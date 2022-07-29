Operation centers in tune for upcoming weather satellite

phys.org
Phys.org
Chinese booster rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth
A Chinese booster rocket made an uncontrolled return to Earth on Saturday, leading US officials to chide Beijing for not sharing information about the potentially hazardous object's descent. US Space Command "can confirm the People's Republic of China (PRC) Long March 5B (CZ-5B) re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approx...
A breakthrough technology shoots laser beams at trees from ISS
The GEDI system aboard the ISS shoots laser beams down at Earth to fight deforestation. It helps to provide valuable information on the world's forests. Space technology is critical to the fight against climate change. The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations is building new digital tools...
Daily Beast
Russia Might Just Plunge the World Into a Dark Era for Space
The first piece of the International Space Station ever launched into orbit didn’t come from NASA—it actually came from Russia. The 41.2 foot module—dubbed “Zarya,” the Russian word for sunrise—took off on a reportedly gloomy day from a launch facility in Kazakhstan on November 20, 1998. When it did, it was the culmination of nearly a decade of geopolitical wheeling and dealing that began with the end of the Cold War in 1989, and ended with a partnership between two former enemies that would last more than 30 years.
Asteroid Size of Chrysler Building Traveling at 13,100 MPH Towards Earth
The asteroid, known as 2013 CU83, will come within 4.3 million miles of Earth, so there is zero chance it will collide with us during this close approach.
americanmilitarynews.com
Northrop Grumman CEO: We can build a next-generation fighter
Northrop Grumman should not be discounted as a possible builder of the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation fighter jet, the company’s CEO said Tuesday. Speaking during a quarterly earnings call with investment analysts, Kathy Warden touted Northrop’s work building a new Air Force stealth bomber as a reason why the company should be considered a contender.
Now Russia cuts off gas supply to Latvia amid growing energy panic in Europe after supplies to Poland, Finland, Netherlands and Denmark were axed - and some cities go dark to save power
Russian has cut off gas to Latvia amid growing energy concern for winter in Europe after supplies to Poland, Bulgaria, Finland, Netherlands and Denmark were also axed. Europe is facing an acute energy crisis as Putin weaponizes energy supplies in apparent retaliation for leaders defying him over Ukraine. Russia's state-owned...
Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm on Russia-Ukraine War
It would be an understatement to say that Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is very interested in Russia's war in Ukraine. NATO countries and experts see this war as a battle for democracy. "When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have...
Washington Examiner
Depleting already insufficient Pacific forces, Biden sends F-22s to Europe
Six Air Force F-22 fighter jets are on their way to Poland. The crew's mission is to strengthen NATO's deterrent posture in Eastern Europe and deter Russian aggression. The allies this mission most benefits are deserving: The Baltic states and Poland spend at least NATO's 2%-of-GDP target on defense. They also support U.S. efforts to restrain China's increasingly bold Communist imperialism.
nationalinterest.org
Japan Sounds the Alarm On China's ‘Intelligentized Warfare’
A new Japanese defense report highlights concerns over China's growing use of artificial intelligence and “civil-military fusion.”. It is not surprising that China is discussed extensively in Japan’s recently released Defense of Japan 2022 report, as Beijing increases its aggressive behavior in the region. This includes strengthening its training and collaboration with Russia and massively increasing the size and sophistication of its navy, nuclear arsenal, which now includes ground-based built silos, and the emergence of fifth-generation aircraft, such as the J-31 and J-20.
Solar system planets, order and formation: A guide
Explore our solar system's planets from the nearest to the sun to the furthest. The order of the planets in the solar system, starting nearest the sun and working outward is the following: Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and then the possible Planet Nine. The solar system...
New, Huge Sunspot Triples in Size in 24 Hours
Sunspots, caused by the sun's tangled magnetic field, can eject solar material towards Earth resulting in geomagnetic storms.
Goodbye blackouts! China’s power grid can now be reset in three seconds thanks to AI
The new AI-powered grid can fix a blackout in three seconds as opposed to 10 hours. There are plans to make the system operational throughout China. The system, like all AIs, learns as it goes along. Is it possible to eliminate blackouts and all power-related issues in seconds? Apparently, yes....
Phys.org
Researchers discover hundreds of new ant species in Northern Australia's tropics
Charles Darwin University (CDU) researchers have discovered thousands of new ant species in the monsoonal tropics, showing ant populations in Northern Australia are some of the world's most diverse. CDU ecologist Professor Alan Andersen and his collaborators have assembled the world's largest collection of Australian ants, containing more than 8,000...
Universe Today
Earth’s Magnetic Field Almost Completely Collapsed 550 Million Years Ago
More than half a billion years ago, Earth experienced an almost-complete collapse of its magnetic field. It began in the early Cambrian period. Then, after a period of about 15 million years, the field began to grow again. The cause of that collapse and the bounceback of the field was a mystery. Then, a group of geologists studied rocks from Oklahoma that were created during that time. Magnetic markers in the rocks’ minerals pointed toward an event that began some 550 million years ago. That was before the introduction of multicellular life on our planet.
Phys.org
How the blue economy will shape the future of Canada's oceans—and its coastal communities
The words "blue economy" will soon shape the future of Canada's oceans, from the fiords and straits of British Columbia to the rugged coastlines of the Atlantic to the vast seascapes of the Arctic. The transformation of Canada's ocean economies will be felt throughout the country and will set an example for nations around the world.
Pelosi opens Asia trip in Singapore, reportedly planning Taiwan visit
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her official visit to Asia on Monday with her arrival in Singapore. She is reportedly planning to visit Taiwan on Tuesday amid repeated warnings from China to stay away. Pelosi's series of high-level meetings planned throughout Asia this week is...
nationalinterest.org
Watch Out China: Japan’s F-35 Stealth Fighter Fleet Is Taking Flight
The Chinese navy does not have enough J-31s to conduct air-surface maritime warfare operations comparable to their U.S. and Japanese counterparts. Japan’s multi-billion dollar F-35 stealth fighter purchase represents a clear and decisive move to rival China’s fleet of fifth-generation stealth aircraft such as the J-20 and J-31. The acquisition is clearly a move of great consequence for Japan, which has been forced to respond to Chinese fighter jet incursions near its airspace for years. Today, the F-35 is at an advanced stage of operational maturity, placing it well above its Chinese rivals when it comes to forming air squadrons or large numbers of networked fifth-generation attack formations.
Phys.org
New 'lab on a chip' may accelerate carbon storage efforts
Scientists at Stanford University have developed a new solution for the challenge of making sure that when carbon dioxide (CO2) is injected underground, it actually stays put. For decades, climate models have predicted that extreme heat waves of the sort experienced by millions of people this summer would become far more common at the levels of planet-warming gases now present in Earth's atmosphere. As emissions and temperatures continue to rise, there is growing scientific consensus that countries will need to actively remove and manage CO2 for the world to avoid warming beyond the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
Phys.org
Is Danish king who gave name to Bluetooth buried in Poland?
More than 1,000 years after his death in what is now Poland, a European king whose nickname lives on through wireless technology is at the center of an archaeological dispute. Chronicles from the Middle Ages say King Harald "Bluetooth" Gormsson of Denmark acquired his nickname courtesy of a tooth, probably dead, that looked bluish. One chronicle from the time also says the Viking king was buried in Roskilde, in Denmark, in the late 10th century.
Phys.org
Earlier wheat planting will boost yields in eastern India
Adjusting the sowing dates for wheat in eastern India will increase untapped potential production by 69%, new research shows, helping to ensure food security and farm profitability as the planet warms. "For several years, we've been building dense data sets with colleagues from the Indian Agricultural Research Council, which have...
