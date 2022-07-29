Recipes: 2 ways to cook chicken wings
Luvafoodie CEO and Founder Michelle Mazzara shared these Chicken Wing recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Chicken Wings
Ingredients
- 2 lb. chicken wings
- 3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. Horseradish sauce
- ½ cup of mayonnaise
- ½ cup of ketchup
- 3 tbsp. fresh dill chopped
Directions
- Preheat oven 380 degrees.
- In a small bowl mix together ketchup, mayonnaise, 1 tbsp. dill, horseradish sauce and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice. Set aside and refrigerate.
- In an oven proof pan, add chicken wings, coat with olive oil and Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice rub.
- Bake 40 minutes.
- Plate chicken wings on platter, top with fresh dill and serve with Chicken Lovers sauce.
Luvafoodie Smoke House Cherry Chicken Wings
Ingredients
- 2 lb. chicken wings
- 3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke Houses Lovers Spice
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- ½ cup of cherry jam
- ½ cup of mayonnaise
- 1 tsp. truffle oil
- 1 cup of red cherries-Garnish
- Parsley- Ganish
Directions
- Preheat oven 380 degrees.
- In a small bowl mix together cherry jam, mayonnaise, truffle oil and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke Houe Spice. Set aside and refrigerate.
- In an oven proof pan, add chicken wings, coat with olive oil and 2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House rub.
- Bake 40 minutes.
- Plate on platter, arrange parsley and cherries to garnish platter.
- Serve with cherry sauce.
