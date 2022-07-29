ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ottawa Senators extend Mathieu Joseph on four-year, $11.8M deal

By Ethan Hetu
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cFpMk_0gxV8B1P00
The Ottawa Senators acquired Mathieu Joseph from the Tampa Bay Lightning last season. James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

After a strong start to his tenure as an Ottawa Senator, Mathieu Joseph has earned a four-year extension from the team. The Senators announced today that the restricted free agent forward has been inked to a four-year deal worth a total of $11.8M, or $2.95M per season.

The folks at CapFriendly have reported on the financial structure of the contract, which is as follows:

  • 2022-23: $2.5M
  • 2023-24: $2.7M
  • 2024-25: $3.3M
  • 2025-26: $3.3M

Joseph, 25, arrived in Ottawa at the trade deadline as part of the team’s trade of Nick Paul. Coming from a talented Lightning team, Joseph found immediate success in a larger role in Ottawa, scoring four goals and 12 points in 11 games. He looked to be a strong fit next to Brady Tkachuk and Josh Norris, and its likely that this quality 11-game sample put him in a better position when negotiating this deal.

The Senators’ acquisitions of Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux could push Joseph out of the team’s top-six, but even in a third-line role, there is real potential for Joseph to provide surplus value on a $2.95M cap hit. Joseph played on the Senators’ penalty kill and he could become a fixture on that unit going forward. If he does end up in a third-line role, $2.95M is not bad value if he can maintain a level of production somewhere in between how he did as a Senator and his lesser production in Tampa Bay.

The Senators have been aggressive this offseason in improving their team. Joseph would likely have been ticketed for top-six duty on the Senators teams of years past, but that likely won’t be the case this year. Nonetheless, this is a solid, reasonable contract for both sides of the equation, and it’s the sort of deal the Lightning would have struggled to afford had they not traded Joseph.

If Joseph can continue the strong play he showed in his Senators tenure so far, this contract could be a fantastic bit of work from GM Pierre Dorion. If he doesn’t quite boom in 2022-23 the way he did in his first 11 games, Joseph could still settle in as a solid middle-six contributor who brings size, physicality and scoring touch to the Senators’ second and third lines.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Patrick Kane 'remains undecided' on future

With the Chicago Blackhawks deciding to rebuild halfway through their previous rebuild, speculation has run rampant about all-time great Patrick Kane’s future with the team. If dealt, he’d be one of the best players and biggest names traded in the past few seasons, joining blockbuster deals like the Jack Eichel and Erik Karlsson trades. However, TSN’s Darren Dreger pumped the brakes on trade rumors, saying that Kane’s camp “remains undecided” and that any rumors at this point are purely speculative.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers sign defenseman Michael Del Zotto

After being bought out on Tuesday, veteran defenseman Michael Del Zotto has found a new landing spot. The Florida Panthers announced that they have signed Del Zotto to a one-year, two-way contract. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Del Zotto is the latest former Ottawa Senator to head to the Sunshine State, joining recent Panthers signings Colin White, Chris Tierney and Rudolfs Balcers.
SUNRISE, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek: Team 'not done' with offseason additions

A little under three months remain until the start of the 2022-23 NHL regular season, but with the conclusion of the NHL Entry Draft and the first few days of free agency, things feel as though they’re mostly wrapped-up for many teams. At this point, signing some RFA contracts, evaluating what happened at development camp, and making a few more behind-the-scenes hires are all that is left for many organizations. However, as Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek made clear to Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register, his team is not done with their offseason additions.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Nick Paul
Person
Pierre Dorion
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Josh Norris
Person
Alex Debrincat
Person
Mathieu Joseph
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Blue Jackets 'actively trying to unload salary' to extend Patrik Laine

One of the biggest names who decided not to file for salary arbitration a few days ago was Columbus Blue Jackets restricted free agent Patrik Laine. While this was taken as a strong indicator that the two sides had at least some positivity in contract negotiations, Laine remains unsigned with just a day left to officially accept his qualifying offer. That offer will expire at 4 p.m. CT Friday, though there is nothing stopping the two sides from agreeing on something similar further into the offseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes sign veteran forward Ryan Dzingel

The Carolina Hurricanes have added to their depth with an experienced NHL veteran, signing forward Ryan Dzingel to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2022-23 season, the team announced. The deal will pay Dzingel $750K at the NHL level and $150K in the minors, guaranteeing $200K. This will mark the...
RALEIGH, NC
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins hire John Gruden as assistant coach

The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

A look at free agent RW Phil Kessel

In his peak throughout the 2010s, Phil Kessel was a consistent 30-goal threat, displaying his electric shooting talent en route to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins. While Kessel’s move to Arizona for the last three seasons may have left him forgotten in some circles, he’s coming off his best season in three years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capfriendly
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues extend defenseman Niko Mikkola on one-year, $1.9M deal

The St. Louis Blues announced Sunday that they have re-signed defenseman Niko Mikkola to a one-year, $1.9M contract. Mikkola, 26, was a fifth-round pick of the Blues at the 2015 draft. By that point, Mikkola had gotten into just a handful of high-level professional hockey games, but in the year after he was drafted Mikkola took on a role as a regular defenseman on a strong KalPa Kuopio team. Mikkola spent three seasons at KalPa and then spent one season playing for Tappara Tampere before making the jump to North American hockey. Mikkola had established himself as a top-four quality defenseman in Liiga and needed to prove he could adjust and grow on North American ice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pierre-Luc Dubois accepts one-year, $6M qualifying offer with Jets

With his name featuring heavily in trade rumors, Pierre-Luc Dubois has taken himself one step closer to an exit from Winnipeg. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, Dubois has chosen to accept his one-year, $6M qualifying offer in advance of the upcoming deadline. The Jets have also officially announced the extension.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blue Jackets sign Patrik Laine to four-year, $34.8M extension

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Patrik Laine to a four-year contract worth a total of $34.8M. The $8.7M average annual value will make him the team’s second-highest-paid forward, coming in a little behind Johnny Gaudreau and just ahead of Jakub Voracek. Although he qualified for it, Laine had decided not to file for salary arbitration this year. His $7.5M qualifying offer was set to expire Friday, but the two sides have come to an agreement on a longer deal. Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports the full contract details:
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens re-sign goaltender Sam Montembeault to two-year deal

Monday, Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year, one-way contract with goalie Sam Montembeault. The contract will take him to his first eligible year of unrestricted free agency in 2024. The Athletic’s Marc Antoine Godin reports the deal is worth $1M per season.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Winnipeg did not file for arbitration with Pierre-Luc Dubois

As today’s 5:00 p.m. ET deadline for teams to file for club-elected player salary arbitration came and went, the Winnipeg Jets apparently chose not to file for arbitration with forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, says Murat Ates of The Athletic. The decision didn’t appear as much of a surprise given Dubois’...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins and Pavel Zacha making progress on contract talks

While Pavel Zacha filed for arbitration earlier this month, it appears that there’s a good chance that his case won’t come to a hearing. The center’s agent – Darren Ferris of Quartexx – told Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald that a new deal for his client “should be completed in short order”.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Matthew Tkachuk reportedly informs Flames he won't sign long-term deal

What has been apparent for a while is now official, as Matthew Tkachuk has told the Calgary Flames that he will not sign a long-term contract, according to Jeremy Rutherford and Hailey Salvian of The Athletic. The report indicates that a trade is “likely to happen soon” and that Tkachuk has provided the team with a list of where he would agree to a long-term extension.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

P.K. Subban intends to play in 2022-23

Despite his declining production in recent years, P.K. Subban still represents an interesting free agent case. On a short-term, low-cost deal, a team would be getting the 2013 Norris Trophy winner who as recently as 2020-21 was still averaging more than 22 minutes a night. According to his agent Don Meehan, who spoke with Nicolas Cloutier of TVA Sports, Subban is still considering his options and intends on playing in 2022-23.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy