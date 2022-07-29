Statistics expert says consider the odds ahead of Friday's Mega Millions lottery

phys.org
Related
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'
DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire with a reported $75 million net worth but that isn’t stopping him from playing the lottery. The DJ/record producer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a video of himself holding a ton of tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions lottery, which has an estimated grand prize of $1.02 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s (July 26) drawing with a $830 million jackpot, so the prize money is rolling over to Friday (July 29).
CNBC
The 10 best places to win the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot
Someone in Illinois appears to have won a life-changing sum of money from the Mega Millions lottery on Saturday: $1.337 billion. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize, authorities say. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot, which passed the $1 billion mark last week, had been growing...
9 Mega Millions tickets were a Mega Ball short of winning it all
A few people came close to winning it all in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, but they fell one ball short of cashing in on the massive jackpot. No one won the $830 million payout, and the estimated prize for Friday night's drawing has grown to over a billion dollars.
How much tax would be owed on Mega Millions' $1 billion ticket?
The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at an estimated $1.02 billion, or $602.5 million cash, after no grand prize tickets were sold for the Tuesday night drawing. No one has won the Mega Millions since April 15, when a ticket in Tennessee won $20 million. Players' next chance to win $1 billion is the drawing at 11 p.m. Friday, July 29. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Maryland mom wins third six figure lottery prize in three years by targeting older scratch-off ticket games that still have large unclaimed prizes
A Maryland couple have won their third six-figure lottery prize in three years after devising a strategy they say dramatically boosts the chances of winning. The unnamed stay-at-home mom, 30, and her husband recently scooped $100,000 on a $100,000 Lucky Game scratch-off ticket, and said they did so by targeting older games with large, unclaimed prizes.
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Mega Millions jackpot?
The Mega Millions lottery drawing stands at $630 million as of Wednesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. Images of grand homes, yachts and airplanes are surely tempting, but with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you net in the end may not be what you were expecting.
We have a winner: Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337-billion Mega Millions jackpot
According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday, and it was bought in Illinois. The jackpot is worth $1.337 billion.
There's no strategy to win Mega Millions, but where you buy your ticket affects your winnings
WOODBURY, Minn. -- All you have to do is pick five numbers between 1 and 70, and then another between 1 and 25. Match those numbers with the official drawing of the Mega Millions lottery on Tuesday night and you'll be the lucky winner of a jackpot worth more than $830 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mega Millions lottery drawing: Winners can remain anonymous in these states
As this Mega Millions drawing has come to a close, some may be wondering how the Illinois lottery winner of the $1.3 billion dollar prize will protect their personal safety and identity. News revealing that somebody won the jackpot came after Friday night's drawing. The winning ticket was sold at...
If you win the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, here's what you need to know
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is now $1 billion. If you're lucky enough to win, stay quiet and read this to know what to do.
Rare quarter sells for $2,152 online – what’s so unique about the coin and how to spot it
IT'S possible your quarters may be worth thousands so you'll want to check anywhere you store change around your home. Since 1796, the US Mint has been producing quarters. From the Liberty to the Washington design, you may have a coin that's valuable. Typically, this will depend on low mintage,...
CNBC
Here are 4 key things to consider if you actually hit the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot
The jackpot for Mega Millions' Friday night drawing is $1.28 billion, with a cash option of $747.2 million. The chance of a single ticket matching all numbers drawn is about 1 in 302.5 million. If you manage to beat the odds, here's what to do first. Sure, someone may beat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mega Millions results for 7/29/22: $1.28 billion jackpot on the line
UPDATE (Friday 11 p.m.) The winning numbers can be found below.67-45-57-36-13 Megaball: 14DES MOINES, Iowa (KDKA/AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing.The giant jackpot remains the nation's third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers. The last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the...
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize And Here Are Their Reactions
"We won $2.00 in the Mega Millions lottery. Please respect our privacy as our family decides how to move forward in this pivotal moment."
No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize. The new estimated jackpot will be the nation’s fourth–largest lottery prize. The jackpot has grown so large because...
Raising Cane’s owner purchases 50,000 Mega Millions lottery tickets for his employees
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot sits at an estimated $810 million and that has a lot of people scrambling to buy a ticket, including Raising Cane’s owner Todd Graves.
Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot: Most common numbers drawn
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $1 billion--or $602 million in whopping lump sum payment.Yes, you could play your kids' birthdays, or your anniversary, or some similar combination.But with more than a billion dollars on the line, some research might be in order. After taxes, according to lottostrategies, a single Illinois winner could collect about $422 million. (This number is based on Wednesday's jackpot figures, which are likely to grow before Friday's drawing.) According to USA Mega, here are the most common numbers drawn based on the past 100 drawings: 7, 21, 40, 3, 58.The most common Mega Ball is 24.For those who are looking for the least common numbers: 23, 50, 54, 67, 49.The least common Mega ball is 7. It hasn't been drawn a single time in the past 100 drawings. Of course choosing your numbers or relying on the machine to pick them does not change your odds of winning the jackpot. which are 1 in 302,575,350.There was no jackpot winner in the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing, but 9 lucky players matched the first 5 numbers for a $1,000,000 prize, including one ticket purchased in Illinois.
Powerball Lottery: Here Are the Winning Numbers for Saturday, July 30 Drawing
Friday night saw much of the U.S. in a frenzy when, after 29 straight weeks without a single jackpot winner, one lucky ticketholder took home the $1.28 billion prize. What made that win so noteworthy was that it was of the top-three largest jackpot prizes in the nation’s history. Unfortunately, that means we likely won’t see the Mega Millions achieve that number any time soon. However, in the meantime, we can still play the Powerball. Fortunately for you, we have Saturday, July 30th’s winning numbers listed here. Good luck!
Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — You bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket and have been dreaming of how you’ll spend $1.28 billion. Now it’s time to check your numbers and face reality. Friday’s winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot is the...
I’m a financial expert – $1.02B Mega Millions jackpot could have ‘pitfalls’ for winner without taking important steps
A PERSONAL finance expert has revealed the pitfalls that can come with a huge Mega Million jackpot win. With one lucky person expected to win the $1.02B Mega Millions jackpot, Robert Pagliarini explained that taking all your jackpot lotto winnings at once leads to greater problems other than just tax-related issues.
Comments / 6