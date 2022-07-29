Huntsville wants to know what you think about the BIG Picture master plan

www.al.com
Private developers showing interest in Huntsville’s Mill Creek transformation
The City of Huntsville has been in contact with private developers interested in partnering with the Mill Creek transformation project. “Even though we haven’t issued a formal solicitation, I think the word’s gotten out,” said Dennis Madsen, manager of Long-Range and Urban Planning. Finding the right private...
$700 million in road projects planned for Huntsville metro
Nearly 50 road projects totaling about $700 million are in the planning stages in the Huntsville metropolitan area. But many of the projects listed by the Huntsville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization are still decades away from construction. That includes the most expensive project on the list, a more than $121...
Decatur-Morgan County housing market on the rise, nearby cities continue to fill
Decatur is becoming a hotspot for house hunters as Huntsville and Madison County continue to fill up.
Terry: Proposed zoning ordinance 'modern and user-friendly'
A proposed zoning ordinance that is modernized and more user-friendly makes changes to where Decatur package stores can be located, as well as in regulation of parking spaces, unattached garages, apartments and landscaping. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
thebamabuzz.com
Decatur’s historic McEntire House to be redeveloped as boutique hotel
A beloved historic home in Decatur is getting new life! The McEntire House property is set to be redeveloped by Decatur native Libby Sims Patrick, CEO of Sims Patrick Studio in Atlanta. Once complete, the home will serve as the centerpiece of the new boutique hotel, restaurant and event space along the city’s riverfront.
thebamabuzz.com
26 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 1
We’ve got the inside scoop on 26 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the new Courtyard and Residence Inn by Marriott in Town Madison. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. The Courtyard and Residence Inn by...
Hartselle Enquirer
Davidson Homes holds ribbon cutting for 500-rooftop community in Hartselle
Representatives from Davidson Homes, the City of Hartselle and its stakeholders, along with the Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting this past week of Cain Park – a new community that will see 500 rooftops added to Hartselle. “This has been a project that we have...
WAFF
Madison County schools perform check-ins for proof of residency
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The growth in Madison County has forced Madison County Schools to crack down on students attending their schools without living in the properly zoned area. In March, the Madison County School System updated its registration policy requiring proof of residency for all students each year. Proof...
WAAY-TV
Some Huntsville City Schools return to pre-pandemic meal pricing
Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, students in Huntsville City Schools received free meals, thanks to funding from the federal government. Now, that waiver has ended, and some schools in the district are returning to pre-pandemic pricing. Students must qualify for free or reduced meals through the Community Eligibility Program. However, not...
Governor Kay Ivey holds big fundraising lead over Democratic challenger Yolanda Flowers
Governor Kay Ivey continues to enjoy a huge fundraising advantage over her Democratic challenger in the 2022 gubernatorial race.
Morgan County schools fully staffed
Decatur City and Morgan County school systems expect to have all vacant teacher positions filled by the time classes start. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
WAFF
Concerts on the Green canceled
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced that Saturday’s Concerts on the Green have been canceled due to inclement weather. According to a press release sent from the city, the concert that was scheduled to take place Saturday night at S.R. Butler Green at Campus 805 has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.
WAFF
Huntsville City elementary students who bring firearms to school will face a ‘restorative panel’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City School Board is getting ready for the upcoming school year. At its July 26 meeting the board made some changes to the weapons policy for elementary school students in their Behavioral Learning Guide. School Board members will use a new system to decide...
Free firearm training classes for Alabamians begin
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources created a free Introduction to Handgun classes to teach people about firearm safety.
tvliving.com
Drive-thru Taste Test: Scooter’s Coffee
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Everyone knows Payton and I love our coffee. So, when the new Scooter’s Coffee opened around downtown Huntsville, we naturally had to check it out for ourselves!
News 19’s Madison Neal wins Miss Alabama Volunteer!!!
Miss Alabama Volunteer is part of the Miss Volunteer America organization, which is a nationwide, service-oriented scholarship program based in Tennessee. It seeks to empower women and give them opportunities to grow while giving back to their community.
WAFF
Madison County SWAT activated for barricaded subject
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has activated its SWAT team. Units are currently heading to the area of Holt Road in Limestone County to assist the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals on a barricaded subject. Officers are saying to avoid...
WAFF
All belongings must be removed from Derrick Street Homeless Camp following eviction
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday is the last day for anyone who lived in the Derrick Street Homeless Encampment to return and pick up what they left behind before the camp is off limits according to homeless advocate Emma Steeleman, the Executive Director of Love Huntsville. In past camp evictions,...
Huntsville's 'Back to School Jam' brings free haircuts, backpack giveaways and fun
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The first day of school is quickly approaching for kids in Huntsville and several organizations in the area got together today to host the third annual, "Back to School Jam." It was a busy day at the Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center. Christina Bennett, founder of...
