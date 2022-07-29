Betty Cleaveland, 87, of Oakland

www.kmaland.com
Loretta Terry, 89, Bedford, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels.
Larry D. Filkins, 85 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Glenwood woman booked on no contact order
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman is in custody following Sunday arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Amanda Kay Berglund was arrested shortly after 9:05 p.m. on 288th Lane near Glenwood. Authorities say Berglund was arrested on a no contact order. Berglund was taken to the Mills County Jail...
Gwendolyn “Gwen” Johnston, 91, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, August 5 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m. (Service) Memorials: Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the...
Glenwood man booked for driving while barred
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following his Friday arrest. The Glenwood Police Department says 45-year-old Ross Messinger was arrested for driving while barred. Messinger was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 cash or surety bond.
Sundays With Mike: Epilogue to a ShenDig
(Shenandoah) – Well, that was some little cookout Friday and Saturday. You know, the little barbecue event in back of the Elks Lodge. Just an intimate gathering involving more than two dozen teams from several states. Yes, Shenandoah pulled it off. With scores of volunteers, and vigor and bravado...
2 injured after tree falls on vehicles in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) -- Two people were injured and one man hospitalized after a tree fell on two occupied vehicles in Council Bluffs Tuesday. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to the intersection of Stahl and Madison avenues shortly before 9 a.m. Authorities say a full size tree split near its base and fell across Madison Avenue, landing on two vehicles. Three adults and one juvenile were in one vehicle and were able to exit. One of the occupants sustained minor injuries.
Prescott man injured in Missouri crash
(Platte City) -- An Adams County man was hurt in a single vehicle crash in Missouri Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the wreck around 7:30 p.m. Authorities say 47-year-old Joshua J. Winslow of Prescott was driving a 2014 Nissan Armada southbound on Interstate 29 near Platte City when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Bunge Fire -- 07-31-22
Firefighters battled a fire for nearly two hours at the Bunge Corporation in Red Oak early Sunday morning.
Nebraska City council adopts land sale ordinance
(Nebraska City) -- Plans designating a space for a new workforce housing initiative in Nebraska City crossed the final hurdle Monday night. By unanimous vote, the Nebraska City City Council approved the third and final reading and adopted an ordinance for purchasing roughly 27 acres of property near CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital, which would hold a 40-unit workforce housing development for $460,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project started after the topic was a significant concern for residents in a series of town halls on how to best utilize the city's $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Bequette says multiple factors played into the selection of the property.
National Night Out festivities tonight in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- Residents have the chance to visit with local first responders and enjoy some festivities in Red Oak this evening. Red Oak first responders are hosting their annual National Night Out event this (Tuesday) evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Fountain Square Park to celebrate comradery among local first responders and provide information about fire, farm, and health safety. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Show" program, Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy says the hope for the event is also to build the ever-important relationship between local safety teams and the public.
KMA MORNING SHOW - Josh 'Hambone' Hilton, Sound Man for the Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo
(Sidney) -- Known for his work around the country, Sidney native Josh Hilton is set to retur…
Bellevue West's Dotzler chooses Creighton
(Omaha) -- Bellevue West standout Josiah Dotzler has committed to Creighton. Dotzler chose Creighton over offers from Omaha, Drake and Indiana State. Dotzler is Creighton’s first commit to their 2023 class.
Fire reported at Bunge's Red Oak operation
(Red Oak) -- Firefighters battled a fire for nearly two hours at the Bunge Corporation in Red Oak early Sunday morning. According to the Montgomery County Emergency Management, the Red Oak Fire Department was dispatched to the Bunge Corporation in Red Oak shortly after 1 AM Sunday morning for a reported fire within the building.
Page County board okays 'Shenandoah Hills' wind project application
(Clarinda) -- Despite numerous continued and new concerns raised by residents, a long debated wind turbine project has received approval from Page County officials. By a 2-1 vote at its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved Invenergy's permit application for its "Shenandoah Hills" wind project south of Shenandoah, which straddles the Page-Fremont County line. The approval came after a lengthy public comment period and discussion with Page County Horizons regarding multiple concerns with the project. The proposal also came despite a new concern raised by numerous residents about five turbines that would be constructed on or near a Buckeye Partners petroleum line that also runs within a mile of multiple residents. Reading from a letter from a Buckeye Partners representative, Page County Resident Jesse Stimson says the company has reached no agreement with Invenergy regarding the five turbines' locations.
Shenandoah man arrested for domestic assault
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested Monday evening on domestic assault charges. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were called to the 100 block of South Center Street around 11:30 p.m. for a domestic situation. Following an investigation, officers arrested 38-year-old David Anthony Chambers on a charge of domestic abuse simple assault -- first offense.
Top 50 Team Countdown 30-29: Missouri Valley wrestling, West Harrison basketball
(KMAland) -- Two teams from Harrison County kick off the second week of KMA Sports' Top 50 Team Countdown. The Missouri Valley Wrestling program was the pleasant surprise of the 2021-22 season. The Big Reds have proven to be a contender under head coach Keefer Jensen, but few likely projected...
McClelland man sentenced for illegally distributing prescriptions for dogs
(Cedar Rapids) -- A Pottawattamie County man and former head of the Iowa Greyhound Association has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for an illegal dog pharmacy operation. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa announced that 57-year-old Jon Stidham of McClelland was sentenced in...
Creston alum Downing named to Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List
(KMAland) -- Creston graduate and current Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Downing is one of six regional college football players on the Rotary Lombardi Award. The award is presented to annually to an offensive or defensive lineman that best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Coach Vince Lombardi.
Fremont County Sheriff's Office honors Deputy Gilbert Androy
(Sidney) -- As the 25th anniversary approaches of a fallen Fremont County deputy, the Sheriff's Office is ensuring his legacy lives on. In honor of Deputy Gilbert Glen Androy, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office has placed a memorial decal on the passenger side of the vehicle driven by Deputy Mike Wake. His badge number is 36-6, the same number worn by Androy back in 1997 for his just six days with the sheriff's office. Androy previously served for 11 years with the Mills County Sheriff's Office, including time as chief deputy. On October 13, 1997, Deputy Androy was killed after falling down a flight of stairs and striking his head while on a domestic assault call outside Sidney. Androy's official end of watch was October 15, just two days later. Fremont County Deputy Andrew Wake tells KMA News the idea for the decal came after discussions surrounding badge number retirements following the tragic passing of Deputy Melvin Richardson earlier this year. After conversations with his father, Deputy Mike Wake, and Androy's widow, Chris, instead of retiring Androy's number, Wake says the decal would be placed in a unique location on the sheriff's vehicle.
