1 person killed after a fiery crash on Detroit’s west side (Detroit, MI)

 4 days ago

One person was killed following a fiery crash on the city’s west side overnight. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision took place at about 12:30 a.m. in the area of W. Outer Dr. and Wyoming Avenue [...]

fox2detroit.com

Bond for accused Southfield Freeway road rage shooter set at $1M

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Detroit man accused of shooting at another driver on the Southfield Freeway last month is facing charges. Nicholas Wilson, 24, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault to cause great bodily harm, possession of weapon by felon and carry concealed weapon. He was also charged with second-offense habitual offender in connection with the July 14 shooting. His bond was set at $1 million.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Male victim stabbed multiple times in Detroit, officials say

DETROIT – Officials say a man has been stabbed multiple times in Detroit. The incident took place around 4 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2) in the 15000 block of Collingham Drive in Detroit. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Accidents
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seek info on a Dollar General armed robbery from July

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are seeking information on an armed robbery that occurred at a Dollar General in early July. At 4:47 p.m. on July 9, the armed robber walked into the Dollar General located on Schaefer and Chicago. Police did not say what he left the store with.
fox2detroit.com

Missing Detroit man found dead in Ohio river; police looking for people who interacted with him

ELYRIA, Ohio (FOX 2) - Police in Ohio are looking for information after a missing Detroit man was found dead last week. Officers in Elyria, Ohio, which is west of Cleveland, responded to a report that a body was in the Black River near the East Bridge Street bridge just after 6:30 a.m. July 27. The city's fire department water rescue team also responded, and found the body of the 29-year-old Deontae Mason.
The Detroit Free Press

Police: 1 dead, 7 injured in mass shooting on Detroit's west side

One person was killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting on Detroit's west side early Sunday morning, police said. In a news release on Facebook Sunday night, Detroit police said a suspect was in custody after firing multiple rounds and striking eight people at 2:40 a.m. According to preliminary reports, the shooter was angry about his driveway being blocked.  ...
95.3 WBCKFM

Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver

In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
13abc.com

Car crash on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday morning before 3:00 a.m., TPD responded to a crash that occurred on N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that the driver and passenger of one vehicle, two adult women, were transported to a hospital to be treated for bullet wounds but their conditions are unknown.
Detroit News

Driver charged in Southfield Freeway road-rage shooting

A driver has been charged in connection with an alleged road-rage shooting last month on the Southfield Freeway, Michigan State Police announced Monday. Nicholas Wilson, 24, was arraigned in 36th District Court on 13 counts, including assault with intent to murder, assault to cause great bodily harm, possession of weapon by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon, the agency said.
Detroit News

Police: Dispute over driveway space leaves 1 dead, 7 wounded in Detroit

Detroit — A neighbor dispute over a car parked in front of a driveway space sparked a mass shooting early Sunday that left one dead and seven others wounded, police said. The incident happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday near Coyle and Plymouth on Detroit's northwest side, Detroit Police 2nd Deputy Chief Rudy Harper said.
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of setting fire at vacant house that injured 8 Detroit firefighters

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities allege he set a fire that injured eight Detroit firefighters Thursday. Anthony Fields, 34, of Detroit is charged with eight counts of first-degree arson, one count of felon in possession, and one count of felony firearm in connection with the blaze on the east side. His bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety. If he posts bond, he must wear a GPS tether.
