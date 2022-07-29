ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Browns single-game tickets now available — How to get yours

By Jordan Unger
 4 days ago

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns training camp is underway as the team gets ready for their first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 12.

Now, fans can get ready too. Single-game tickets are available to purchase for preseason and regular season games here .

Some players spoke to the media during t he first official day of training camp Wednesday.

The official season begins Sept. 11 as the Browns face off against the Carolina Panthers.

