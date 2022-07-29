A South Carolina Girl was Hit by a Stray Bullet While Playing Video Games in Her House; Six People Are Under Arrested

www.parentherald.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensHartsville, SC
DDSN Honors Breanna Green as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Arlethia Birchmore as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Lynette Mills as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Dana Stone as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
South Carolina Woman Charged With Murder Of 'On-And-Off' Boyfriend
Devantae Griffin's body was discovered in a shallow grave about a month after his family reported him missing. His ex, Jessica Strachan, has been charged with his murder. A South Carolina woman was charged with the murder of her one-time boyfriend whose body was found in a shallow grave several months ago.
insideedition.com
Murdaugh Murders: Disgraced South Carolina Attorney Alex Murdaugh Charged With Killing Wife Maggie, Son Paul
Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh has been charged with murder in the 2021 deaths of his wife and son, authorities in South Carolina announced Thursday. Last June, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, and 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh were found shot to death on the family’s hunting estate in Colleton County. Alex Murdaugh,...
Man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver was killed in a police shooting, authorities say
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed professional race car driver Bobby East at a Southern California gas station was later killed in a police shooting as authorities attempted to arrest him, according to a news release from the Westminster, California, Police Department.
insideedition.com
South Carolina Teen, 17, Accused of Kidnapping and Killing 4-Year-Old Half-Sister: Cops
A 17-year-old from South Carolina has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and murder in the slaying of his 4-year-old half-sister, according to authorities. Authorities also believe the teenager kidnapped the victim from the home they shared before cops say he killed her, ABC 13 reported. The victim, Joanna Lockaby,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
People
S.C. Teen Died Mysteriously in 2015. His Case Was Reopened When Investigators Looked into Murdaugh Murders
Last Sunday afternoon, family and friends of Stephen Smith, a South Carolina teen who died under mysterious circumstances in 2015, traveled to the Gooding Cemetery in Hampton County, S.C. There, they listened to gospel songs, speeches and unveiled a new headstone for the 19-year-old's grave, which is close to the...
North Carolina police release new info about Karen Baker's ATM slaying
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) continues to search for one of two suspects wanted in the brazen, July 13 shooting of mother and grandmother Karen Baker. Baker, 48, was attempting to withdraw cash from an ATM on the 9600 block of University City Boulevard in Charlotte just before 6 a.m. when someone approached her and shot her to death. The suspect then fled the scene in a black, 2011 or 2012 Dodge Charger with factory rims, according to police.
Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop
Southern California police shot and killed a black man Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding what they claim was a gun, video showed. San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.
toofab.com
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY
Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds
The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home. A security guard at a San...
Georgia family says road rage shooting was racially motivated
The family of a man shot multiple times at an intersection in Acworth, Georgia believe that the shooting was racially motivated. Jason Daxon, a 25-year-old Grammy nominated songwriter and Georgia resident was driving in his car on June 30 when, according to Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies, a man named Wade McEwan pulled up next to Mr Daxon’s car and fired at least 14 shots through his driver’s side window.
Fox News
Florida sheriff says man will 'absolutely not' face charges for defending home with 'AK-47-style' gun
A Florida homeowner will "absolutely not" face charges after firing an "AK-47-style gun" at suspected home invaders, a local sheriff said. "He started shooting for his own protection, to get them out of his house and to protect himself," Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said of the recent shooting in a video address posted to the office's official Facebook page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia woman fatally shot by husband while holding grandchild
A Georgia woman was shot and killed at her home by her estranged husband Sunday night after he accused her of having another man at her home. The suspect, Salomon Ramos, is now wanted for the murder of Angeles Santos. The estranged couple's son, Uriel Ramos, said his mother was...
Cops Caught Pointing Guns at Teen for Recording Them: 'What Weapon'
Video of Virginia police officers pointing guns at a teenager who was filming them went viral this week, prompting an investigation. The anonymous teen posted the clip on Reddit Sunday, captioning his post, "Fairfax Police Department pointing their guns and threatening to kill me for recording their arrest last night." His video later surfaced on Twitter, where it has racked up 1 million views.
Six arrested in stray-bullet killing of 13-year-old South Carolina girl
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A 13-year-old girl is dead and six people are under arrest after police alleged the suspects unleashed a barrage of gunfire with an assault weapon into her South Carolina home, striking her as she was playing video games in a room with a younger child.
2 Teens Charged With Killing Elderly Man Found In Makeshift Grave In Cemetery
Two minors have been arrested months after an elderly man was found buried in a makeshift grave in Alabama. On Tuesday, officials with the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two suspects in connection with the death of 71-year-old Thomas Creel. Although the names and ages of the accused were not released, they are described as “two juvenile males,” now charged with murder and first-degree burglary.
Brianna Grier's family demands answers as new video raises questions in death of Georgia mother who fell out of patrol car
Newly released police bodycam footage is raising questions in the death of a mother of two who fell out of a moving patrol car in Georgia. Brianna Grier's family says they've received conflicting explanations about the July 15 incident, and they're now demanding answers. The 28-year-old woman died six days after the encounter with Hancock County deputies in the city of Sparta.
Black Man Left Bloodied, Brutally Beaten By Tennessee Cops In Home Arrest
The recent case of 25-year-old Brandon Calloway being brutally beaten by Tennessee cops in his home has many people seeking justice.
Parkland School Shooter's Death Penalty Trial Puts Carnage On Display
Few Americans outside law enforcement and government ever see the most graphic videos or photos from the nation's worst mass shootings — in most states, such evidence is only displayed at trial and most such killers die during or immediately after their attacks. They never make it to court.
'Many more people would have died': Armed bystander killed gunman who had 3 guns and 100 rounds of ammunition, police say
The gunman who killed three people and injured two others at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, Sunday evening was armed with two rifles, a Glock pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition, police said.
Comments / 0