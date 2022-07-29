www.kentuckytoday.com
EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
WASHINGTON (AP) — When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel. The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty. President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there’s no change in America’s longstanding “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Pelosi portrays her high-profile trip as part of a U.S. obligation to stand with democracies against autocratic countries, and with democratic Taiwan against China.
Pelosi's visit to Taiwan raises temperatures, but it's in everyone's interest to cool them down again
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to Taiwan has been ill-timed from the perspective of China’s leader Xi Jinping. In seeking to further consolidate his hold on power ahead of a National Party Congress in November, Xi needs to demonstrate that he is in command. The Pelosi visit challenges Xi’s strongman narrative domestically at a time when he will be seeking the support of his colleagues in the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party for a third term as party secretary. Read more: ...
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Stimulus 2022: Direct 'relief payments' worth up to $850 to be sent in 18 states
Florida became the 18th state to announce financial assistance for its residents to help offset the rising costs of living due to inflation.
Pelosi pledges solidarity with Taiwan as China holds military drills, vents anger
TAIPEI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China furiously condemned the highest-level U.S. visit to Taiwan in 25 years as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi hailed the self-ruled island as "one of the freest societies in the world" and pledged American solidarity.
Top Russian official Anatoly Chubais 'is hospitalized and feared POISONED' after quitting Putin's government in protest at Ukraine invasion and fleeing to unnamed European country'
A senior Putin official who quit his position and left Russia in protest at the Ukraine war has been rushed to intensive care after suddenly suffering acute numbness in his arms and legs. Specialists in hazmat suits examined the room where Anatoly Chubais, 67, was taken ill in an unspecified...
With 2024 approaching, Hawley takes a Trumpian turn to clip NATO
As the GOP's highest-profile opponent of NATO enlargement, the Missouri Republican is taking a controversial MAGA stance on America's national security.
Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens’ collapse
WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year’s primary campaign season, voters rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion rights in red-state Kansas and repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Meanwhile, a Republican...
Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers included another candidate who repeated Trump’s false claims that he lost the 2020 presidential election because of fraud, a longtime state lawmaker and a businessman endorsed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. Democrats and election security advocates warned that a victory for Finchem in the November general election will be dangerous for democracy. Finchem, who attended Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, has said he only intends to ensure that election laws are followed to address concerns by many Republicans about how elections are run. Still, he tried to get the Legislature to overturn the 2020 election results and has spoken about making major changes to election rules that are written by the secretary.
'The turbine works': Germany's Scholz points finger at Russia in energy row
MUELHEIM AN DER RUHR, Germany, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday blamed Moscow for delays in the return of gas turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that had been serviced in Canada but has since been stranded in Germany in an escalating energy standoff.
Hearing Canada Indigenous horror like being 'slapped': pope
Pope Francis on Wednesday likened hearing first-hand tales of abuse at Catholic-run schools from Indigenous victims in Canada to being slapped. Many children were physically and sexually abused at the schools, and thousands are believed to have died of disease, malnutrition or neglect in what Francis said after his Canada trip was "genocide".
Lloyd's of London's Hiscox to provide insurance for Ukraine grain corridor
LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hiscox (HSX.L) is committed to a planned insurance consortium providing cover for ships travelling through a safe passage from Ukraine, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as the Lloyd's of London insurer shares plunged on a first-half loss.
Why one pro-Roe Democrat is still seeking bipartisanship on abortion
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) knows his cross-aisle collaboration isn't getting a vote, and he sees his progressive critics. He's not backing away.
No worries about U.S. demand for now, Japan's Subaru says
TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Subaru Corp (7270.T) expects strong demand from U.S. car buyers to continue, a senior executive said on Wednesday, amid growing concern about a slowdown in the world's largest economy.
Inspection team boards first Ukraine grain ship off Turkish coast
ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A team of inspectors boarded the first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports in wartime on Wednesday before it continues to its final destination in Lebanon under a U.N.-brokered deal that aims to ease a global food crisis.
Factbox-Key races in Arizona, Michigan, Kansas, Missouri and Washington midterm primary elections
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Voters in Arizona, Michigan, Kansas, Missouri and Washington have been choosing candidates for U.S. Congress, governor and other offices as former President Donald Trump's effort to maintain dominance over the Republican Party was tested anew. read more.
Russia-Ukraine war live: 10m Ukraine border crossings since Russian invasion, UN says; first grain exports arrive in Turkey
First shipment of grain to leave since invasion reaches Turkish waters; number of border crossings from Ukraine passes 10m mark
