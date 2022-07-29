ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WGME

A diminished Bangor State Fair considers its future

BANGOR (BDN) -- There will be a number of things longtime attendees of the Bangor State Fair won’t see when the gates open on the venerable summer event this Thursday, aside from midway rides and games and food stands offering classic fair treats. Agricultural exhibitions, for one, won’t happen...
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Report: Portland housing squeeze drives investors to Lewiston/Auburn

COURTESY / INDOVINA ASSOCIATES ARCHITECTS, A.R. BUILDING CO. Pennsylvania-based A.R. Building Co. plans to build market-rate rental units in Auburn. Investors who might have overlooked Lewiston/Auburn for multifamily development opportunities are beginning to look at the market with fresh eyes, according to a new report by Noah Stebbins, an associate broker with the Boulos Co.
AUBURN, ME
92 Moose

“Historic” Heatwave Could Broil Maine Next Week

Most of us would agree that this summer has been quite a bit warmer than the last few years. For most of July, we saw daily temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The last week has been a little on the cooler side, but now it looks like much of New England is in store for another heatwave.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

32-Year-Old Lewiston Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Morning Crash

One man is dead following a crash that took place Monday morning on Maine Route 219 in Hartford, Maine on Monday. According to WGME 13, a single-vehicle crash led to the death of a Lewiston, Maine man on Monday. Emergency crews were called to route 219, also called Bear Pond Road, after reports of a vehicle colliding with a tree.
LEWISTON, ME
92 Moose

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning

According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
AUGUSTA, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Jagger Is Home After 9 Days on the Run

Great news! Jagger is home after 9 days on the run in Ellsworth!. Back on July 20th we told you about Jagger. Jagger is a rescue that just came to Maine and ran off on July 20th at around 8 p.m. His new family was worried sick!. He ran off...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Lewiston man killed in Hartford crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Lewiston man was killed after a crash in Hartford Monday morning. It happened just after 10 a.m. on Route 219. The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 32-year-old Mark Mackerron crossed the centerline, went off the road, and hit a tree.
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Road construction in Farmington this week

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - If you’re heading into Farmington this week, you may want to think of an alternate route. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office tells us the Wilton Road will be under heavy construction this week. They say construction goes from the Center Bridge to the Dutch...
FARMINGTON, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events

ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
ROCKLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Missing Livermore Falls teen found Monday night

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WABI) - A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls who was missing since Saturday has been found. The Maine Warden Service says Asia Brown was found safely a mile from her home at 8:00 Monday night. Maine Search and Rescue Dogs volunteers were searching a wooded area near...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Things to think about when crossing the Davey Bridge

On Sept. 28 it will be 36 years since the new U.S. Route 1 bridge linking Wiscasset to Edgecomb was dedicated to Detective Sergeant Donald E. Davey of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. I remember the morning of the dedication because I covered it for the newspaper. It was Sunday, a beautiful day brilliant sunshine, blue sky. Governor Joseph Brennan and many others were present to honor Detective Davey’s memory. Two bronze plaques attached to granite memorial stones were unveiled at the bridge entrances and hence forth it became, “The Donald E. Davey Bridge.” It was a fitting tribute to this fine young police officer; he was just 37 when he lost his life in the line of duty being killed in a traffic accident.
WISCASSET, ME
foxbangor.com

Woodland fire puts three homes at risk

BREWER — Firefighters were called to a woodland fire in Brewer shortly after 4 pm Monday. Brewer deputy fire chief Eric Tourtillotte says a neighbor called 911 to report the fire. Tourtillotte says the homeowner was not on the property at the time of the fire but they have been notified.
BREWER, ME

