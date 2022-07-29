New Orleans Municipal and Traffic Court closed due to 'severe roof damage'

www.nola.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
School zone traffic cameras have been turned on again in New Orleans. See hours, fines.
School zone cameras have been turned on again in New Orleans as of 7 a.m. Tuesday. School zone hours are between 7-9 a.m. and 2:45-4:45 p.m., city officials said. Drivers can be ticketed for going faster than the speed limit, which is typically 25 mph in school zones. The traffic cameras take pictures of speeding vehicles, and a ticket is then mailed to the address associated with the car's license plate. Violators are fined $75 to $235, depending on their speed, officials said.
City Council asks judge to block Mayor Cantrell’s Wisner Land Trust plan
The City Council July 29 asked a civil district court judge to block Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s handling of the Wisner Land Trust, arguing she has illegally diverted millions of dollars away from the city into the pockets of private interests. It is the latest installment in an ongoing battle...
Body pulled from waterway near Pontchartrain Park, police say
A body has been found in a Pontchartrain Park waterway, according to New Orleans police. Police are investigating the unclassified death in the 6000 block of France Road, where a male subject was found unresponsive and declared dead on the scene. His identity and caused of death will be released...
Teen fell to his death inside abandoned Market Street Power Plant, police say
A recent graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School fell 50 feet to his death on Friday while exploring the abandoned Market Street Power Plant in the Lower Garden District, according to police. The coroner's office identified the 18-year-old as Anthony Clawson, who is listed as a class of 2022 magna...
At Market Street Power Plant, teen 'swallowed up' as platform collapsed, friend says
Anthony Clawson and three friends navigated past the fences, weeds and litter on the site of the Market Street Power Plant in the Lower Garden District Friday evening. They climbed to the dilapidated structure’s roof in the waning daylight to look out over the Mississippi River and watch the sunset.
Mail theft from post office boxes still a problem in New Orleans area, across the country
Five months after the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office warned residents to stop using the big blue U.S Postal Service collection boxes, authorities want residents to be aware that mail theft continues to be a problem. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office in June issued the same warning to its residents...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot in 7th Ward
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man fatally shot in the 7th Ward on July 26. Edward Jyles, 59, died from a gunshot wound sustained during an argument that broke out at around 5:16 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hope Street between Jyles and a male suspect, police said. A gun was produced, police said, and Jyles sustained a gunshot wound, police said. The suspect fled.
Family stops carjacking, holds down suspect until NOPD arrives, police say
After witnessing a Florida Area carjacking in progress, family members of the suspect intervened and held the alleged suspect down until police arrived, the New Orleans police said. A 68-year-old woman was in her vehicle at the intersection of North Rocheblave and Independence streets at around 11:36 a.m. Sunday when...
Should proceeds from an obscure Louisiana land trust go to New Orleans? A lawsuit aims to find out.
The New Orleans City Council has sued Mayor LaToya Cantrell over the donated land known as the Wisner Trust, accusing the mayor of surrendering millions of dollars annually to private interests that could have gone into the city's coffers. The trust, which consists of nearly 40,000 acres of south Louisiana...
New Orleans DA Jason Williams compares federal trial to being hit with pepper spray
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams on Monday compared the tribulation of the two-week trial in which he was accused and acquitted on 10 federal tax fraud charges to the experience of being pepper sprayed: painful, scary, disorienting and isolating. On Thursday, a jury found Williams and his co-defendant, lawyer...
From launching 'church carry' programs to running red lights, here's how locals are dealing with crime
As assistant pastor at House of Healing Outreach Church in Mid-City, Isaiah Stewart wears a bespectacled smile, a buttoned-up polo shirt and a Batman-caliber utility belt with a 9 mm pistol, two knives and a stun gun as his vestments. “If you actually read the Bible, Jesus himself said, ‘You...
Masks? Vaccines? Here’s how New Orleans area schools are handling COVID this year.
Students started trickling into classrooms across New Orleans this week in what perhaps has been the most normal start to a school year since the pandemic began — mostly mask-free and in-person. Throughout the pandemic, NOLA Public Schools has provided COVID guidance for Orleans Parish schools. But unlike the...
Two bystanders wounded in Holy Cross area shootout, police say
Two bystanders were struck by bullets in a Holy Cross area shootout in which the shooters escaped unscathed, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting in the 6200 block of North Rampart Street at around 10:21 p.m. Monday. They said two unknown male suspects escalated an altercation by pulling out guns and shooting at each other. Neither suspect was hit, but the stray bullets wounded two bystanders, a 38-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, police said. Emergency Medical services took one man to the hospital, and the other refused treatment, police said.
'Sunny day' flooding expected to worsen on Louisiana coast thanks to global warming
The tide is rising -- literally -- and Louisiana is expected to see more flooding on otherwise sunny days as a result. Coastal Louisiana could experience four to eight days of "sunny day" flooding during high tides through the end of next April thanks to global warming, officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Tuesday. Water could reach as much as 2 feet above normal high tide levels, posing a threat of overtopping to portions of Louisiana 1 between Grand Isle and Port Fourchon and other coastal roads, as well as unprotected interior roadways in the Jean Lafitte area.
Incumbent Jefferson Parish School Board member Simeon Dickerson can run for re-election, judge rules
Jefferson Parish School Board member Simeon Dickerson is eligible to run for re-election, after a judge on Monday dismissed a wide-ranging lawsuit challenging his candidacy. The lawsuit, filed by Veronica Braggs, alleged that Dickerson didn’t live in his district, failed to file required tax returns with the state and had outstanding fines for campaign finance violations.
Man found fatally shot in Harvey backyard; JPSO investigating homicide
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Harvey Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have not yet identified the victim. The Sheriff's Office received a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Pailet Avenue in Harvey (map) just after 2:30 p.m., said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
Fight between family members leads to fatal shooting in Jefferson; Suspect arrested, JPSO says
A 28-year-old man is dead and his relative is behind bars after Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators say an altercation between the two ended in gunfire Sunday evening. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Darren Tatum, of Gretna. Devin Tatum, 28, was arrested at the scene of...
From the Files of The Farmer
Since 1968, the Road Kill Cafe at Floyd's Shell Station in Madisonville has been a tradition, and that tradition will continue despite new ownership. “We wouldn't have it any other way, and it was part of the deal when we bought this station from Floyd,” said new owner David Smith.
Man shot in Jefferson and has life-threatening injuries, JPSO says; 1 in custody
A man was shot Sunday night in the Shrewsbury neighborhood of Jefferson and has life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Lurline Drive (map), according to a 7:30 p.m. alert from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities didn't immediately say when the shooting happened or what led to it.
Monson's Mandeville: New principal says he has "premier job" of all St. Tammany Parish Public Schools
When Christian Monson took his first job with St. Tammany Parish Public Schools some 22 years ago, he foresaw a long career in education. But the new Mandeville High School principal had his heart set on coaching football. Being an administrator wasn't even on his radar. The coaching dream was...
