Seattle Mayor Harrell issues executive order to support sexual-assault cases, survivors

MyNorthwest.com
Feds spotlight Aurora in human trafficking crackdown, arrest 70 in PNW
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is cracking down on human trafficking in King County, particularly in high-profile spots like Aurora Ave., while also providing resources for those victimized by sex trafficking. HSI has made 70 trafficking arrests this year in the Pacific Northwest. On average, 300 people buy sex along Aurora...
thejoltnews.com
Oly man claims rape, allegedly attacks responding officer
Two officers who were responding to a disturbance call were allegedly assaulted by the subject of the call when they arrived at the scene. According to Olympia police, officers were dispatched to Evergreen Park on July 20 to respond to a call concerning a man who told his apartment manager that he had been raped.
KOMO News
Man dies days later after assault at First Hill homeless camp
SEATTLE — Police appear to have little to go on after a homeless camp fight turned fatal last week. The assault happened at a First Hill encampment in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place. Seattle officers were called July 28 to the camp around 1 p.m. and found the...
Woman stabbed to death in Seattle, suspect arrested
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood late Monday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. South after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they...
southseattleemerald.com
Emails Appear to Show Mayor’s Office Intentionally Kept OPA Public Forum Quiet
(This article was originally published in Real Change and has been reprinted with permission.) The office of Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell apparently wanted to limit media coverage of the June 8 Office of Police Accountability (OPA) public forum, according to emails obtained by Real Change. According to the documents, members of the Mayor’s Office explicitly mentioned that they did not want to send any media advisories or press releases relating to either the public forum or the OPA director hiring process in general.
KOMO News
Witnesses recall chaos in downtown Seattle after gang feud erupted into gunfire in 2020
SEATTLE — Gunshot victims who were hurt during the mass shooting in downtown Seattle in January 2020 on Monday recalled the chaos during their testimony as they talked about being shot and then frantically trying to find safety amid a panicked crowd. Marquise Tolbert, one of two accused gunmen...
q13fox.com
Couple frisks at least 6 pedestrians to steal jewelry in Bellevue, targeting victims in their 70s
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue police are looking to identify two suspects, and alert the public, following several jewelry thefts. Police are investigating at least six thefts where a couple steals jewelry from people on the street. In four of the six cases, the couple targeted people in their 70s who spoke little English, so they were confused as to what was happening and what the couple was asking of them.
Edmonds man arrested after admitting to murdering wife
An Edmonds man was arrested Friday for the murder of his wife, according to the Edmonds Police Department. At about 5 p.m. on July 29, a 73-year-old man called 911 and said he had attempted to murder his wife in the 23400 block of 94th Avenue West. When officers arrived,...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Homeland Special Agent leads local fentanyl drug bust, looks for long-term solutions
Earlier this month, the King County Council declared a fentanyl crisis as annual deaths are increasing. With the declaration in effect, agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have been working to seize pills making their way to the region, Robert Hammer, a Homeland Security Special Agent in Puget Sound, told The Dori Monson Show.
KOMO News
Community demands action for growing Tacoma homeless camp
TACOMA, Wash. — Frustrated business owners and neighbors are fed up with a growing Tacoma homeless encampment. It's not just the tents, RVs, and trash creating a problem. They say the crime is getting out of hand too. The sprawling encampment is along S. 42nd and South Fife Street...
q13fox.com
'In plain sight every single day:' Feds crackdown on human trafficking in King County
SEATTLE - Homeland Security Investigations are working to crack down on human trafficking in King County, not just by making arrests, but also by making connections. In King County alone, it is estimated that 500 to 700 children are forced into sex work every year. Victims can be as young...
valleyrecord.com
King County Local Dive: 2 random killings and a drug ring
This episode takes a closer look at charges against a suspect accused of beating a man in a wheelchair to death; a murder charge against a suspect accused of a Fourth of July drive-by shooting death; and a Kent man who faces at least 10 years in prison for drug trafficking ring that distributed heroin, fentanyl and meth in the Puget Sound region.
Seattle PD in Standoff with Suspect of Failed Burglary Attempt
Seattle, WA: During the evening of July 29, officers were called to the 9400 block of Rainier Avenue South in the city of Seattle for a person who had entered a home with the intent to burglarize before finding the home occupied. The victim managed to escape. However, the suspect...
NBCMontana
Some Starbucks employees believe crime, safety concerns aren't real reason for closures
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A handful of Seattle Starbucks stores will not be opening their doors Monday morning. Citing safety concerns, the coffee chain recently announced it would be shutting down five locations in Seattle: Central District, Westlake Center, Capitol Hill, Roosevelt and Union Station, and one in Everett. Some...
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
Homeowner Shoots Neighbor Trying To Break Into His Gig Harbor House
Officials say the neighbor's girlfriend was staying at the house after a fight.
2 arrested, drugs seized during narcotics investigation
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Seattle police said they arrested two people Friday during an investigation into the supply and sales of fentanyl pills, crack cocaine and methamphetamine to the Belltown neighborhood. After a search warrant was served at a Renton home, a 26-year-old man and 27-year-old man were arrested.
King County reports 6 deaths during week-long heat wave
Public Health - Seattle & King County reported on Monday that six people died last week during the heat wave. — Public Health - Seattle & King County reported on Monday that six people died last week during a heat wave that saw temperatures rise above 90 degrees for most days.
KOMO News
Mason County detectives investigating possible sexual-assault incident in Shelton
SHELTON, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff's Office is investigation a report of a possible sexual assault that occurred Wednesday morning in Shelton. According to reports, the juvenile victim noticed a white car driving up and down the road in front of the victim's home between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. in the area of 80 East Blevins Road North.
Police: gas station clerk shoots, kills alleged armed robber in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a clerk at an Auburn gas station reportedly shot and killed a man who allegedly attempted an armed robbery. Auburn police responded to the Shell gas station at 2nd Street and Auburn Way South at around 11:40 p.m. on Monday. “When...
