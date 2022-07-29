ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry

WASHINGTON (AP) — When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel. The reason her visit ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty. President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there’s no change in America’s longstanding “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Pelosi portrays her high-profile trip as part of a U.S. obligation to stand with democracies against autocratic countries, and with democratic Taiwan against China.
Pelosi's visit to Taiwan raises temperatures, but it's in everyone's interest to cool them down again

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s provocative visit to Taiwan has been ill-timed from the perspective of China’s leader Xi Jinping. In seeking to further consolidate his hold on power ahead of a National Party Congress in November, Xi needs to demonstrate that he is in command. The Pelosi visit challenges Xi’s strongman narrative domestically at a time when he will be seeking the support of his colleagues in the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party for a third term as party secretary. Read more: ...
Top Russian official Anatoly Chubais 'is hospitalized and feared POISONED' after quitting Putin's government in protest at Ukraine invasion and fleeing to unnamed European country'

A senior Putin official who quit his position and left Russia in protest at the Ukraine war has been rushed to intensive care after suddenly suffering acute numbness in his arms and legs. Specialists in hazmat suits examined the room where Anatoly Chubais, 67, was taken ill in an unspecified...
Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. His challengers included another candidate who repeated Trump’s false claims that he lost the 2020 presidential election because of fraud, a longtime state lawmaker and a businessman endorsed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey. Democrats and election security advocates warned that a victory for Finchem in the November general election will be dangerous for democracy. Finchem, who attended Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, has said he only intends to ensure that election laws are followed to address concerns by many Republicans about how elections are run. Still, he tried to get the Legislature to overturn the 2020 election results and has spoken about making major changes to election rules that are written by the secretary.
Hearing Canada Indigenous horror like being 'slapped': pope

Pope Francis on Wednesday likened hearing first-hand tales of abuse at Catholic-run schools from Indigenous victims in Canada to being slapped. Many children were physically and sexually abused at the schools, and thousands are believed to have died of disease, malnutrition or neglect in what Francis said after his Canada trip was "genocide".
