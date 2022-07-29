ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County man convicted of manslaughter in 2019 deadly dispute over basketball

By Carol Robinson
 4 days ago
www.al.com

Olivia Dixie
4d ago

That's so evil and just straight out wrong!!!!... My friend was a very happy person who never did anything but put a smile on anyone he met face. Why? for what reason are you that mad about a basketball game. He has took away a very dear person in my life .RIP Slim!

AstaCharles
4d ago

Temper! Temper! Temper! Learn to control it! It's better to say "have a nice day" and walk away. One man behind bars for God knows how long. Another man in the ground forever.

#Shooting#Murder#Sentencing#District Attorneys#Violent Crime#Logan Flowers#Circuit#Center Point Fire#Charter East Apartments
