FDOT Project Closing Spirit Lake Road at US 17 for Two Months

www.polk-county.net
Related
Roads will be shut down Wednesday for test of natural gas pipeline in Polk County
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Seven roads will be shut down early Wednesday morning as crews test a natural gas pipeline. Florida Gas Transmission Company (FGT) is checking an 11.4-mile stretch of pipe. In a news release, Polk County said this particular section runs from north of the intersection of Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road and Radford Road in the Gordonville area to southeast of where State Road 60 meets West Lake Wales Road in Lake Wales.
City Sets Record Fuel Rate for Lakeland Electric Starting Sept. 1
Driven by an imperfect storm of hot weather, rising natural gas prices and transportation bottlenecks, Lakeland city commissioners today adopted a record fuel adjustment rate for Lakeland Electric customers of $75 per 1,000 kWh. The new rate, which was passed unanimously, takes effect Sept. 1. Since 1973, commissioners have reviewed...
polk-county.net
Gas Pipeline Test Closing Bartow and Lake Wales Area Roads for Four Hours Early Wednesday Morning
Bartow, Fla. (August 1, 2022) — In the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 3, Florida Gas Transmission Company (FGT) will test 11.4 miles of its natural gas pipeline from north of the intersection of Old Bartow Eagle Lake Road at Radford Road in the Gordonville area to southeast of the State Road 60 at West Lake Wales Road intersection in Lake Wales. Pipeline testing will take place from midnight to 4:00 a.m. using pressurized water. If the test does not pass, another night of testing will be necessary.
Water bill fees going up for customers in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Utilities customers will soon be paying more for services. "The average residential customer, using 6,000 gallons of water a month, will see a billing increase from $81.30 to $83.68 – a difference of $2.38," the county wrote in an email. Residential reclaimed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Affordable Apartments Planned For Westgate Neighborhood
A 96-unit apartment complex is planned for the Westgate neighborhood, south of George Jenkins Boulevard and west of Lake Beulah, and should bring new affordable housing to the area, city officials said at Monday morning’s Lakeland City Commission meeting. “This subject property was originally platted as part of the...
LAKELAND ELECTRIC TO INCREASE FUEL CHARGE NEXT MONTH
The Lakeland City Commission voted on August 1, 2022, to increase the electric fuel charge for Lakeland Electric customers effective September 1, 2022. The vote followed a staff presentation at the Utility Committee that morning; the committee members unanimously voted to increase the fuel charge to $75.00 per 1,000 kWh.
polk-county.net
August Happenings at the History Center
Bartow, Fla (August 1, 2022) -- Journey into Polk history this month at the Polk County History Center. The following programs and events are open to the public and free of charge:. Aug. 11, 2:30 p.m. – Polk County Historical Commission and Marker Committee Meeting. The Polk County Historical...
hernandosun.com
City of Brooksville challenged by developer who was denied rezoning
On June 6, 2022, Brooksville City Council voted 3-2 to deny the rezoning of a parcel of land located at the corner of Cortez Boulevard and Horse Lake Road (RZ-2020-02). The applicant, 1740 Acquisition, LLC’s intent is to build 10,000 square feet of commercial space and up to 300 market-rate apartment units.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
Polk County Fire Rescue has severe issues!!
The Polk County Fire Rescue firefighters have “Mandatory Overtime” 48-hour shifts. What science can tell us is that sleep is important — very important. Your body operates on circadian rhythms, which is a 24-hour cycle of physiological processes. Going without sleep for too long and interrupting that...
hernandosun.com
Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders
Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
Tampa gas station to temporarily sell fuel for $2.38 to make political statement
With the help of a conservative advocacy group, a Tampa gas station plans to provide its customers with a little relief at the pump next week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Parkside, a New-Home Community in Lakeland, Florida
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Parkside, a new, single-family home community in Lakeland. Parkside is conveniently located near State Road 37 and Polk Parkway for an easy commute to area employers, including Publix ®, GEICO ® and Lakeland Linder International Airport. The community is also close to downtown Lakeland and Lakeside Village for shopping and dining, and several parks, including Christina Park, Loyce E. Harpe Park and Peterson Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005195/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Parkside, a new-home community in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
Goodbye to Chief Robert Weech
Last Thursday, we said goodbye to Chief Robert Weech. Polk County wants to wish him the very best in his new endeavors and thank him for his dedication to Polk County Fire Rescue. He will be missed! In the interim, County Manager Bill Beasley has named Rick Parnell to be the Fire Chief for Polk County Fire Rescue. Parnell, who was the Assistant Fire Chief, stepped into the interim role on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
Mysuncoast.com
Overturned truck slowing traffic on State Road 70
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An overturned dump truck is slowing traffic on State Road 70 west in the I-75 interchange, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The truck and the load of gravel it was carrying has blocked the intersection of Natalie Way. Expect delays in the area.
fox13news.com
Manatee, Sarasota County beaches burdened by bacteria
SARASOTA, Fla. - No swim advisories are up at several Bay Area beaches. The Florida Department of Health says water testing showed high levels of bacteria a multiple beaches in Manatee and Sarasota Counties and is warning beachgoers to stay out of the water. "We're seeing a number of beaches...
click orlando
Waterford Lakes HOA considers amendment restricting long-term rentals
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. investment companies and individuals purchase homes across Central Florida, an Orange County homeowner’s association is considering a proposal that would restrict new property owners from renting their homes for the first 13 months. Alvin Little remembers moving into Waterford Lakes nearly three decades ago. “I’ve been...
Lakeland Man Killed On South Crystal Lake Drive When Two Cars Collide, Striking The Pedestrian
LAKELAND, Fla. – On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the intersection of South Crystal Lake Drive and Lowry Avenue in Lakeland. Prior to the crash, a 2015 Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound on South
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Mineral Springs closed after gator sighting
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port is temporarily closed due to an alligator in the area, the city announced Friday. Park workers discovered the gator during the regular morning rounds, officials told ABC7. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted to help trap and remove the gator.
Comments / 0