Grace Wang of Rochester Hills wins Michigan Girls’ Junior Amateur

Voice News
SMR pilot program with Blue Water Area Transit to end this fall
A unique partnership between SMR Automotive Systems of Marysville and the Blue Water Area Transportation Commission is coming to a close. The “SMR Pilot Program” -— compliments of SMR Automotive Systems — was started in July 2016 to help SMR’s employees get reliable transportation to and from work six days a week. Marysville previously only had service three days a week, and not the early/late service the pilot program also provided.
Voice News
Eagle Scout builds bleachers for Memphis ball field
Tyler Rabine combined his boyhood loves of Boy Scouts and baseball into one adult-sized leadership project, building bleachers for a Memphis Lions baseball field and earning an Eagle Scout rank in the process. “I played baseball until my senior year this last year, from age 4 to 18,” Tyler Rabine...
Voice News
St. Augustine Parish Festival in Richmond to feature live music, country store, more
Sports, games, shopping and entertainment will be encompassed in the St. Augustine Parish Festival in Richmond this August. The festival will take place Aug. 12 to 14 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Richmond, located at 68035 S. Main St. in Richmond. Proceeds raised from the event will benefit the church, festival Chairperson Valerie Oehmke said.
Voice News
Blue Water SandFest to return to Port Huron
Blue Water SandFest, a sand sculpting festival, will return to the Fort Gratiot Light Station County Park in Port Huron from Aug. 5 to 7. The weekend will include solo, doubles and amateur sand sculpting contests, live music, free sand sculpting lessons and demonstrations, Quick Sand Speed Sculpting Shows, a large kids sand box “kids zone,” festival food, a beer garden, a cornhole tournament, a craft show and tours.
Voice News
Maritime Days to bring family fun to Marine City
The 2022 Maritime Days Festival will bring activities for all to enjoy from Aug. 5 to 7 in downtown Marine City. Marine City Festival Inc. President Dawn Campbell said there will be a beverage tent, fireworks, sidewalk chalk and fishing contests, an arts and crafts show, a car show and a main stage on the street with bands and a magician.
Voice News
Police Beat: Clay Township
While on patrol on July 17, Clay Township police came across a female walking along Dyke Road in the rain, according to a police report. Officers stopped to talk to the female, who said she was out of town and walking after she got into a fight with her boyfriend. Officers offered her a ride to a safe location and she accepted. During the course of the encounter, the officer attempted to identify the female, and she provided the officer with false identification. Once her true identity was received, the officer learned she had multiple warrants for her arrest. She was taken into custody for the warrants, and during the arrest, officers discovered various suspected narcotics, along with drug paraphernalia, being carried on her person. She also admitted that she swallowed a number of pills prior to the encounter. She was transported to Ascension River District Hospital and turned over for medical care due to the unknown pill she had taken. A report was completed and will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for review on a number of possible drug charges.
