A South Carolina Girl was Hit by a Stray Bullet While Playing Video Games in Her House; Six People Are Under Arrested

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) continues to search for one of two suspects wanted in the brazen, July 13 shooting of mother and grandmother Karen Baker. Baker, 48, was attempting to withdraw cash from an ATM on the 9600 block of University City Boulevard in Charlotte just before 6 a.m. when someone approached her and shot her to death. The suspect then fled the scene in a black, 2011 or 2012 Dodge Charger with factory rims, according to police.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO