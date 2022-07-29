Steam Is Banning Review Scores And Award Logos In Marketplace Key Art From September

www.gamespot.com
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Gem List And Crafting Guide
Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the latest entry in the Xenoblade series, is finally here, and that means there is a mountain of new RPG systems to master. One of the systems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the Gem system, which allows you to craft items that give characters boosts in battle. These gems take the place of most regular equipment and weapons that would be present in other RPGs. Here is everything you need to know about the Gems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Clash Of Clans Is Celebrating 10 Years With An Exaggerated Retrospective
Clash of Clans is a huge mobile hit and has been since it released 10 years ago. A decade of millions of engaged players is an impressive run, but developer Supercell decided 10 years wasn’t quite long enough, so to celebrate the anniversary milestone, it has created a strange alternate universe where Clash of Clans has been around for 40 years. To make up for the 30 years where players weren’t able to enjoy Clash of Clans, Supercell has created a number of videos, images, apparel, breakfast cereals, and more to fill the gap.
Be More Captain: Official Sea of Thieves Season Seven Deep Dive
With Season Seven soon pulling into port, it's time to take a Deep Dive! Join members of the Sea of Thieves team to learn more about the designs and intentions behind the myriad elements, big and small, that entwine to create a richer sailing experience with Captaincy.
Echoes Of Mana Gets New Content With The Labyrinth Of Lost Heroes Update
Square Enix has announced a new update for its action RPG mobile game Echoes of Mana. Starting on August 4, players can obtain rewards for the 100th Day Anniversary Campaign, including campaign rewards, 100 summons' worth of tickets from login bonuses, missions, and quests. From now until August 31, players...
Diablo Immortal To Receive New Content Every Two Weeks
Diablo Immortal Season 3 is set to start August 4, with Blizzard using the update as an opportunity to clarify its content plans for the mobile ARPG moving forward. New content updates will come to the game every two weeks and come in two different forms, Blizzard said in its latest blog post. The game's upcoming Season 3 update is what Blizzard calls a "mini update," and will incorporate future battle pass seasons, seasonal events, and various feature updates. Major updates, on the other hand, will bring new core gameplay features, storyline expansions, in-game events, and more.
MapleStory M Adds A New Playable Character And More For Its Summer Update Part 2
MapleStory M's newest update celebrates the mobile MMO's four-year anniversary with a new playable character, Kinesis, and a number of in-game birthday events. Kinesis is a magic user who accidentally pulled his town into the Maple World after a frightening encounter with the white mage. He has made it his mission to protect the citizens of his hometown and help them find their way home. He is available to all players after they download the July 27 update.
TikTok Begins Pilot-Testing Mini-Games
TikTok quietly launched a handful of HTML5 mini-games onto its app, according to a TechCrunch report. The social media app's pilot program is stocked with games by mobile developers Voodoo, Nitro Games, FRVR, Aim Lab, and Lotum. As told to TechCrunch, TikTok confirmed the pilot gaming program's launch in a...
PlayStation Plus Essential Games August 2022: 3 Free Games Available Now
The first Tuesday of the month is here, and that means it's time for PlayStation Plus members to claim this month's lineup of free games. PlayStation Plus August games include Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Little Nightmares. This is undoubtedly one of the best PS Plus lineups of the year. Plus, PS5 owners can play the enhanced versions of THPS and Yakuza. All three games are free for subscribers until September 6.
Outbreak: Shades of Horror Announced
Outbreak: Shades of Horror is an online co-op survival horror nightmare. Choose from a wide cast of everyday survivors and try to escape a city in the opening hours of an undead outbreak.
Apex Legends Season 14 Gameplay Trailer Reveals Vantage's Abilities and Massive Map Changes
Apex Legends is just over a week away from the launch of Season 14: Hunted, and after weeks of teasers and quick glimpses of upcoming changes, Apex players finally got a good look at Season 14's gameplay changes and how new additions will play out in battle. The two-minute trailer...
Apex Legends' Skull Town Returns In Season 14 In Effort To Improve Kings Canyon's Map Health
Apex Legends Season 14 sees newcomer Vantage join the playable roster (though I'd rather see more of her mom), and the Apex Games returning to Kings Canyon. After suffering destruction at the hands of leviathans, Loba, and Mad Maggie, Apex Legends' original map is finally getting partially rebuilt in the new season, as the Syndicate constructs a new landmark in the southwestern portion. In the place where Skull Town once stood, you'll now find a familiar-looking town covered by a massive leviathan skull. It's called Relic.
