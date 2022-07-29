ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandisfield, MA

Former Sandisfield Highway Super Hit With $50K Fine

iBerkshires.com
 4 days ago
www.iberkshires.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity

Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Historical Commission Vote to Urge Miss Hall to Preserve the Weston House

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Historical Commission on Monday voted to give the nearly 200-year-old Weston House at Miss Hall's School "preferable preserve" status after an extensive discussion between the public and the commissioner. The private school on Holmes Road is considering demolishing the structure, saying the estimated half-million cost...
PITTSFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Hadley Media rocked as both employees depart

HADLEY — Recording of Hadley’s public meetings and municipal events, and oversight of local programming on the town’s cable access channels, could be in jeopardy as both Hadley Media employees are leaving. While John Harrison, the part-time production manager, submitted a resignation letter in June informing the...
HADLEY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lanesborough Police Department Moves to Temporary Location

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Lanesborough Police Department has officially moved to its temporary location at 545 South Main St., as the department still waits for a brand-new station. The department's been slowly transferring items in over the past days and, with Monday's installation of a landline, the police have...
LANESBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandisfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
iBerkshires.com

BCArc Hires Director of Nursing, Supervisor of Behavioral Services

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County Arc has named two new members to its staff, naming Caroline Eldred to director of nursing and Kristen Myers to supervisor of behavioral services. With six years at BCArc, Eldred started as a Residential RN, then Nursing Supervisor before being named Director. Before BCArc...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Stimulus checks scrapped for middle-income residents in the Bay State

Zhukovskyy trial continues into second week with testimony from Agawam firefighter. The West Springfield man is on trial in New Hampshire for the deadly crash in 2019, where prosecutors said he drove his truck into a group of motorcyclists, killing seven of them and injuring several more. GoFundMe set up...
CHICOPEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest#P R Construction#The Highway Department#The Board Of Selectmen
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: increase in electric rates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerned viewers, frustrated about the high electric bills they are getting right now, reached out to Western Mass News looking for answers. We took their questions to experts to find out why and what we can expect moving forward. Electric rates are set twice a year...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Residents concerned about weight limits on Division Street bridge

Great Barrington — Several town residents have signed a letter expressing concerns about the Division Street bridge. The bridge is scheduled to reopen in September according to Town Manager Mark Pruhenski. Instead of a permanent bridge, a prefabricated bridge will be used as a temporary replacement. In a previous...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Historic Eagle Street Closing for First Friday Block Party

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — This August's First Friday is a block party on Eagle Street from 4 to 9 p.m. The Friday's event will feature music, street games, activities and gallery openings. Mayor Jennifer Macksey will host a downtown gathering and Desperados Mexican Restaurant on Eagle Street will offer beer and wine for sale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: temporarily closed pharmacies at local Walgreens locations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers reach out to us with concerns over several Walgreens locations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties that have had their pharmacies “temporarily closed.”. In particular, we have been made aware of the same situation happening at...
CHICOPEE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Pittsfield Duplex to Longtime Friends

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two longtime friends were given the keys to new homes from the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. Carolyn Parris and Geneva Samuel now reside in a freshly built duplex at 125 and 127 Madison Ave. with their children after working alongside volunteers over the past few years to build it.
PITTSFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Dakin Admits 70 Kittens From Franklin County Home

(Franklin County, MA) The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield admitted over 70 kittens and young cats from a Franklin County home. The Franklin County resident set out to help local stray cats, but became overwhelmed as the 10 cats unneutered began producing multiple litters bringing up the population to over 70 cats and kittens in a year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
wamc.org

Berkshire DA’s report on March 25 Pittsfield police killing expected any day

Harrington’s report on the death of Miguel Estrella will explore the criminal culpability of the Pittsfield police officers who responded to a mental health emergency call at 279 Onota Street the night of March 25th. Estrella, who had a history of mental illness, was in crisis, self-harming, and upsetting loved ones when they called for help. While many of the details of what happened that night remain in dispute, it ended with Estrella dead after being shot twice by Officer Nicholas Sondrini.
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy