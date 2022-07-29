ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

Morgantown (West Virginia) council denies rezoning requests

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council denied two petitions to change the zoning status to allow increased capacity for a pair of homes at its regular meeting Tuesday night. There were speakers both for and against the petition during the meeting's public comment portion.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

A life dedicated to printing

Lewis County Printing LLC has been, for 50 years, a go-to place for businesses and organizations needing printed material, whether posters, brochures, or other materials. The business has its roots as Three Rivers Printing, which LC Printing owner Marilyn Workman started with her then-husband. It was located on Post Office Drive in Weston.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Jake 'Sonny' Creamer

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Jake (Sonny) Creamer, 79, of Clarksburg, formerly of Lumberport, passed away on July 31 at United Hospital Center following an extended illness. He was born November 18, 1942, at Lumberport, a son of the late Wayman G. Creamer and Esther Bates Creamer. He was also preceded in death by his son, Brian K. Creamer.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Wednesday

William Marconi Lodge 1140, Order of the Sons and Daughters of Italy, regular monthly meeting, 5 p.m., FOP in Nutter Fort. Prospective members also welcome.
NUTTER FORT, WV
WVNews

Long-time residents remember Kingwood businesses

KINGWOOD – Kingwood, like many other towns in Preston County, is trying to revitalize its business district. In his book, “Indians Plus the First 150 Years,” W. G. “Bill” Williams wrote about the town: “In the early years, store owners changed so often it was hard to keep track.”
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Second Annual Lewis County Bluegrass Festival scheduled

The second annual Lewis County Bluegrass Festival will be held at historic Annamede in Walkersville on Friday, August 19, and Saturday August 20. All proceeds will benefit Audrey Westfall’s leukemia treatment. One organizer, Chuck Goldsborough, said they had originally chosen the WV State Wildlife Center as proceeds recipient. But...
WALKERSVILLE, WV
WVNews

65th-annual Garrett County Agriculture Fair is this week

McHENRY, Md. — The 65th annual Garrett County Agriculture Fair continues through Saturday. “The fair has something for everybody,” said Jason Rush. “I want to thank everyone and all our sponsors who help make this such a great event every single year. Garrett County is a wonderful community, and the fair reflects that every year.”
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Opportunity to support local public lands upcoming

This September, Lewis County Blueprint Community hopes to inspire you to stewardship, discovery, and adventure. Mark your calendars for September 24 and be a part of the largest volunteer event for public lands, National Public Lands Day. Held each year on the fourth Saturday in September, it is an opportunity for you to support, and maybe even re-discover, local public lands.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Jamboree at the Mill celebrates 20 years

The 20th Jamboree at the Mill was held the week of July 25. Dubbed “The Best Five Days of Summer,” the Jamboree let Lewis County 4-H members show off their skills in various contests, including photography, livestock, and projects, some of which will be on display at the State Fair of WV this month.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Hatfield-McCoy exhibit coming to Lewis and Hardy Counties

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Humanities Council traveling exhibit, The Hatfields & McCoys: American Blood Feud, will open this Wednesday at the Museum of American Glass in downtown Weston, 230 Main Ave. It will remain open to the public daily through September 21. There is no charge to see the exhibit. Interested visitors may contact the Museum of American Glass at (304) 269-5006 or visit www.magwv.org for museum operating hours.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Exciting times

With Fairmont State University students set to return to campus this weekend and classes scheduled to start Aug. 8, there is an excitement in the air, both on campus and throughout the community. There is something about life in a college town, a sense of energy that builds as summertime...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Hotsinpiller Scholarship fund has awarded five additional scholarships

The board of directors of the Lt. James W. Hotsinpiller, Jr. and Deputy United States Marshal Derek W. Hotsinpiller Scholarship fund has awarded five additional scholarships in 2022. The scholarship honors the memory of Jim and Derek Hotsinpiller. Jim was a member of the Bridgeport Police Department at the time...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU working with smoking cessation project

MORGANTOWN — Contributing to more than 480,000 deaths annually in the United States, smoking remains a problem nationwide, especially in the state of West Virginia. A West Virginia University professor is part of a team that is leading an effort to help adults quit smoking. To learn more about...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Applications for limited permit hunt areas due Aug. 12

MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to hunt in limited permit areas during the 2022 antlerless deer season. Applications for the lottery are available online a wvhunt.com and will be accepted until midnight Aug. 12.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Glenville State University invites community to help welcome incoming students

GLENVILLE — As new Glenville State University students prepare to begin the 2022-2023 academic year, local community businesses and organizations are invited to help welcome them to Gilmer County. To help the students learn about the Glenville community including local businesses, churches, and other groups that might interest them,...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Two plead to drug charges

Two local individuals have pleaded guilty to illegal drug possession charges in Lewis County Magistrate Court. Charles R. Dean, 46, of Walkersville, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine and marijuana by Cpl. L.D. Mohr of the West Virginia State Police. Dean was charged on June 1 after Mohr went to serve a warrant on him out of Braxton County and discovered the drugs in Dean's possession.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

