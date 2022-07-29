ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville wants to know what you think about the BIG Picture master plan

By Scott Turner
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.al.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

$700 million in road projects planned for Huntsville metro

Nearly 50 road projects totaling about $700 million are in the planning stages in the Huntsville metropolitan area. But many of the projects listed by the Huntsville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization are still decades away from construction. That includes the most expensive project on the list, a more than $121...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Decatur Daily

Terry: Proposed zoning ordinance 'modern and user-friendly'

A proposed zoning ordinance that is modernized and more user-friendly makes changes to where Decatur package stores can be located, as well as in regulation of parking spaces, unattached garages, apartments and landscaping. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Government
thebamabuzz.com

Decatur’s historic McEntire House to be redeveloped as boutique hotel

A beloved historic home in Decatur is getting new life! The McEntire House property is set to be redeveloped by Decatur native Libby Sims Patrick, CEO of Sims Patrick Studio in Atlanta. Once complete, the home will serve as the centerpiece of the new boutique hotel, restaurant and event space along the city’s riverfront.
DECATUR, AL
thebamabuzz.com

26 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 1

We’ve got the inside scoop on 26 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the new Courtyard and Residence Inn by Marriott in Town Madison. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. The Courtyard and Residence Inn by...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Madison County schools perform check-ins for proof of residency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The growth in Madison County has forced Madison County Schools to crack down on students attending their schools without living in the properly zoned area. In March, the Madison County School System updated its registration policy requiring proof of residency for all students each year. Proof...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Battle
WAAY-TV

Some Huntsville City Schools return to pre-pandemic meal pricing

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, students in Huntsville City Schools received free meals, thanks to funding from the federal government. Now, that waiver has ended, and some schools in the district are returning to pre-pandemic pricing. Students must qualify for free or reduced meals through the Community Eligibility Program. However, not...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Concerts on the Green canceled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced that Saturday’s Concerts on the Green have been canceled due to inclement weather. According to a press release sent from the city, the concert that was scheduled to take place Saturday night at S.R. Butler Green at Campus 805 has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#The Big Picture#Urban#City
tvliving.com

Drive-thru Taste Test: Scooter’s Coffee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Everyone knows Payton and I love our coffee. So, when the new Scooter’s Coffee opened around downtown Huntsville, we naturally had to check it out for ourselves!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WAFF

Madison County SWAT activated for barricaded subject

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has activated its SWAT team. Units are currently heading to the area of Holt Road in Limestone County to assist the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals on a barricaded subject. Officers are saying to avoid...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy