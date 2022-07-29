www.wvnews.com
Morgantown (West Virginia) council denies rezoning requests
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council denied two petitions to change the zoning status to allow increased capacity for a pair of homes at its regular meeting Tuesday night. There were speakers both for and against the petition during the meeting's public comment portion.
A life dedicated to printing
Lewis County Printing LLC has been, for 50 years, a go-to place for businesses and organizations needing printed material, whether posters, brochures, or other materials. The business has its roots as Three Rivers Printing, which LC Printing owner Marilyn Workman started with her then-husband. It was located on Post Office Drive in Weston.
Jake 'Sonny' Creamer
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Jake (Sonny) Creamer, 79, of Clarksburg, formerly of Lumberport, passed away on July 31 at United Hospital Center following an extended illness. He was born November 18, 1942, at Lumberport, a son of the late Wayman G. Creamer and Esther Bates Creamer. He was also preceded in death by his son, Brian K. Creamer.
Buckhannon (West Virginia) Community Theatre presents 'Frozen Jr.'
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon Community Theatre is presenting the children's production of "Frozen Jr." Showings will be 7 p.m. Aug. 11-13, and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 14, at the Virginia Thomas Law Center for the Performing Arts at West Virginia Wesleyan College.
Calendar of Events for Wednesday
William Marconi Lodge 1140, Order of the Sons and Daughters of Italy, regular monthly meeting, 5 p.m., FOP in Nutter Fort. Prospective members also welcome.
Long-time residents remember Kingwood businesses
KINGWOOD – Kingwood, like many other towns in Preston County, is trying to revitalize its business district. In his book, “Indians Plus the First 150 Years,” W. G. “Bill” Williams wrote about the town: “In the early years, store owners changed so often it was hard to keep track.”
Second Annual Lewis County Bluegrass Festival scheduled
The second annual Lewis County Bluegrass Festival will be held at historic Annamede in Walkersville on Friday, August 19, and Saturday August 20. All proceeds will benefit Audrey Westfall’s leukemia treatment. One organizer, Chuck Goldsborough, said they had originally chosen the WV State Wildlife Center as proceeds recipient. But...
65th-annual Garrett County Agriculture Fair is this week
McHENRY, Md. — The 65th annual Garrett County Agriculture Fair continues through Saturday. “The fair has something for everybody,” said Jason Rush. “I want to thank everyone and all our sponsors who help make this such a great event every single year. Garrett County is a wonderful community, and the fair reflects that every year.”
Opportunity to support local public lands upcoming
This September, Lewis County Blueprint Community hopes to inspire you to stewardship, discovery, and adventure. Mark your calendars for September 24 and be a part of the largest volunteer event for public lands, National Public Lands Day. Held each year on the fourth Saturday in September, it is an opportunity for you to support, and maybe even re-discover, local public lands.
Jamboree at the Mill celebrates 20 years
The 20th Jamboree at the Mill was held the week of July 25. Dubbed “The Best Five Days of Summer,” the Jamboree let Lewis County 4-H members show off their skills in various contests, including photography, livestock, and projects, some of which will be on display at the State Fair of WV this month.
National Night Out celebrations draw thousands of Harrison County (West Virginia) residents
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Residents from across Harrison County got an opportunity to meet first responders during National Night Out activities Tuesday evening. Events were held in Bridgeport, Clarksburg, Anmoore and Shinnston, as well as in other counties of North Central West Virginia.
Hatfield-McCoy exhibit coming to Lewis and Hardy Counties
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Humanities Council traveling exhibit, The Hatfields & McCoys: American Blood Feud, will open this Wednesday at the Museum of American Glass in downtown Weston, 230 Main Ave. It will remain open to the public daily through September 21. There is no charge to see the exhibit. Interested visitors may contact the Museum of American Glass at (304) 269-5006 or visit www.magwv.org for museum operating hours.
Traveling folk music duo, Andy & Judy, perform at Bridgeport (West Virginia) Public Library
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The folk duo Andy and Judy made their West Virginia debut July 25 at the Bridgeport Public Library. The married couple from Bridgewater, Massachusetts — about 30 miles from Boston — sang a dozen original songs, often asking audience members to sing along to the chorus.
Exciting times
With Fairmont State University students set to return to campus this weekend and classes scheduled to start Aug. 8, there is an excitement in the air, both on campus and throughout the community. There is something about life in a college town, a sense of energy that builds as summertime...
Hotsinpiller Scholarship fund has awarded five additional scholarships
The board of directors of the Lt. James W. Hotsinpiller, Jr. and Deputy United States Marshal Derek W. Hotsinpiller Scholarship fund has awarded five additional scholarships in 2022. The scholarship honors the memory of Jim and Derek Hotsinpiller. Jim was a member of the Bridgeport Police Department at the time...
Fairmont, West Virginia, Police Department's third annual National Night Out draws a crowd
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County residents flocked to downtown Fairmont Tuesday evening to take part in the Fairmont Police Department’s third annual National Night Out, an event that aims to build relationships between law enforcement and the local community. Tuesday marked the first time the event...
WVU working with smoking cessation project
MORGANTOWN — Contributing to more than 480,000 deaths annually in the United States, smoking remains a problem nationwide, especially in the state of West Virginia. A West Virginia University professor is part of a team that is leading an effort to help adults quit smoking. To learn more about...
Applications for limited permit hunt areas due Aug. 12
MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to hunt in limited permit areas during the 2022 antlerless deer season. Applications for the lottery are available online a wvhunt.com and will be accepted until midnight Aug. 12.
Glenville State University invites community to help welcome incoming students
GLENVILLE — As new Glenville State University students prepare to begin the 2022-2023 academic year, local community businesses and organizations are invited to help welcome them to Gilmer County. To help the students learn about the Glenville community including local businesses, churches, and other groups that might interest them,...
Two plead to drug charges
Two local individuals have pleaded guilty to illegal drug possession charges in Lewis County Magistrate Court. Charles R. Dean, 46, of Walkersville, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine and marijuana by Cpl. L.D. Mohr of the West Virginia State Police. Dean was charged on June 1 after Mohr went to serve a warrant on him out of Braxton County and discovered the drugs in Dean's possession.
