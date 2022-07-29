New Orleans Municipal and Traffic Court closed due to 'severe roof damage'

The tide is rising -- literally -- and Louisiana is expected to see more flooding on otherwise sunny days as a result. Coastal Louisiana could experience four to eight days of "sunny day" flooding during high tides through the end of next April thanks to global warming, officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Tuesday. Water could reach as much as 2 feet above normal high tide levels, posing a threat of overtopping to portions of Louisiana 1 between Grand Isle and Port Fourchon and other coastal roads, as well as unprotected interior roadways in the Jean Lafitte area.

