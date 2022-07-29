1 person killed after a fiery crash on Detroit’s west side (Detroit, MI)
One person was killed following a fiery crash on the city’s west side overnight. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision took place at about 12:30 a.m. in the area of W. Outer Dr. and Wyoming Avenue [...]
