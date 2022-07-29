Sorry Papi Tour: The All Girl Reggaeton Party in Raleigh, NC Sep 02, 2022 – pre-sale passcode

www.tmpresale.com
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Johnston County food hall announces vendors
Selma, N.C. — Old North State Food Hall has announced the first vendors moving into its 15,000 square-foot space in Johnston County. The food hall, which is located at 67 JR Road in Selma, is set to open in late summer. The vendors include a mix of North Carolina and regional businesses.
Meet the 10 vendors of the Johnston County food hall that’s scheduled to open soon
David Chang’s chicken sandwich brand headlines the eateries coming to the Old North State Food Hall.
3 businesses unveiled for Raleigh's Iron Works; Selma's new food hall
Raleigh Iron Works, the city's new mixed-used innovation hub, is adding three new businesses to the opening roster.
Live roaches & flies in Raleigh: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 2)
At a Durham restaurant this week, the ceiling was leaking above where chicken was being cooked and “a black oil-like substance was dripping onto the cooked chicken.”
Law enforcement agencies across the Triangle hosting National Night Out events
The national event is widely celebrated the first Tuesday of August each year by law enforcement and the communities they serve.
Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing
Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
Public safety incident closes parking deck at RDU
A public safety incident caused the airport to temporarily close the parking deck Tuesday morning. A spokesperson from Raleigh-Durham International said:. A public safety incident early this morning caused the airport to temporarily close the parking deck. Vehicles are not permitted to enter the lot at this time. All traffic is being re-routed to Park Economy 3. We will provide additional guidance when the deck reopens.
Women's conference brings thousands to PNC Arena for uplifting conversation around women's issues
Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena was rocking with music and excitement Saturday for the Women’s Empowerment Conference, the first in-person conference since the pandemic. There was a star-studded lineup aimed at celebrating and honoring the accomplishments of women. Each year the conference brings keynote speakers, guests and vendors...
National Night Out: Cookouts, ice cream, music with local police officers
Police officers in Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Garner and other communities will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday and use the opportunity to connect with citizens in the community. Raleigh and Durham have both seen a high amount of calls dealing with violent crime this year. Raleigh has had...
Real estate company operating in Raleigh fined $62M for ‘cheating’, ‘misleading’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tech real estate companies have profited off the convenience they offer buyers and sellers. Companies can make it easier to go through the process of getting your house on the market or going getting into your dream home. But the Federal Trade Commission says that convenience comes at a cost.
Summer Sips: Seven Refreshing Beverages to Try Before the End of August
From a non-alcoholic thirst-quencher to the iciest cocktails, there’s a delicious drink to cool you down any day of the week. It feels like North Carolina summers just keep getting hotter, but there’s nothing better than a cool drink on a steamy day. From a non-alcoholic thirst-quencher to icy, refined cocktails, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most refreshing drinks to enjoy before summer comes to a close.
A guide to spending time outdoors in Apex
Apex, N.C. — From April until December, the Apex Farmers Market, which is located at 73 Hunter St., is open from 9 a.m. until noon. In addition to dozens of fresh fruit and vegetable options from local farmers, the farmer's market has live music, baked goods and handcrafted goods.
New Competitive Rental Market Study Reports Three North Carolina Cities in Top 20
As the nation is buzzing with renting activity, RentCafe ranked the most competitive apartment markets in the first part of 2022. While large markets such as Miami and Orange County are red-hot, smaller locations with a tight inventory are feeling the pressure as well. In fact, three cities from North Carolina – Asheville, Fayetteville and Greenville – are part of 2022’s hottest small-sized markets top.
191 Thornbury Street, Clayton, Johnston County, NC, 27527
Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Latest Sale Price for 191 Thornbury St, Clayton, NC 27527. 191 Thornbury St, Clayton, NC 27527 was sold for the price...
Two NC residents win $1 million prizes in Mega Millions drawing
Two North Carolinians won $1 million prizes from Friday's Mega Million drawing. One ticket was sold in Charlotte at the Adam's Mart on Elm Lane and the other ticket was sold in Mooresville at a Shop N Save, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Twenty-six people...
NC State announces $5M donation for athletics
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bank founded in 1999 has donated $5 million to North Carolina State University that will provide “key upgrades” to Carter-Finley Stadium and build “strong relationships” with athletics the college announced Monday. TowneBank, a service that provides a full range of...
742 Crabtree Crossing Parkway, Cary, Wake County, NC, 27513
Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Taxes for 742 Crabtree Crossing Pkwy, Cary, NC 27513. The market value for this residential property was estimated at $424,068. In...
‘My pilot just jumped out’: 911 call paints picture of moments before North Carolina emergency landing
A 911 call released Tuesday afternoon by the City of Raleigh provides new insight into the emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday in which a man was found dead after exiting the plane mid-flight.
Cary teen to start Ph.D. program at NC State this fall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
1021 Ridge Drive, Clayton, Johnston County, NC, 27520
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. IMMACULATE Brick Ranch on Acre Lot w/Inground Pool! No city taxes or HOA! Move in ready & better than new! NEW Roof, HVAC & more! Reclaimed 3/4" pine floors, Cath ceilings w/Wood beams, tile, granite, wood cabinets & masonry F/P. Sparkling inground salt water pool, fenced back yard w/Pool house & half bath. HUGE garage w/Unfin upstairs, 2 screened porches, beautifully landscaped & lots of extras like Temp sensing foundation vents, remote controlled electrical, gutters w/Guards piped to ditch & much MORE!!
