Huron, CA

New affordable housing options coming to Huron

ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

A new affordable housing development is coming to the city of Huron.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday for Corazon del Valle Commons.

It will offer 61 homes with one, two or three bedrooms.

Huron Mayor Rey Leon, State Senator Anna Caballero and the Fresno Housing Authority were all there for the groundbreaking.

The CEO of the Housing Authority, Tyrone Roderick Williams, hopes the new homes will bring new beginnings for families in Huron.

"We know that housing, especially affordable housing, in today's economic environment is more important than ever," he said. "Especially for our rural communities."

Construction on the project is expected to be completed by next year.

ABC30 Central Valley

