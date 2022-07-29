ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes: 2 ways to cook chicken wings

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

Luvafoodie CEO and Founder Michelle Mazzara shared these Chicken Wing recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Chicken Wings

Ingredients

  • 2 lb. chicken wings
  • 3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice
  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 tsp. Horseradish sauce
  • ½ cup of mayonnaise
  • ½ cup of ketchup
  • 3 tbsp. fresh dill chopped

Directions

  1. Preheat oven 380 degrees.
  2. In a small bowl mix together ketchup, mayonnaise, 1 tbsp. dill, horseradish sauce and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice. Set aside and refrigerate.
  3. In an oven proof pan, add chicken wings, coat with olive oil and Luvafoodie Chicken Lovers Spice rub.
  4. Bake 40 minutes.
  5. Plate chicken wings on platter, top with fresh dill and serve with Chicken Lovers sauce.

Luvafoodie Smoke House Cherry Chicken Wings

Ingredients

  • 2 lb. chicken wings
  • 3 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke Houses Lovers Spice
  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • ½ cup of cherry jam
  • ½ cup of mayonnaise
  • 1 tsp. truffle oil
  • 1 cup of red cherries-Garnish
  • Parsley- Ganish

Directions

  1. Preheat oven 380 degrees.
  2. In a small bowl mix together cherry jam, mayonnaise, truffle oil and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke Houe Spice. Set aside and refrigerate.
  3. In an oven proof pan, add chicken wings, coat with olive oil and 2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House rub.
  4. Bake 40 minutes.
  5. Plate on platter, arrange parsley and cherries to garnish platter.
  6. Serve with cherry sauce.

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

