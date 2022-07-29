Jefferson County man convicted of manslaughter in 2019 deadly dispute over basketball

www.al.com
Olivia Dixie
4d ago
That's so evil and just straight out wrong!!!!... My friend was a very happy person who never did anything but put a smile on anyone he met face. Why? for what reason are you that mad about a basketball game. He has took away a very dear person in my life .RIP Slim!
Reply(1)
5
AstaCharles
4d ago
Temper! Temper! Temper! Learn to control it! It's better to say "have a nice day" and walk away. One man behind bars for God knows how long. Another man in the ground forever.
Reply
5
Related
McCalla deaths of skeet shooting champion and wife were murder-suicide, sheriff’s office says
The deaths of a former world champion skeet shooter and his wife in western Jefferson County were a murder-suicide, authorities said Tuesday. Bernice Owens Hulgan, 67, and Louis “Grant” Hulgan, 68, were found dead in their McCalla home Sunday night. The discovery was made about 8 p.m. at their home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road.
Suspect charged in shooting outside Tuscaloosa lounge that hurt innocent bystander
A west Alabama man has been charged in connection with a shooting outside Tuscaloosa restaurant and lounge that injured an innocent bystander. The gunfire rang out about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday at Spades on Culver Road. Authorities said there was an altercation between two groups of people. One group armed themselves...
Dispute between 2 neighbors in Birmingham leaves 1 shot, 1 in custody
An afternoon dispute between neighbors in east Birmingham left one man shot and another in custody. Birmingham police were dispatched just after 3 p.m. Tuesday to the 800 block of 78th Street South on a report of a person shot. They arrived to find the victim inside of a vehicle....
Witnesses sought in Childersburg shooting that killed 1, injured another; reward offered
A reward for information has been announced in a weekend shooting in Childersburg that left one man dead and another injured. Childersburg police were dispatched at 6:34 p.m. Sunday to the Sadie Lee Homes housing community on a report of multiple shots fired. Officers arrived to find two people who had been shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Car valued at over $105,000 stolen from Upstate dealership, suspect charged
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect from Alabama was recently charged for a burglary that occurred at a Seneca area car dealership last winter. Deputies said 33-year-old Dexter Sherrod Pearch was charged with one count of Second Degree Burglary and...
wbrc.com
33-year-old man dies following double shooting in Childersburg
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - A $1,000 reward was offered for information leading to the identity and/or arrest of the person responsible for the shooting death of a 33-year-old Childersburg man. Childersburg Police officers said they were dispatched to the area of 16th Avenue NW in the Sadie Lee Homes housing...
Tuscaloosa police seeking suspects involved in Spades Restaurant shooting
Tuscaloosa police seeking suspects involved in Spades Restaurant shooting
2 inmates found dead within a day of each other at Bessemer prison
held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer are dead after being found unresponsive in the prison infirmary last Friday and Saturday.
Vestavia Hills police defend officers shown punching man in arrest caught on video
A video of Vestavia Hills police officers punched a man during a weekend arrest has sparked concern by some. Department officials on Monday said the arrest was within their policy. The arrest took place following a traffic stop at 9:20 a.m. Saturday that ended at Interstate 65 and Lakeshore Drive.
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. commissioner says she was caught in shootout while driving through Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are looking for witness information or video after a Jefferson County commissioner was caught in the middle of a shootout Sunday evening, July 31, 2022. “It scared me so bad, because I just wasn’t expecting that, because that’s not a dangerous area I was...
wbrc.com
Vestavia Hills Police respond to video of arrest
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A video was posted on the internet Saturday, July 30, 2022, that showed three Vestavia Hills Police officers arresting a man off I-65 and Lakeshore Drive. The video appears to show one of the officers punch the man while he was on the ground. WBRC...
22-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
A 22-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting on July 31 was identified Monday morning.
Husband, wife found dead from gunshot wounds inside west Jefferson County home
A husband and wife and were found dead inside their McCalla home Sunday night. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified them as Bernice Owens Hulgan, 67, and Louis Grant Hulgan, 68. Both were dead from gunshot wounds. The discovery was made about 8 p.m. Sunday at their home in...
22-year-old ID’d as man found shot dead outside north Birmingham apartment building
Authorities have released the name of a young man found dead outside a northern Birmingham apartment building over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Robert Benard Lewis. He was 22. North Precinct officers were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of...
Police Investigating Sunday Drowning Death at Lake Lurleen in Tuscaloosa County
Police are investigating a drowning death that occurred Sunday at Lake Lurleen State Park in northern Tuscaloosa County. Few details are currently available as investigators sort out the incident, but a law enforcement spokesperson confirmed an investigation is underway after a young man drowned there Sunday. The victim was reportedly...
Husband, wife found dead inside McCalla home identified
A husband and wife found dead inside their McCalla home over the weekend were identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office Monday.
‘Appropriate disciplinary action’ taken against Vincent police officer who texted racist joke
“Appropriate disciplinary action has been taken” against a Vincent police officer who sent a text message containing a racist joke, said Police Chief James Srygley. “We have conducted an internal investigation and the appropriate disciplinary action has been taken,” the chief said in a text message to AL.com on Tuesday.
Deadly shooting at Birmingham InTown Suites under investigation; victim identified
An investigation is underway after a Birmingham man was found shot to death inside a Birmingham motel. Birmingham police responded just before 9 p.m. Saturday to a Shot Spotter call at InTown Suites Extended Stay on Commons Drive, which is off Lakeshore Parkway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the victim was...
‘I want justice’: Birmingham mom grieves 16-year-old son found shot in the head on interstate
The grieving mother of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death on a Birmingham interstate said she’s fought to keep her kids from becoming gun violence victims and now she wants justice in her son’s slaying. Kavas Jemison, who just completed the 10th grade at Jackson-Olin...
Man found slain outside northern Birmingham apartment building
A man was shot to death outside a northern Birmingham apartment building early Sunday. The man’s death is one of two homicides investigated overnight by Birmingham police, and one of eight homicides in one week. North Precinct officers were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m. on a report of a...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 17