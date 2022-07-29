Brittney Griner prisoner trade proposal finally addressed by Russian Foreign Minister

This article is deceiving. Biden has a plan...but Russia is saying no agreement yet. So yea she really NOT on her way home. The home she hates by the way.
I would still love to know, in what alternate universe, " U.S. government claims she is wrongly detained" ..... has ANY MERIT... being CHARGED with a CRIME, with ANY state following THEIR LEGAL PROTOCOL, is BY DEFINITION, detained with CAUSE..... why are we still hearing about this every pathetic day???
If she is released, Can we get a video of her kissing the ground after she arrives in America, and please as soon as she exits tbe place play our National Anthem!!
Comments / 61