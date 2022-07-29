ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton man found guilty of DWI

By Pat Giblin
 4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A Binghamton man was found guilty yesterday, July 28th, of Driving While Intoxicated.

In May of 2021, Jerry A. Rudd, 75, was driving a 1999 Lincoln in downtown Binghamton then onto Conklin Avenue where he was observed by police to be driving erratically. Rudd failed to maintain his lane and struck a curb. Police stopped Rudd and he was observed to be under the influence and refused breath tests.

Rudd was convicted in Binghamton City Court and he will be sentenced on November 23rd.

Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak solidified his stance on DWI’s in Broome County.

“DWI is not a minor crime,” said Korchak. “When someone chooses to drive drunk, they are willfully risking serious injury or death to themselves and others.”

