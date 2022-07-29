Ross: When voting this week remember the oath that you take

mynorthwest.com
Related
MyNorthwest.com
A guide to finding the closest ballot box for WA’s midterm primary
The voting period for Washington state’s primary election ends today at 8 p.m., so if you didn’t vote by mail and still need to place your vote, here’s a guide to help you find the closest and most convenient voting centers and ballot boxes. Ballots must be...
MyNorthwest.com
WA reps ‘demand answers’ from USPS over mail backlog
The last day to return your ballot for the 2022 Washington state primary is August 2, but with postal delays in Whatcom County, some are worried about their ballot getting counted in time for the election. Pictures have come up on social media of hundreds of packages and boxes full...
MyNorthwest.com
Minnesota case weighs right to emergency contraception
AITKIN, Minn. (AP) — A trial in Minnesota is expected to decide whether a woman’s human rights were violated when a pharmacist denied her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights...
MyNorthwest.com
The AM Newsdesk Minutes: Three officially dead due to heat, mass shooting trial continues
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the morning of Tuesday, August 2. Hobby Lobby stops man from caring for the homeless. A Mount Vernon man says craft store Hobby Lobby is trying to stop him from caring for the homeless. Matt Uyeno tells KIRO7 TV he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Mom of son arrested for murdering man with a sword calls Washington state’s mental health support system `a total mess’
After more than three years of trying to get her 26-year-old homeless son off the streets and into a mental health support program, a Skagit County mom is now heartbroken that her son has been arrested for allegedly killing another man with a sword. “It’s like watching them die,” Bonnie...
MyNorthwest.com
Vantage wildfire rages in Eastern WA, burning 5000 acres
A wildfire in Eastern Washington is burning over 5,000 acres and is threatening approximately 40 homes and other pieces of key infrastructure. The fire is burning along Vantage Highway between mile markers 18 and 19. At one point, the fire forced authorities to shut down part of Interstate 90, but...
Comments / 0