rides may be gone, Children can come to Soupy Island to get some free family fun (swimming, playgrounds & more), free snacks, and a free lunch of a bowl of soup and milk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Jersey Man Dismembered, Burnt Woman's Body: Prosecutor
A Cumberland County man has been found guilty of killing a woman before dismembering and burning her body, authorities said. Dennis Parrish of Vineland was found guilty of murder and desecration of human remains on Monday Aug. 1 after a jury trial, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Evidence...
Free supplies to be distributed at Trenton back-to-school readiness fair
Thomas Edison State University and Mercer Street Friends will host a Back-to-School Readiness Fair 11 a.m. to 3 Saturday, Aug. 6, at 315 W. State St. in Trenton. Backpacks, school supplies and food bags will be distributed and local organizations such as Henry J. Austin and Zufall Health will help provide vaccinations, physicals and dental screenings and treatment. Walmart will provide eyeglass cleanings and adjustments while United Way of Mercer County will provide information on Free Application for Federal Student Aid assistance, tax preparation and more.
thenjsentinel.com
GLOUCESTER COUNTY 4-H FAIR RESULTS
Gerry Leonarski Memoriał Versality Show July 28, 2022. 4-H Members Grand Champion – Julia Dodson riding Little Miss Piggy. Reserve Champion -Bella Cacchioli riding Miss Mango Tango. 3-Kyla Tonkinson riding Monkey See Monkey Do. 4-Samantha Mattia riding The Legend of Zelda. 5- Katelyn Worrell riding Spicy Chicken Nuggett. 6-Alexa Gallagher riding Little.
Newest N.J. legal weed store to open Friday
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune Township will become New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday,...
Community News
New balloon business takes flight in Hamilton Square
Balloons were invented in England in 1824 and were used for science experiments by Professor Michael Faraday, who made the first balloons to help with his lab experiments using various gases. They were not intended to decorate for parties and commemorations, but the light and colorful balloons in various shapes...
Zero tolerance justified for vandals in proud N.J. town | Letters
I’m writing in reference to the recent guest column by Sam Raus, “Haddonfield High vandalism: Trade ‘zero-tolerance’ for awareness of context.”. I visit Haddonfield often in the course of my workday. And seeing the clean, well-kept “Main Street” storefronts, outdoor cafes and residential neighborhoods leaves me with the impression that borough residents take great pride in their community.
NJ firefighter, cop charged in Magnolia fire truck crash that killed 2
MAGNOLIA — A firefighter who also served as a cop is charged with vehicular homicide for causing a crash that killed two people, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay announced. John Gibson, 29, of Lawnside is charged with two counts of second-degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle recklessly. Gibson...
Trentonian
Woman charged in Maple Shade for impersonating a public servant
Maple Shade Chief Christopher Fletcher has announced that charges have been filed for impersonating a public servant for an incident that occurred July 21 on Sunflower Path. Love Hodge, 29, of Palmyra has been charged with Impersonating a Public Servant and Burglary with additional charges pending. On July 23, Maple...
Comments / 0